How to three-star Cosmic Calamity challenge in Clash of Clans

The Cosmic Calamity challenge has gone live in Clash of Clans, tasking you with three-starring a base. The challenge went live yesterday (October 4, 2025) and will run until October 11, 2025. Unlike other challenges, Cosmic Calamity requires you to three-star a base by forming an army as you move one COC Hero around the base, taking down buildings.
The Cosmic Calamity challenge provides you with Archer Queen, equipped with the Giant Arrow and Action Figure Equipment, to three-star the base. Read on to learn how you can pull this off.
Steps to three-star the Cosmic Calamity challenge in Clash of Clans
To move your Hero around the base, you must tap on the spot you wish them to go and attack nearby buildings. For instance, if you want the Archer Queen to attack a certain Inferno Tower, you must tap on it. This will prompt her to head up to the defense and attack it.
In the Cosmic Calamity challenge, you will see many troops trapped in camps all over the village. Take these camps down to free the troops and recruit them into your army.
Follow the steps to three-star the challenge:
- Deploy the Queen in the deployment zone.
- Tap the Gold Storage building situated to the right.
- Once she gets near the wall surrounding the storage building, tap the Builder Hut situated in the northern corner of the base and trigger her ability.
- Tap on the nearby Monolith building.
- Tap on the nearby single-target Inferno Tower.
- Unlock the nearby Superbowlers.
- Take down the single-target Inferno Tower situated in the bottom corner.
- Unlock the nearby Unicorn pet.
- Tap on the multi-target Inferno Tower situated in the right corner of the base.
Completing these steps should easily get you three stars in the challenge. If you succeed, you will receive 400 Exp, 25 Gems, and a Resource Potion as rewards. You can use the gems to purchase whatever COC item you like and the Resource Potion to boost your village's resource production for an hour.
