50 funny names in Squad Busters

Many gamers love using funny names in Squad Busters to stand out from the crowd and maintain a goofy in-game persona. However, the problem emerges when you can't acquire your desired in-game name (IGN). This happens because the developer is bound to maintain a unique in-game identity for all players and, in this bid, doesn't allow the same IGN to be used multiple times.

But fret not, as this article has brought a list of some cool and funny names in Squad Busters. Choose whichever you like, alter their wording, or add your personal touch to them; the decision is all yours.

List of funny names in Squad Busters

Give yourself a funny IGN (Image via Supercell)

The following is a list of funny names in Squad Busters:

Busta Rhymes Not A Buster Mayhem Is Me Bustin Bieber Can’t Touch Dis Lag Master Ctrl Alt De Elite Buster Nuggets Who Needs Aim Busta Move Hide And Peek Button Masher Lagging Legend Big Busta Energy No Skill All Luck Glitch Finder Pew Pew Potato Oops All Buttons Sneaky Beaky Low IQ Playz Camp N Snack Not My Fault Busted Again Tactical Nonsense Rage Quit Pro Respawn Ready Sassy Buster Clueless Champ Meme Machine Epic Failer Loot Goblin One Tap Wonder Say My Aim Boom Boom Baby Missed Again Auto Aim Addict Friendly Fire Fan Strategy Optional Peekaboo Pro Noob Sauce Casual Tryhard Butter Fingers Panic Roller Keyboard Smasher Sad Boi Squad Shot In Dark Buster Keaton Danger Potato Boom Goes Brain No Chill Mode

Bonus names:

Duct Tape Tactics

Mayhem Maker

Aim Bot Maybe

Controller Cuddler

Chaos Cousin

Button Basher

Miss Click Magician

Sneak Attack Fail

Always Reloading

Danger Noodle

Respawn Warrior

Wrong Button Bro

Random Busta

Ping Please

Just Here For Loot

Friendly Fire Frank

Cracked And Confused

Potato Sniper

Why You Running

Panic Builder

Tacticool Bro

Campfire Camper

YOLO Buster

Mini Map Who

Get Wrecked Kid

Nope Scope

Bruh Moment

Late To Fight

Laugh N Shoot

Zero Chill Zone

Some of these funny names in Squad Busters could be in use already and therefore, won't be accessible. In such a case, you must alter their wording, add a few numerals or symbols around them.

