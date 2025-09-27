Clash of Clans teases the release of Starry Ores in Star Bonus

Supercell recently teased the possibility of releasing Starry Ores as a Star Bonus in the next Clash of Clans update. The developer shared the news via a meme recently, also teasing the arrival of other features, such as weekly tournaments, and allowing loot attacks in Legend League.The announcement, however, should be taken with a grain of salt, as Supercell can tweak the unveiled features before releasing them in the final patch. Read on to learn more.Also read: Lava Prince skin: Design and how to getWhat can players expect from the next Clash of Clans update?According to the latest official Clash of Clans post, players can expect the arrival of weekly tournaments, a fresh mechanic that allows loot attacks in Legend League, and Starry Ores in Star Bonus. The developer also dispelled rumors suggesting multiplayer battles would be split into two modes. As implied in the meme, Supercell likely believes it will be a foolish move.Among those who commented on the X post, almost all are happy with Starry Ores being offered in Star Bonus in Clash of Clans.Also read: 5 best ways to earn Gold Pass for freeAn X user, @BrandonTyler, commented:&quot;Starry ore!&quot;Another X user, @frameperge, commented:&quot;STARRY ore in STAR bonus? who expected that? not me no sir&quot;Starry Ores are certainly the rarest in-game commodity as of now. They are solely earnable in Clan Wars and special events, and are used to upgrade Hero Equipment via the Blacksmith building. Players often struggle with upgrading their equipment to the max level due to their rarity. This is exactly why the news of them being offered in Star Bonus is music to gamers' ears.Also read: Mash-A-Rama scenery: Design and how to getMore articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:Which is the best equipment for Barbarian King?Ice Block Spell: Specialties, stats, and moreDark Crown Equipment: Specialties and how to getBest Town Hall 12 attack strategyNoble Iron Equipment: Ability and stats