Etheria Restart gacha system guide (beta)

The Etheria Restart gacha system features a wide range of over 40 Animus (in-game characters) that will be available on the launch. Characters you can get differ in three rarities: SSR, SR, and R. Like other gacha games, SSR rarities have the lowest drop rate, and R has the lowest. You can avail pity system and plan your summons to get characters of the highest rarity.

Here's an overview of the title’s gacha system, drop rates, banner types, and currencies used in summoning.

Note: The infromation of this article is based on the title's final test and might differ on the global launch.

Everything you need to know about the Etheria Restart gacha system

Etheria Restart gacha offers various types of banners, from limited to permanent. And you will summon only characters on these banners.

There are some banners dedicated to only Supreme Animuses that have Constant and Disorder elements. They come in only two rarities: SR and SSR. Those of Hollow, Odd, and Reason are called Original Animuses. They come in all rarities, i.e., R, SR, and SSR.

You must use Apex Prototype gacha currency to pull on the banners with Supreme Animuses. On the other hand, pulling on the banners with Original Animuses requires an Anima Prototype.

You can also exchange Hydra Crystals for both gacha currencies. The exchange rate is 100 Hydra Crystals for one Anima Prototype or Apex Prototype. The rate-up Supreme banner has an exchange rate of 300 Hydra Crystals for one Apex Prototype.

Here are the details of Animuses’ drop rates, pity system, and banner-types in the Etheria Restart gacha.

Details about drop rates, pity system, and banner-types in Etheria Restart gacha system

As mentioned, there are two categories of banners based on the characters' elements: Supreme and Original. Both categories have two types of banners based on the duration: permanent and limited.

Here are the details of banners, their drop rates, and pity system.

Permanent banners

1) Permanent summon

The Permanent summon banner of Etheria Restart gacha system features all available characters. Its drop rate for R Animuses is 90%, SR is 9%, and SSR is 1%. The drop rate is divided further for Original and Supreme Etheria Restart characters of SR and SSR rarities.

Original SR Animuses have a 6.75% drop rate, and SSRs have a 0.75% drop rate. Similarly, Supreme SR Animuses have a 2.25%, and SSRs have a 0.25% drop rate on this banner.

The banner's hard pity triggers at the 80th pull, granting an SSR character. The pity begins to increase after 50 pulls, which is soft pity. You can use Hydra Crystals or Anima Prototype to pull on this banner.

2) Extra-Affinity summon

This banner drops only Supreme Animuses of SR and SSR rarities. The drop rate for SR units is 9%, and SSRs are 1% on this permanent banner. You can’t use Hydra Crystals, but only Apex Prototype on this banner.

The pity system is the same as the permanent summon banner. You can use Apex Prototype to summon the banner, but can’t use Hydra Crystals.

3) Ascension summon

Ascension summon is a permanent banner in the Etheria Restart gacha. However, it will be available only when you obtain a special gacha currency, Enhanced Prototype. It features Original and Supreme characters of SSR and SR rarities (no R rarity ones).

The drop rate for SR Animuses is 90%, divided into 22.5% for Supreme and 67.5% for Original. Similarly, the drop rate for SSR Animuses is 10%, divided into 7.5% for Original and 2.5% for Supreme. However, this banner doesn’t have a hard or soft pity system. You can’t use Hydra Crystals to pull on this banner.

4) Transcendence summon

The Transcendence summon banner in the Etheria Restart gacha system features only SSR rarity Original and Supreme characters. Similar to Ascension, this banner appears after you get a special gacha currency, Quantum Prototype.

There is a 75% chance of obtaining Original SSR Animuses and 25% for Supreme SSR Animuses. This banner doesn’t have a hard or soft pity system. You can’t use Hydra Crystals to pull on this banner.

Limited banners

1) Rate-up summon for Original Animus

This banner features the latest SSR Original Animus of the game’s ongoing version. The featured SSR will have a boosted drop rate alongside three existing SR characters. Its drop rate for SSR characters is 1%, SRs is 9%, and Rs is 90%.

While obtaining an SR character, there is a 4.5% chance of it being the featured one. You can get an SR on every 10th pull.

While obtaining an SSR character, there is a 100% chance of it being the featured one. There is no 50-50 chance like other gacha games. The banner’s hard pity triggers at the 80th pull and soft pity at the 50th. You can use Anima Prototype or Hydra Crystals to pull on this banner.

2) Rate-up summon for Supreme Animus

This rate-up banner of the Etheria Restart gacha system features only Supreme Animus. It features one SSR and one SR Supreme Animus at a boosted drop rate. The drop rate for SSR is 1%, and you will obtain the featured Animus while obtaining an SSR.

The drop rate for SR is 9, and there is a 4.5% chance you will obtain the featured Animus while obtaining an SR. You can use Apex Prototype or Hydra Crystals to pull on this banner.

3) Directed summon

Directed summon is the beginner banner in the Etheria Restart gacha system. You can choose one SSR Animus and get them within the 40th pulls. This banner will disappear after you obtain the selected SSR Animus.

Its drop rate for SSR Animus is 1%, and SR is 9%. You can use Anima Prototype or Hydra Crystals to pull on this banner. Unlike other banners, you can only perform multi summons (10 pulls) on this banner.

