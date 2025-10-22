  • home icon
All Clash of Clans Clan Games rewards and points required (October 2025)

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Oct 22, 2025 08:09 GMT
Clan Games are here! (Image via Supercell)

Clan Games has gone live in Clash of Clans and will run until October 28, 2025. This monthly event features tasks that you self-assign and must complete within a certain period. After doing so, you receive Clan Points that count toward the total points collected by your entire clan. The more of these points your clan acquires, the better the quality of the rewards.

When Clan Games arrives, Supercell unveils all the rewards that the event offers. Read on and check out this month's freebies.

Note: You can't leave your clan after assigning yourself a task in Clan Games.

Clash of Clans Clan Games (October 2025): Rewards and points required

Clan Games features reward tiers from which you can claim your desired rewards. The quantity and quality of rewards you receive are determined by the number of Clan Points your clan acquires.

For instance, if your clan collects 12,000 Clan Points, you can claim one item from Tiers I, II, and III. Similarly, if your clan collects 50,000 Clan Points, you can claim one item from all tiers, i.e., Tiers I, II, III, IV, V, and VI. Furthermore, if your contribution alone is 4,000 Clan Points of the total 50,000 Clan Points, you can claim all the rewards from all tiers.

Here's a list of rewards and the Clan Points required in the Clash of Clans Clan Games (October 2025):

  • Tier I (3000 points): Elixir equivalent to 30% of your Elixir Storage capacity, 1x Hero Potion, and 20 Gems
  • Tier II (7500 points): Gold equivalent to 30% of your Gold Storage capacity, 1 x Power Potion, and 1 x Clock Tower Potion
  • Tier III (12000 points): 4 x Wallrings, 2 x Research Potion, and 40 Gems
  • Tier IV (18000 points): Elixir equivalent to 70% of your Elixir Storage capacity, Gold equivalent to 70% of your Gold Storage capacity, and 1 x Shovel of Obstacles
  • Tier V (30000 points): Dark Elixir equivalent to 90% of your Dark Elixir Storage capacity, Rune of Builder Gold, and 2 x Research Potions
  • Tier VI (50000 points): 1 x Book of Builder, Rune of Builder Gold, and 100 Gems
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 850 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

bell-icon Manage notifications