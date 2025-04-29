All rewards in the Brawl Stars Golden Week Freebies event and how to get them

Supercell announced seven amazing freebies for players in the Brawl Stars Golden Week Freebies event. Launching a couple of days before the arrival of the Battle for Katana Kingdom, this event will reward players with seven crucial in-game assets to help them boost their in-game progress. The rewards include random Starr Drop, Sushi Rolls (for the Way of the Wasabi chapter of the upcoming season), and more.
This article will discuss everything to know about the Brawl Stars Golden Week Freebies event. Read on to explore more.
All rewards for the Brawl Stars Golden Week Freebies event
The Brawl Stars Golden Week Freebies event will begin on April 29, 2025, and last till May 5, 2025. You can get seven crucial in-game assets from this event over the next seven days. However, note that a new reward will unlock each day, and you can only claim rewards that are already unlocked.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Also read: Brawl Stars MOBA game mode details
Check out the list below for the complete list of rewards arriving in the Golden Week Freebies event:
- Random Starr Drop (April 29, 2025)
- Player Icon (April 30, 2025)
- Two Sushi Rolls (May 1, 2025)
- New Pin (May 2, 2025)
- 100 Bling (May 3, 2025)
- Random Starr Drop (May 4, 2025)
- Player Icon (May 5, 2025)
How to get the rewards from the Brawl Stars Golden Week Freebies event
These rewards will be available in the in-game shop from April 29, 2025.
Check out the complete step-by-step guide on how to get the Golden Week Freebies event rewards:
- Step 1: Open the game.
- Step 2: Open the in-game Shop (on the left-hand side of your homescreen).
- Step 3: Head to the Offers section.
- Step 4: Scroll to find the Golden Week Freebies banner.
- Step 5: Click on it and then click on the unlocked rewards to claim them.
Also read: Changes in the second Brawl Stars Ranked 2.0 season
Repeat this process every day for the next seven days (till May 5, 2025) to get all the rewards from this event. You can also stack up these rewards till the final day and collect them together.