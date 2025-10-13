Clash of Clans Festival Lantern decoration: Design and cost explored

Supercell has released a fresh decoration in Clash of Clans that complements the festival of light, Diwali. Those who are into cosmetics should definitely check it out in the in-game Shop. It consumes 3x3 blocks of space in your Home Village and is unlikely to return for sale in the near future.Read on to learn what this fresh decoration looks like and how you can purchase it.Also read: How to three-star Cosmic Calamity challenge in COCEverything you need to know about the Clash of Clans Festival Lantern decorationThe Festival Lantern decoration in Clash of Clans features a terracotta pot surrounded by colorful lotus petals made up of clay, and that holds a diya at its center. You also see some marigolds and white flowers strewn around this pot.The Festival Lantern decoration costs 1.45 USD. Note that this price varies depending on your country or region.The following is the step-by-step guide to purchasing the decoration:Step 1: Head to the Home Village.Step 2: Go to the in-game Shop.Step 3: Make your way to the Special Offers section.Step 4: The first item available in the section is the Festival Lantern decoration. Tap on it, and complete the payment procedure.Also read: COC Cosmic scenery: Cost and designOther items currenly available in the Clash of Clans Home Village Shop's Special Offers sectionItems offered in the Clash of Clans in-game Shop (Image via Supercell)The following are the items available for sale in the in-game Shop beside the Clash of Clans Festival Lantern decoration:Cursed King skin: 5 USDPack 1 (Builder Potion + 50 Gems): 0.33 USDPack 2 (6,000 Rock Medals): 10 USDPack 3 (2,600 Rock Medals): 5 USDPack 4 (750 Rock Medals): 1.45 USDPack 5 (Rune of Elixir + Book of Heroes + 2x Builder Potion): 4.49 USDPack 6 (Book of Everything + Builder Potion): 1.45 USDCosmic Prince skin: 5 USDCosmic Warden skin: 5 USDCosmic Scenery: 5 USDNote that all the prices mentioned can vary depending on your country or region. Also, since the items offered in the Shop are regularly refreshed, some of them might be removed when you visit the store.Also read: COC Archer Hunter skin: Design and how to getMore articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:Which is the best equipment for Barbarian King?Ice Block Spell: Specialties, stats, and moreRevive Spell: Specialities and best ways to useHow to get Pirate Scenery for free4 best heroes ranked after TH17 updateHero Hall in COC: Everything you need to know