Clash of Clans Archer Hunter skin: Design and how to get

Supercell releases Hero skins with every Clash of Clans season, and this time is no exception. The new season is themed around Halloween, or as the developer has dubbed it, Clash-O-Ween. Therefore, any cosmetic or scenery released during its run will have spooky elements.

This article explores what the Clash of Clans Archer Hunter skin looks like and how you can get it.

Details of the Clash of Clans Archer Hunter skin

Archer Hunter skin (Image via Supercell)

Design

The Archer Hunter skin mixes spooky and comical elements. It features the Archer Queen carrying a skull and dressed in a black and dark purple outfit, complete with a short cloak and a top hat. Instead of her regular bow, she wields a hybrid axe-bow and wears red glasses that give her a quirky appearance.

How to get

To acquire the Archer Hunter skin, you must purchase a Goldpass and progress in the seasonal reward track. The cosmetic is the first reward offered in the prize path, so you don't need to put in much effort. All you need to do is log in to the game after purchasing a Goldpass.

How to get a Goldpass

You can purchase a Goldpass in-game or head to the Supercell Store, where you have a chance to get it at a discounted price. It costs $6.99 (prices vary depending on your country or region).

How to get the Clash of Clans Gold Pass for free

Collect Play Points on the Google Play Store and purchase a Goldpass in COC (Image via Google Play Store)

The Google Play Store offers in-app tokens called Play Points, which you can earn by completing tasks, such as installing an application, using it for a few days, and submitting a review on the platform.

Once you accumulate enough Play Points, you can cash them out and purchase a Gold Pass in Clash of Clans. This will grant you access to the Archer Hunter skin, along with other exclusive rewards available in the Clash of Clans October season reward track.

