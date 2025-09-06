Clash of Clans Lava Prince skin: Design and how to get

Lava Prince, Minion Prince's Hero skin, arrived in Clash of Clans with the new season. Supercell releases new hero skins and scenery with every fresh season, and this time is no exception. This new cosmetic can be acquired from the seasonal premium reward track, accessing it requires you to buy a Gold Pass.

Ad

Read on to learn how the Lava Prince skin looks like and how to obtain it.

Also read: September 2025 event lineup: Seasonal challenge, mini medal event, and more

All details of the Clash of Clans Lava Prince skin

Lava Prince skin (Image via Supercell)

The Lava Prince skin features the Minion Prince in a cartoonish animation with a golden yellow and dark brown color scheme. It exhibits the Hero's body made up of rocks glued together by lava.

Ad

Trending

You can obtain the Lava Prince skin from the seasonal premium reward track by purchasing the September 2025 Gold Pass, which costs $6.99 (prices might vary depending on your country or region).

After the purchase, you can access the premium prize path and progress in it by earning Clash Points, which is done by completing missions like donating a certain number of troops to clan members or taking down a fixed number of buildings in multiplayer attacks.

Ad

As you progress in the reward track, you will receive tons of items offered there, such as the skin, Book of Heroes, Potions, and several multipliers.

Also read: Best Town Hall 12 attack strategy

How to get the Clash of Clans Gold Pass for free

Earn Play Points from the Google Play Store and purchase your desired item (Image via Play Store)

The Google Play Store is among the best digital platforms from which you can acquire a free item in many titles, including Clash of Clans. The store features in-app tokens, Play Points, collected by completing tasks, such as downloading certain applications, using it for a few days, and then writing a review on the store about your experience.

Ad

After crossing a certain threshold, you can cash out these tokens and purchase a Gold Pass with the money.

Also read: 5 best ways to earn Gold Pass for free

More articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 800 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More