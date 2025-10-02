Clash of Clans October 2025 event lineup: Seasonal challenges, medal event, and more

The Clash of Clans October 2025 event lineup has been released. This month, players can expect festivities to revolve around Halloween or, as the developer has dubbed it, Clash-O-Ween. Any Hero skin and scenery introduced in this period will match a spooky theme.Read on to learn about all the festivities the season has in store.Also read: Clash of Clans Lava Prince skin: Design and how to getAll events featured in the Clash of Clans October 2025 event lineupHere's the Clash of Clans October 2025 event lineup:Season challengesSeason challenges went live on October 1, 2025, and will run until October 30, 2025. The list includes the ongoing Treasure Chest event, wherein you must collect Chests via Home Village multiplayer attacks. Many more such challenges will be released during the entire Clash-O-Ween season.Clan War Leagues (CWL)Clan War Leagues went live on October 1, 2025, and will run until October 11, 2025. Clan War Leagues are monthly tournaments in which eight clans are pitted against each other over a week. The one who scores the highest number of Stars by the end is declared the winner and rewarded with the most League Medals.Creator Sneak PeeksRight before releasing a major update, Supercell releases Creator Sneak Peeks in which COC content creators share glimpses of the patch's content. One such update is set to arrive this season. However, there is no information about the release date. Also read: 5 best ways to earn Clash of Clans Gold Pass for freeMedal eventTo celebrate the Clash-O-Ween season, Supercell will release a medal event on October 10, 2025, that will run until October 31, 2025. In this festivity, you must collect one event-exclusive currency to move forward in the reward track and earn freebies, including medals. These medals can be used to purchase exclusives that the event brings to the Trader Shop.Clan GamesClan Games will go live on October 22, 2025, and continue until October 28, 2025. It's another monthly festivity in which you assign yourself some tasks and complete them within a certain period. Doing so rewards you with Clash Points, which count toward the total number of points collected by your clan. Based on your score, you will receive rewards at the end of the event.World FinalsThe World Finals will take place on October 31, 2025. In this tournament, players from across the globe will engage in cut-throat fights for a share of the event's whopping prize pool. You can watch all the action on the title's official website.Also read: Clash of Clans Mash-A-Rama scenery: Design and how to getMore articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:Which is the best equipment for Barbarian King?Ice Block Spell: Specialties, stats, and moreDark Crown Equipment: Specialties and how to getBest Town Hall 12 attack strategyNoble Iron Equipment: Ability and stats