50 funny names in Squad Busters

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Modified May 20, 2025 20:14 IST
Give yourself a funny name and stay goofy in-game (Image via Supercell)
Give yourself a funny name and stay goofy in-game (Image via Supercell)

Many gamers love using funny names in Squad Busters to stand out from the crowd and maintain a goofy in-game persona. However, the problem emerges when you can't acquire your desired in-game name (IGN). This happens because the developer is bound to maintain a unique in-game identity for all players and, in this bid, doesn't allow the same IGN to be used multiple times.

But fret not, as this article has brought a list of some cool and funny names in Squad Busters. Choose whichever you like, alter their wording, or add your personal touch to them; the decision is all yours.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

List of funny names in Squad Busters

Give yourself a funny IGN (Image via Supercell)
Give yourself a funny IGN (Image via Supercell)

The following is a list of funny names in Squad Busters:

  1. Busta Rhymes
  2. Not A Buster
  3. Mayhem Is Me
  4. Bustin Bieber
  5. Can’t Touch Dis
  6. Lag Master
  7. Ctrl Alt De Elite
  8. Buster Nuggets
  9. Who Needs Aim
  10. Busta Move
  11. Hide And Peek
  12. Button Masher
  13. Lagging Legend
  14. Big Busta Energy
  15. No Skill All Luck
  16. Glitch Finder
  17. Pew Pew Potato
  18. Oops All Buttons
  19. Sneaky Beaky
  20. Low IQ Playz
  21. Camp N Snack
  22. Not My Fault
  23. Busted Again
  24. Tactical Nonsense
  25. Rage Quit Pro
  26. Respawn Ready
  27. Sassy Buster
  28. Clueless Champ
  29. Meme Machine
  30. Epic Failer
  31. Loot Goblin
  32. One Tap Wonder
  33. Say My Aim
  34. Boom Boom Baby
  35. Missed Again
  36. Auto Aim Addict
  37. Friendly Fire Fan
  38. Strategy Optional
  39. Peekaboo Pro
  40. Noob Sauce
  41. Casual Tryhard
  42. Butter Fingers
  43. Panic Roller
  44. Keyboard Smasher
  45. Sad Boi Squad
  46. Shot In Dark
  47. Buster Keaton
  48. Danger Potato
  49. Boom Goes Brain
  50. No Chill Mode
Bonus names:

  • Duct Tape Tactics
  • Mayhem Maker
  • Aim Bot Maybe
  • Controller Cuddler
  • Chaos Cousin
  • Button Basher
  • Miss Click Magician
  • Sneak Attack Fail
  • Always Reloading
  • Danger Noodle
  • Respawn Warrior
  • Wrong Button Bro
  • Random Busta
  • Ping Please
  • Just Here For Loot
  • Friendly Fire Frank
  • Cracked And Confused
  • Potato Sniper
  • Why You Running
  • Panic Builder
  • Tacticool Bro
  • Campfire Camper
  • YOLO Buster
  • Mini Map Who
  • Get Wrecked Kid
  • Nope Scope
  • Bruh Moment
  • Late To Fight
  • Laugh N Shoot
  • Zero Chill Zone

Some of these funny names in Squad Busters could be in use already and therefore, won't be accessible. In such a case, you must alter their wording, add a few numerals or symbols around them.

