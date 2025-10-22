All Clash of Clans Clan Games rewards and points required (October 2025)

Clan Games has gone live in Clash of Clans and will run until October 28, 2025. This monthly event features tasks that you self-assign and must complete within a certain period. After doing so, you receive Clan Points that count toward the total points collected by your entire clan. The more of these points your clan acquires, the better the quality of the rewards.When Clan Games arrives, Supercell unveils all the rewards that the event offers. Read on and check out this month's freebies.Note: You can't leave your clan after assigning yourself a task in Clan Games.Also read: Clash of Clans Mash-A-Rama scenery: Design and how to getClash of Clans Clan Games (October 2025): Rewards and points requiredClan Games features reward tiers from which you can claim your desired rewards. The quantity and quality of rewards you receive are determined by the number of Clan Points your clan acquires.For instance, if your clan collects 12,000 Clan Points, you can claim one item from Tiers I, II, and III. Similarly, if your clan collects 50,000 Clan Points, you can claim one item from all tiers, i.e., Tiers I, II, III, IV, V, and VI. Furthermore, if your contribution alone is 4,000 Clan Points of the total 50,000 Clan Points, you can claim all the rewards from all tiers.Also read: Hero Hall in COC: Everything you need to knowHere's a list of rewards and the Clan Points required in the Clash of Clans Clan Games (October 2025):Tier I (3000 points): Elixir equivalent to 30% of your Elixir Storage capacity, 1x Hero Potion, and 20 GemsTier II (7500 points): Gold equivalent to 30% of your Gold Storage capacity, 1 x Power Potion, and 1 x Clock Tower PotionTier III (12000 points): 4 x Wallrings, 2 x Research Potion, and 40 GemsTier IV (18000 points): Elixir equivalent to 70% of your Elixir Storage capacity, Gold equivalent to 70% of your Gold Storage capacity, and 1 x Shovel of ObstaclesTier V (30000 points): Dark Elixir equivalent to 90% of your Dark Elixir Storage capacity, Rune of Builder Gold, and 2 x Research PotionsTier VI (50000 points): 1 x Book of Builder, Rune of Builder Gold, and 100 GemsAlso read: Clash of Clans Festival Lantern decoration: Design and cost exploredMore articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:Revive Spell: Specialties and best ways to useHow to get Pirate Scenery for free4 best heroes ranked after TH17 update