50 funny Brawl Stars names in 2025

Many gamers prefer funny Brawl Stars names since they draw more attention than regular usernames. But, the problem occurs when one can't find the alias they wish to acquire. This happens because Supercell is bound to maintain each player's unique in-game identity and, therefore, doesn't allow one username to be used by multiple players. This, in turn, makes it arduous to find one's desired username.

But fret not, as this article lists 50 cool and funny Brawl Stars names that won't fail to tickle funny bones.

List of funny Brawl Stars names in 2025

Give yourself a goofy in-game persona by choosing a name from this list (Image via Supercell)

Below is a list of funny Brawl Stars names:

Star Warriors

Blazing Bandits

Cosmic Crushers

Thunder Titans

Shadow Strikers

Frost Guardians

Mystic Raiders

Wild Mavericks

Venom Vortex

Inferno Knights

Savage Storm

Neon Predators

Iron Gladiators

Chaos Legion

Crimson Phantoms

Lunar Blazers

Storm Breakers

Phantom Stalkers

Fireborn Legends

Turbo Wreckers

Frozen Reapers

Sonic Slayers

Blaze Hunters

Titan Rampage

Galaxy Rogues

Doom Chargers

Ember Phantoms

Venom Blasters

Arcane Knights

Meteor Raiders

Rift Runners

Skyfall Squad

Thunder Wolves

Shadow Prowlers

Infernal Kings

Alpha Hunters

Frost Rebellion

Chaos Warriors

Celestial Strikers

Iron Shadows

Apex Outlaws

Void Marauders

Crimson Rogues

Vortex Vandals

Solar Knights

Phantom Predators

Blazing Rogues

Thunder Reapers

Lunar Shadows

Mystic Gladiators

Below are some cool and funny Brawl Stars club names:

No Aim No Shame

Spin to Win

Laggy Legends

Auto Aim Addicts

Bush Campers United

Supercell Please Buff

Oops Wrong Button

Trophy Droppers Anonymous

No Skins No Wins

Clutch or Kick

AFK and Chill

Brawlers Gone Wild

Dynamike’s Boomers

Edgar’s Emo Gang

WiFi Warriors

Note that some Brawl Stars names in these lists can be in use already and, therefore, will be inaccessible. In such instances, add a few numerals, symbols, or your personal touch to the chosen username to make it accessible.

If your device's keyboard doesn't have the symbols or fonts you wish to add to your alias, turn to websites like Nickfinder.com or LingoJam.com. They also have pretty cool usernames that you might find useful while creating a new Brawl Stars account.

