Finding the perfect Town Hall 12 attack strategy in Clash of Clans is not always easy, as taking down such a high-level base requires a well-planned approach. Furthermore, it's worth noting that with each TH upgrade, you unlock a new troop and spell, which gives the game's attack strategy new dynamics.
You should keep experimenting with new troops and spells to see which Town Hall 12 attack strategy in Clash of Clans is the most effective. On that note, here is an attack strategy that is easy to execute and works well for those at Town Hall 12.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.
Which is the best Town Hall 12 attack strategy in Clash of Clans?
Here's the army composition required for this Town Hall 12 attack strategy in Clash of Clans:
- Barbarian King equipped with Earthquake Boots and Spiky Ball.
- Archer Queen equipped with Giant Arrow and Healer Puppet.
- Grand Warden equipped with Eternal Tome and Rage Gem.
- Dragons x14
- Spell: Overgrowth x1, Freeze x3, Bat x6
- Siege Machine: Battle Blimp
- Clan Castle Troops: Balloons x3, Dragon Rider x1, Rage Spell
Here's the Town Hall 12 attack strategy in Clash of Clans:
- Deploy the Barbarian King on one end of the base and the Archer Queen on the other so that there's some space between them.
- Deploy the Queen at a spot where her target building aligns with multiple Air Defenses. Once she is there, trigger her ability.
- Deploy all Dragons, Grand Warden, and the Siege Machine between the regions of the two deployed heroes.
- Trigger the King's ability when he nears a wall.
- Back your Dragons up with the Rage Spell. Drop it over your army when they reach the base's core or the Town Hall.
- To create a decent pathing for your Dragons, you can drop the Overgrowth Spell over a set of buildings that distract them from the direction where you want them to go.
- Drop all your Bat Spell outside the base. Make sure to freeze the defenses that deal splash damage before your bats approach them.
