Best Town Hall 13 attack strategy in Clash of Clans

Those who newly unlock Town Hall 13 in Clash of Clans often find it hard to destroy it, the reason being the building's colossal hitpoints and a powerful defense that looks like an enhanced version of Inferno Towers. Furthermore, the village featuring TH13 usually has high-level defenses, such as walls, Inferno Towers, and Eagle Artillery, which makes it all the more difficult to three-star such a village.

Overall, a decent strategic approach is imperative when matched with a base featuring Town Hall 13. This article discusses one such attack strategy for those at TH13 in Clash of Clans.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

Best attack strategy for Town Hall 13 in Clash of Clans

Try out this attack strategy in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

Required army composition:

Barbarian King equipped with Spiky Ball and Earthquake Boots.

Archer Queen equipped with Giant Arrow and Magic Mirror.

Grand Warden equipped with Eternal Tome and Healing Tome.

Royal Chapion equipped with Electro Boots and Royal Gem.

Archers x2

Super Wallbreakers x1

Super Wizard x11

Yeti x10

Spells: 1x Rage, 3x Freezex 6x Bat.

Siege Machine: Log Launcher

Clan Castle troops: 1x Freeze Spell, 1x Barbarian, 1x Valkyrie, 2x Yeti, 1x Poison.

Attack strategy:

Start your attack by locating all defenses that deal splash damage. Select an area where most of these buildings are located to deploy your army. Once done, deploy two Yetis backed up by two Super Wizards in a corner and repeat this on the opposite side. Wait for them to take down a decent number of defenses and release a Super Wallbreaker in the middle region of the two units of released troops to take down the first layer of walls.

Next, spread out all Yetis and Super Wizards in the middle region, followed by Barbarian King, Archer Queen, Grand Warden, and Log Launcher. After this, wait for your army to break into the base and keep the Siege Machine unharmed using the Warden's ability or Spells.

Once the procession reaches the Town Hall or the center region, drop the Rage Spell over them. Next, release the Royal Champion in an area that has been least affected. Back her up by dropping a few Bat Spells near her. However, make sure all defenses that deal splash damage have been taken down before doing so.

Note that this attack strategy works well only when you keep the spawned Bats alive. For this, turn to Freeze Spell and drop it over the defenses that deal splash damage. Moreover, you can use the blind spot of Scattershots to your advantage by dropping some Bat Spells right over them.

Have patience and keep practicing this attack strategy. Once you master it, the results will be apparent.

