Clash of Clans Festival Lantern decoration: Design and cost explored

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Oct 13, 2025 08:25 GMT
A decor complementing the festival of light is here! (Image via Supercell)
Supercell has released a fresh decoration in Clash of Clans that complements the festival of light, Diwali. Those who are into cosmetics should definitely check it out in the in-game Shop. It consumes 3x3 blocks of space in your Home Village and is unlikely to return for sale in the near future.

Read on to learn what this fresh decoration looks like and how you can purchase it.

Everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans Festival Lantern decoration

The Festival Lantern decoration in Clash of Clans features a terracotta pot surrounded by colorful lotus petals made up of clay, and that holds a diya at its center. You also see some marigolds and white flowers strewn around this pot.

The Festival Lantern decoration costs 1.45 USD. Note that this price varies depending on your country or region.

The following is the step-by-step guide to purchasing the decoration:

  • Step 1: Head to the Home Village.
  • Step 2: Go to the in-game Shop.
  • Step 3: Make your way to the Special Offers section.
  • Step 4: The first item available in the section is the Festival Lantern decoration. Tap on it, and complete the payment procedure.
Other items currenly available in the Clash of Clans Home Village Shop's Special Offers section

Items offered in the Clash of Clans in-game Shop (Image via Supercell)
The following are the items available for sale in the in-game Shop beside the Clash of Clans Festival Lantern decoration:

  • Cursed King skin: 5 USD
  • Pack 1 (Builder Potion + 50 Gems): 0.33 USD
  • Pack 2 (6,000 Rock Medals): 10 USD
  • Pack 3 (2,600 Rock Medals): 5 USD
  • Pack 4 (750 Rock Medals): 1.45 USD
  • Pack 5 (Rune of Elixir + Book of Heroes + 2x Builder Potion): 4.49 USD
  • Pack 6 (Book of Everything + Builder Potion): 1.45 USD
  • Cosmic Prince skin: 5 USD
  • Cosmic Warden skin: 5 USD
  • Cosmic Scenery: 5 USD

Note that all the prices mentioned can vary depending on your country or region. Also, since the items offered in the Shop are regularly refreshed, some of them might be removed when you visit the store.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
bell-icon Manage notifications