XD Inc. has provided info on all Etheria Restart events, which will be available at launch. The developers shared the information on the title’s official X handle. There are primarily three types of events: Beginner events, Limited-Gameplay events, Animus summoning events, and others.

Hyperlinkers can participate in them to earn various in-game items and a character, aiding them to progress swiftly in the early days.

This article outlines all the events that Hyperlinkers can participate in on launch.

Details of all Etheria Restart events for launch

Here are the details of all Etheria Restart events that will be available for launch:

New Server events

1) Candy Party

This event will be available within seven days of the new server launch. It features daily challenges and draws that Hyperlinkers can complete to earn several random mysterious rewards.

2) Shell Story

Shell Story will also be available within seven days of the new server launch. Hyperlinkers must reach level 15 or above to participate in the event. They can obtain Energy Dice, after reaching the said level, which helps them explore Shell Paradise.

One can collect seven Wish Orbs through exploration to make a wish to receive generous rewards. They can also collect Shell Medals that one can exchange for various rewards in the Shell Paradise Shop.

3) Cubic Game

Cubic Game will be available within seven days of the new server launch. Hyperlinkers must reach level 15 or above to participate in the event. After the level, they can challenge the Cubic Board once every day.

They can use Blessing Cards on the board, which helps them increase the Animus reward tier. Following that, Hyperlinkers can defeat the Animus to obtain various in-game items, including Hydra Crystals, Anima Prototypes, and Perfect Lattice Shards.

Beginner Events

1) 7-day check-in

This event will be available for seven days after Hyperlinkers create their in-game account. They can log in to the app for seven days to receive lots of Anima Prototypes.

2) Animus Reconfigure

This Etheria Restart event will be available for seven days after players create their accounts. They can select Etheria Restart characters to reset during their event. Resetting them reverts their star level, potential, and enhancements to the base level.

Resetting refunds all spent resources, including Lattice, Investigation Records, Shadowprint, Prowess Materials, and Etheria Coins.

Hyperlinkers can reset up to five Animuses during the event. They can perform the first reconfiguration for free. After that, the process requires Hydra Crystals, and its required amount increases gradually after each reconfiguration.

3) Task Progress

This event will be available permanently after the title’s launch. It rewards Anima Prototypes and outfits for completing the specified main story stages.

4) 7-day commission

This Etheria Restart event will be available after the game’s launch. It will conclude in two phases, each lasting seven days. Hyperlinkers can get an SSR Animus LingLuo, Perfect Lattice Shards, Red Shadowpoint, and other in-game items by completing all Phase 1 missions.

5) Growth Boost

Growth Boost will be available permanently after Etheria Restart’s launch. Hyperlinkers can obtain several in-game items, including Perfect Lattice Shards, Red Shadowprint, Selectable Ascension Encryption Box, and Anima Crystal Point by upgrading their Animuses’ in-game level.

6) Lethal Pursuit

This Etheria Restart event will be available permanently after the title’s launch. Hyperlinkers can challenge bosses in three game modes: Grim Pursuit, Threshold, and Ember Trek. They can obtain various in-game items by defeating the bosses, including Red Shadowprint, Hydra Crystals, Module, and more.

7) Summit Arena

Summit Arena will be permanently available after the title’s launch. Hyperlinkers can play the Arena challenges to obtain Animus costumes, Hydra Crystals, and more.

Limited-Gameplay events

1) Dazzler Pulse

This Etheria Restart event will be available from June 12 to June 19, 2025. Hyperlinkers can participate in the daily challenges during the event to obtain Dazzler Disc. They can perform with Dazzling Band members to get rewards, such as Perfect Lattice and Hydra Crystals.

2) Champion’s Call

Champion’s Call will be available from June 12 to June 19, 2025. Hyperlinkers must reach level 15 or above to participate in the event. During it, one can predict a champion team and guess the outcome of any two matches in a single-elimination tournament cup.

The tournament will be held daily from 00:00 on one day to 00:00 the next day. Those who predict correctly can get plenty of in-game items as rewards.

3) Infinity Train

This Etheria Restart event will be available from June 12 to June 19, 2025. Hyperlinkers must reach level 15 or above to participate in the event. They can challenge up to 24 consecutive waves of battles every day to achieve the highest rating. The event rewards Anima Crystal Points and Power Supply Packs based on the ratings achieved each day.

Animus Summoning events

1) Luminal Revive

This summoning Etheria Restart event will be available for nine days after Hyperlinkers create their in-game account. Players can summon Luminal Revive during the event; if they obtain an SSR Animus, it is guaranteed to be SSR Freya. Luminal Revive is an Original Affinity limited summon, which grants an SSR Animus within 80 summons.

2) Light Judgement

Light Judgement will be available from June 5 to June 14, 2025. While obtaining an SSR Animus in Light Judgement, it is guaranteed to be the Messiah. Light Judgement is an Extra-Affinity Summon, which grants an SSR Animus within 80 summons.

Other events

1) Wish Machine

This Etheria Restart event will be available from June 5 to July 10, 2025. Hyperlinkers can get Oeniric Box Series Chaku Outfit during the event. They can purchase Chromatic Chips to draw in the Wish Machine.

2) Hyperlink Invitation

This Etheria Restart event will be available from June 5 to July 17, 2025. Hyperlink Invitation is the battle pass for Etheria Restart. One can complete the Chronicle Missions to earn EXP and upgrade the Hyperlink Invitation. Upgrading levels rewards Anima Prototypes, Hydra Crystals, and more.

Hyperlinkers can purchase the Premium Pass or Ultimate Pass to unlock the exclusive Invitation rewards. It includes Enhanced Prototype, Perfect Lattice, and more.

