All rewards in the Brawl Stars Golden Week Freebies event and how to get them

Supercell announced seven amazing freebies for players in the Brawl Stars Golden Week Freebies event. Launching a couple of days before the arrival of the Battle for Katana Kingdom, this event will reward players with seven crucial in-game assets to help them boost their in-game progress. The rewards include random Starr Drop, Sushi Rolls (for the Way of the Wasabi chapter of the upcoming season), and more.

Ad

This article will discuss everything to know about the Brawl Stars Golden Week Freebies event. Read on to explore more.

All rewards for the Brawl Stars Golden Week Freebies event

The Brawl Stars Golden Week Freebies event will begin on April 29, 2025, and last till May 5, 2025. You can get seven crucial in-game assets from this event over the next seven days. However, note that a new reward will unlock each day, and you can only claim rewards that are already unlocked.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: Brawl Stars MOBA game mode details

Check out the list below for the complete list of rewards arriving in the Golden Week Freebies event:

Random Starr Drop (April 29, 2025)

(April 29, 2025) Player Icon (April 30, 2025)

(April 30, 2025) Two Sushi Rolls (May 1, 2025)

(May 1, 2025) New Pin (May 2, 2025)

(May 2, 2025) 100 Bling (May 3, 2025)

(May 3, 2025) Random Starr Drop (May 4, 2025)

(May 4, 2025) Player Icon (May 5, 2025)

How to get the rewards from the Brawl Stars Golden Week Freebies event

These rewards will be available in the in-game shop from April 29, 2025.

Ad

Find the Golden Week Freebies event banner to get the rewards (Image via Supercell)

Check out the complete step-by-step guide on how to get the Golden Week Freebies event rewards:

Ad

Step 1: Open the game.

Open the game. Step 2: Open the in-game Shop (on the left-hand side of your homescreen).

Open the in-game Shop (on the left-hand side of your homescreen). Step 3: Head to the Offers section.

Head to the Offers section. Step 4: Scroll to find the Golden Week Freebies banner.

Scroll to find the Golden Week Freebies banner. Step 5: Click on it and then click on the unlocked rewards to claim them.

Also read: Changes in the second Brawl Stars Ranked 2.0 season

Repeat this process every day for the next seven days (till May 5, 2025) to get all the rewards from this event. You can also stack up these rewards till the final day and collect them together.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More