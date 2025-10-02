  • home icon
  Clash of Clans October 2025 event lineup: Seasonal challenges, medal event, and more

Clash of Clans October 2025 event lineup: Seasonal challenges, medal event, and more

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Oct 02, 2025 06:53 GMT
Expect these events this season (Image via Supercell)
Expect these events this season (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans October 2025 event lineup has been released. This month, players can expect festivities to revolve around Halloween or, as the developer has dubbed it, Clash-O-Ween. Any Hero skin and scenery introduced in this period will match a spooky theme.

Read on to learn about all the festivities the season has in store.

All events featured in the Clash of Clans October 2025 event lineup

Here's the Clash of Clans October 2025 event lineup:

Season challenges

Season challenges went live on October 1, 2025, and will run until October 30, 2025. The list includes the ongoing Treasure Chest event, wherein you must collect Chests via Home Village multiplayer attacks.

Many more such challenges will be released during the entire Clash-O-Ween season.

Clan War Leagues (CWL)

Clan War Leagues went live on October 1, 2025, and will run until October 11, 2025.

Clan War Leagues are monthly tournaments in which eight clans are pitted against each other over a week. The one who scores the highest number of Stars by the end is declared the winner and rewarded with the most League Medals.

Creator Sneak Peeks

Right before releasing a major update, Supercell releases Creator Sneak Peeks in which COC content creators share glimpses of the patch's content. One such update is set to arrive this season. However, there is no information about the release date.

Medal event

To celebrate the Clash-O-Ween season, Supercell will release a medal event on October 10, 2025, that will run until October 31, 2025.

In this festivity, you must collect one event-exclusive currency to move forward in the reward track and earn freebies, including medals. These medals can be used to purchase exclusives that the event brings to the Trader Shop.

Clan Games

Clan Games will go live on October 22, 2025, and continue until October 28, 2025. It's another monthly festivity in which you assign yourself some tasks and complete them within a certain period. Doing so rewards you with Clash Points, which count toward the total number of points collected by your clan. Based on your score, you will receive rewards at the end of the event.

World Finals

The World Finals will take place on October 31, 2025. In this tournament, players from across the globe will engage in cut-throat fights for a share of the event's whopping prize pool. You can watch all the action on the title's official website.

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 850 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
