Clash of Clans October 2025 reward track: All rewards listed

The Clash of Clans October 2025 reward track has gone live. Many things are on offer in the game this month, including a new Archer Queen skin, called Archer Hunter, which is themed around the Halloween season. There are two reward tracks: one is free for everyone, while the other requires a Gold Pass to be accessed and offers more high-end items.Here are all the rewards offered in October 2025.All items offered in the Clash of Clans October (2025) season reward trackHere's everything offered in the Clash of Clans October 2025 reward track:1st reward: Archer Hunter (Archer Queen skin)2nd reward: Power Potion and a Gem*3rd reward: 40% Request Time Reduction*4th reward: 10% Research Boost* and Clock Tower Potion5th reward: 10% Builder Boost*6th reward: Bigger Season Bank* and 500 Capital Gold7th reward: Bigger Builder Bank*8th reward: Builder Star Jar and Pet Potion*9th reward: Book of Fighting*10th reward: Resource Potion and 2x Power Potions*11th reward: Auto Forge Slot*12th reward: Research Potion and 2x Hero Potions*13th reward: 5x Wall Ring*14th reward: Super Potion and Bigger Season Bank*15th reward: Bigger Builder Bank*16th reward: Power Potion and 2x Season Bank Multiplier*17th reward: 4x Builder Bank Multiplier*18th reward: Hero Potion and 60% Request Time Reduction*19th reward: 15% Research Boost*20th reward: 1000 Capital Gold and 15% Builder Boost*21st reward: Rune of Gold*22nd reward: 10,00,000 Gold and a Rune of Elixir*23rd reward: Bigger Season Bank*24th reward: 10,00,000 Elixir and Bigger Builder Bank*25th reward: 2000 Capital Gold*26th reward: 10,00,000 Builder Gold and a Rune of Builder Gold*27th reward: 80% Request Time Reduction*28th reward: 10,00,000 Builder Elixir and 20% Research Boost*29th reward: 20% Builder Boost*30th reward: 10,000 Dark Elixir and Rune of Builder Elixir*31st reward: Book of Spells*32nd reward: 20,00,000 Gold and a Bigger Season Bank*33rd reward: Bigger Builder Bank*34th reward: 20,00,000 Elixir and 5x Wall Rings*35th reward: Rune of Dark Elixir*36th reward: 1500 Capital Gold and Builder Potion*37th reward: Book of Heroes*38th reward: 20,000 Dark Elixir and Shovel of Obstacles*39th reward: 3000 Capital Gold*40th reward: Book of Heroes and Book of Building*Note: Items marked with the asterisk (*) are solely for Gold Pass holders.