Clash of Clans Cosmic scenery: Cost and design

The Clash of Clans Cosmic scenery has been released in the in-game shop for $5.10 (price varies with region). Since the live season celebrates Halloween, dubbed Clash-O-Ween, all cosmetics, such as Hero skins and scenery, revolve around the same theme. The skins released so far include Archer Hunter skin, obtained from the seasonal reward track, and Nightmare Prince skin, which is currently being offered at the in-game shop.
Read on to learn what the Clash of Clans Cosmic scenery looks like and how you can get it.
What does the Clash of Clans Cosmic scenery look like?
Design
The Cosmic Scenery features multiple islands made of gigantic rocks floating in an ominous cosmos. It also features forboding music that enhances its spooky effect, and lightning strikes across the space in the background.
In the northeastern section of the base, you see a sinister fort, from which eerie flashes of light emerge repeatedly. You can see more such structures floating around the village.
How to get
Here's the step-by-step guide to purchasing the Cosmic scenery in Clash of Clans:
- Step 1: Head to the in-game shop.
- Step 2: Scroll left and find the scenery.
- Step 3: Tap on it and complete the payment procedure.
You can also get the Cosmic scenery in Clash of Clans for free by collecting adequate Play Points on the Google Play Store. These in-app tokens are collected by completing tasks, such as installing the designated applications, using them for a few days, and then writing a review about them on the digital store.
Complete such tasks until you collect adequate Play Points or cross a certain threshold. Next, cash them out, or buy the scenery directly. Note that you might have to acquire around 10,000 Play Points to buy the scenery.
It's advised to stay cautious while completing tasks in the Google Play Store. Some applications you are asked to install can contain money wagering or be addictive.
