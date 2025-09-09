Clash of Clans Mash-A-Rama scenery: Design and how to get

The Clash of Clans Mash-A-Rama scenery is a legendary exclusive that arrived with the ongoing season. Besides this cosmetic, all heroes' fresh skins have also been introduced, such as Lava Prince, Yeti Champion, and P.E.Q.Q.A. The Mash-A-Rama scenery is an extremely rare in-game item that costs $5.10 (price may vary depending on your country or region).
Read on to learn what the scenery looks like and how to get it.
What does the Clash of Clans Mash-A-Rama scenery look like?
The Mash-A-Rama scenery sets your Home Village around a gigantic mining machine that works under a mine. You see your base situated at the top of this machine while it digs deep into the ground, moving past seams of pink gems and gold. When you scroll down, you will notice the machine's gigantic, spinning cutters.
In the northeastern section is a relatively small cutter drum and the head of a goblin made up of metal. When you zoom in, you should see numerous goblins in different corners of the scenery engaged in labor.
Steps to obtain the Clash of Clans Mash-A-Rama scenery
Here are the steps to get the scenery:
- Step 1: Head to the in-game shop's Special Offers section.
- Step 2: Swipe left and tap on the Mash-A-Rama scenery.
- Step 3: Complete the payment procedure.
The Mash-A-Rama scenery can be acquired for free if you collect enough Play Points on the Google Play Store. These in-app tokens are obtained by completing tasks, such as installing a specific application, using it for a few days, and writing a review about it on the digital store.
After crossing a certain threshold, you can cash out the tokens or purchase the scenery in Clash of Clans. Note that you must acquire around 10,000 Play Points to make the purchase.
That said, it's advised that you remain cautious when completing designated tasks on the Play Store since some applications that it features are addictive and contain money wagering.
