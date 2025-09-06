Clash of Clans Lava Prince skin: Design and how to get

Lava Prince, Minion Prince's Hero skin, arrived in Clash of Clans with the new season. Supercell releases new hero skins and scenery with every fresh season, and this time is no exception. This new cosmetic can be acquired from the seasonal premium reward track, accessing it requires you to buy a Gold Pass.
Read on to learn how the Lava Prince skin looks like and how to obtain it.
All details of the Clash of Clans Lava Prince skin
The Lava Prince skin features the Minion Prince in a cartoonish animation with a golden yellow and dark brown color scheme. It exhibits the Hero's body made up of rocks glued together by lava.
You can obtain the Lava Prince skin from the seasonal premium reward track by purchasing the September 2025 Gold Pass, which costs $6.99 (prices might vary depending on your country or region).
After the purchase, you can access the premium prize path and progress in it by earning Clash Points, which is done by completing missions like donating a certain number of troops to clan members or taking down a fixed number of buildings in multiplayer attacks.
As you progress in the reward track, you will receive tons of items offered there, such as the skin, Book of Heroes, Potions, and several multipliers.
How to get the Clash of Clans Gold Pass for free
The Google Play Store is among the best digital platforms from which you can acquire a free item in many titles, including Clash of Clans. The store features in-app tokens, Play Points, collected by completing tasks, such as downloading certain applications, using it for a few days, and then writing a review on the store about your experience.
After crossing a certain threshold, you can cash out these tokens and purchase a Gold Pass with the money.
