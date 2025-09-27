  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Clash of Clans teases the release of Starry Ores in Star Bonus

Clash of Clans teases the release of Starry Ores in Star Bonus

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Sep 27, 2025 09:39 GMT
Players can expect the release of Starry Ores in Star Bonus! (Image via Supercell)
Players can expect the release of Starry Ores in Star Bonus! (Image via Supercell)

Supercell recently teased the possibility of releasing Starry Ores as a Star Bonus in the next Clash of Clans update. The developer shared the news via a meme recently, also teasing the arrival of other features, such as weekly tournaments, and allowing loot attacks in Legend League.

Ad

The announcement, however, should be taken with a grain of salt, as Supercell can tweak the unveiled features before releasing them in the final patch. Read on to learn more.

Also read: Lava Prince skin: Design and how to get

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

What can players expect from the next Clash of Clans update?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to the latest official Clash of Clans post, players can expect the arrival of weekly tournaments, a fresh mechanic that allows loot attacks in Legend League, and Starry Ores in Star Bonus. The developer also dispelled rumors suggesting multiplayer battles would be split into two modes. As implied in the meme, Supercell likely believes it will be a foolish move.

Among those who commented on the X post, almost all are happy with Starry Ores being offered in Star Bonus in Clash of Clans.

Ad

Also read: 5 best ways to earn Gold Pass for free

An X user, @BrandonTyler, commented:

"Starry ore!"

Another X user, @frameperge, commented:

"STARRY ore in STAR bonus? who expected that? not me no sir"

Starry Ores are certainly the rarest in-game commodity as of now. They are solely earnable in Clan Wars and special events, and are used to upgrade Hero Equipment via the Blacksmith building. Players often struggle with upgrading their equipment to the max level due to their rarity. This is exactly why the news of them being offered in Star Bonus is music to gamers' ears.

Ad

Also read: Mash-A-Rama scenery: Design and how to get

More articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:

About the author
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Twitter icon

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 850 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications