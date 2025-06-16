  • home icon
  Clash of Clans Ice Block Spell: Specialties, stats, and more 

Clash of Clans Ice Block Spell: Specialties, stats, and more 

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Modified Jun 16, 2025 14:56 IST
Check out this new Spell (Image via Supercell)
The Clash of Clans Ice Block Spell has arrived (Image via Supercell)

A sneak peek of the June 2025 update has begun to surface. According to the patch, players can expect the arrival of a fresh spell called the Clash of Clans Ice Block Spell. Besides this item, the update will feature new troop levels, powerful upgrades, and fresh features that will enhance your attacking skills.

The Clash of Clans Ice Block Spell will be accessible by those at Town Hall 14 who have upgraded their Dark Spell Factory to Level 7. Read on to learn more about this upcoming arrival.

Everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans Ice Block Spell

Trending

COC content creators, such as ClashDotNinja and Judo Sloth, recently began rolling out sneak peeks of the upcoming June update. According to them, the Clash of Clans Ice Block Spell will arrive soon.

The Clash of Clans Ice Block Spell freezes your own Troops and Heroes for a certain duration. In this state, they won't move or attack nearby buildings. However, they can be attacked and inflicted with lesser damage by enemy defenses.

One can question the utility of such an item. It should be noted that the spell works wonders for distracting enemy defenses while other Troops do their job.

For instance, you deploy some tanks on the battleground and back them up with troops that have high damage output but lower HP. In such a case, you can use the Clash of Clans Ice Block Spell to increase the lifespan of your tank so that your attacking troops can take down more defenses.

It's crucial to note that although the Ice Block Spell doesn't keep the incoming attacks from harming your frozen troops, it drastically decreases the damage taken, providing longer life to these troops at the cost of very little HP.

Here are the stats of the Ice Block Spell:

  • Effect type: Area Splash
  • Targets: Ground and Air
  • Radius: 5 Tiles
  • Housing Space: 1
  • Duration: 7 Seconds

Here are the costs and time taken to upgrade the Ice Block Spell at different levels:

  • Town Hall 14: Level 1 - Cost: NA - Time: NA - Incoming DMG Reduction: 86%
  • Town Hall 14: Level 2 - Cost: 140K Dark Elixirs - Time: 10d - Incoming DMG Reduction: 88%
  • Town Hall 15: Level 3 - Cost: 200K Dark Elixirs - Time: 12d - Incoming DMG Reduction: 90%
  • Town Hall 16: Level 4 - Cost: 280K Dark Elixirs - Time: 14d - Incoming DMG Reduction: 92%
  • Town Hall 17: Level 5 - Cost: 320K Dark Elixirs - Time: 16d - Incoming DMG Reduction: 94%
bell-icon Manage notifications