  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Clash of Clans Archer Hunter skin: Design and how to get

Clash of Clans Archer Hunter skin: Design and how to get

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Oct 03, 2025 08:59 GMT
A new Archer Queen skin is here! (Image via Supercell)
A new Archer Queen skin is here! (Image via Supercell)

Supercell releases Hero skins with every Clash of Clans season, and this time is no exception. The new season is themed around Halloween, or as the developer has dubbed it, Clash-O-Ween. Therefore, any cosmetic or scenery released during its run will have spooky elements.

Ad

This article explores what the Clash of Clans Archer Hunter skin looks like and how you can get it.

Also read: 5 best ways to earn Gold Pass for free

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Details of the Clash of Clans Archer Hunter skin

Archer Hunter skin (Image via Supercell)
Archer Hunter skin (Image via Supercell)

Design

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Archer Hunter skin mixes spooky and comical elements. It features the Archer Queen carrying a skull and dressed in a black and dark purple outfit, complete with a short cloak and a top hat. Instead of her regular bow, she wields a hybrid axe-bow and wears red glasses that give her a quirky appearance.

How to get

To acquire the Archer Hunter skin, you must purchase a Goldpass and progress in the seasonal reward track. The cosmetic is the first reward offered in the prize path, so you don't need to put in much effort. All you need to do is log in to the game after purchasing a Goldpass.

Ad

How to get a Goldpass

You can purchase a Goldpass in-game or head to the Supercell Store, where you have a chance to get it at a discounted price. It costs $6.99 (prices vary depending on your country or region).

Also read: COC October 2025 event lineup: Seasonal challenges, medal event, and more

How to get the Clash of Clans Gold Pass for free

Collect Play Points on the Google Play Store and purchase a Goldpass in COC (Image via Google Play Store)
Collect Play Points on the Google Play Store and purchase a Goldpass in COC (Image via Google Play Store)

The Google Play Store offers in-app tokens called Play Points, which you can earn by completing tasks, such as installing an application, using it for a few days, and submitting a review on the platform.

Ad

Once you accumulate enough Play Points, you can cash them out and purchase a Gold Pass in Clash of Clans. This will grant you access to the Archer Hunter skin, along with other exclusive rewards available in the Clash of Clans October season reward track.

More articles related to COC by Sportskeeda:

About the author
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Twitter icon

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 850 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications