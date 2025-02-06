All announced EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Week 3 Icons

EA Sports announced the EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Week 3 Icons via a tweet on the title's official X handle. Hours later, the Icons were added to the ongoing Team of the Year 2025 promo. The Week 3 Icons feature some of the sport's most prominent legends, each with high overall ratings. They will be a great addition to any lineup and will bolster users' chances of users easily ranking up.

EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Week 3 Icons' introduction in the title has naturally created a huge buzz amongst users worldwide.

Which legends feature in the list of EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Week 3 Icons?

EA Sports has added six Week 3 Icons to the Team of the Year 2025 promo. All cards can be redeemed using Shards.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Here's a look at all the EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Week 3 Icons (along with their required shards amount):

107 OVR, RW - Gareth Bale: 1500 TOTY Shards

107 OVR, GK - Gianluigi Buffon: 1500 TOTY Shards

106 OVR, ST - Didier Drogba: 1500 TOTY Shards

106 OVR, CDM - Emmanuel Petit: 1500 TOTY Shards

105 OVR, CAM - Stephen Gerrard: 1500 TOTY Shards

105 OVR, CM - Javier Zanetti: 1500 TOTY Shards

All the EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Week 3 Icons have become an instant hit amongst gamers. Hence, those who wish to instantly obtain the cards can make use of the Market Pick Tokens and get a free card.

What are EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Week 1 and 2 Icons?

While EA Sports announced the EA FC Mobile TOTY 2025 Week 3 Icons, the developers added many other icons in the past two weeks.

Here’s the complete list of TOTY 25 Icons launched in previous weeks:

Week 1

107 OVR, CAM - Ronaldinho Gaucho: 1000 TOTY Shards

107 OVR, CB - Lilian Thuram: 750 TOTY Shards

106 OVR, LW - Rivaldo Ferreira: 1000 TOTY Shards

106 OVR, CAM - David Beckham: 1000 TOTY Shards

105 OVR, CB - Marcel Desailly: 300 TOTY Shards

105 OVR, CDM - Claude Makelele: 300 TOTY Shards

104 OVR, LW - Robert Pirès

104 OVR, CAM - Gianfranco Zola

104 OVR, CM - Patrick Vieira

Also Read: EA Sports re-introduces UCL event in EA FC Mobile.

Week 2

107 OVR, CB - Paolo Maldini: 1500 TOTY Shards

107 OVR, CM - Lothar Matthäus (CM): 750 TOTY Shards

106 OVR, LB - Gianluca Zambrotta (LB): 1000 TOTY Shards

106 OVR, RW - Garrincha (RW): 500 TOTY Shards

105 OVR, CM - Bastian Schweinsteiger (CM): 300 TOTY Shards

105 OVR, ST - Raúl González Blanco: 300 TOTY Shards

All Icons have high OVRs, making them rare in-game commodities. Hence, they have become hot-selling items. However, as seen above, most Icons can be redeemed using Shards, making them available to Free-to-play players as well.

Meanwhile, players must keep in mind that Vieira, Pires, and Zola (added in Week 1) cannot be redeemed using Shards. They must be purchased from the in-game Market or using FC Points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback