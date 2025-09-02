Clash of Clans September 2025 event lineup: Seasonal challenge, mini medal event, and more

Supercell has revealed the Clash of Clans September 2025 event lineup, featuring seasonal challenge, Gold Pass, Clan War League, mini medal event, 4x Star Bonus, Super Troops 99% Discount, and Treasure Hunt. Many COC content creators had speculated that a major update would arrive in September, but no such announcement has been made so far.

Read on to learn about all the festivities featured in the Clash of Clans September 2025 event lineup.

Clash of Clans September 2025 event lineup explored

Gold Pass

The Gold Pass for the September season arrived on September 1 and will be available until September 30, 2025. Like in other seasons, this in-game monthly reward track features two prize paths: Silver and Gold. The former is accessible to everyone, while the latter is only available for Gold Pass holders, offering more exclusives than the regular one.

Season challenge

Supercell will release a seasonal challenge in-game in a couple of days, tasking players to three-star a strongly fortified base. According to the released event lineup, this challenge was supposed to arrive on September 1, 2025, but this hasn't been the case so far. It could arrive around this week.

Clan War League (CWL)

Clan War League arrived on September 1, 2025, and will last until September 11, 2025. A monthly tournament, CWL groups your clan with seven others and then pits you against each other one by one over a week. The clan that scores the highest number of stars by the end of the week is declared the champion and rewarded with the most League Medals.

Mini Medal event

A mini medal event will arrive on September 9, 2025, and last until September 16, 2025. It will feature two event-exclusive currencies, which you must collect by performing Home Village multiplayer attacks and progressing in the event's reward track. Doing so will ensure you have enough money to buy exclusives released in the Trader Shop in this medal event.

4x Star Bonus

The Clash of Clans September 2025 event lineup features a 4x Star Bonus event, which will arrive on September 17, 2025, and last until September 20, 2025. In this period, every time you three-star a Home Village multiplayer attack, you will receive four times the star bonus that your League Tier allows you.

Super Troops 99% Discount and Clan Games

According to the Clash of Clans September 2025 event lineup, purchasing Super Troops between September 22 and September 28, 2025, will be incredibly cheap. You can buy them at a 99% discounted price. Furthermore, Clan Games will arrive and conclude during this period.

Treasure Hunt

Treasure Hunt will arrive on September 28 and run until October 3, 2025. In this event, you can obtain Treasures by performing Home Village multiplayer attacks and taking down buildings over which a Treasure icon is being flashed. Note that there will be multiple such buildings in an enemy's base, but only one will yield a Treasure Chest, while the others will be hoaxes.

