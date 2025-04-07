All temporary Troops in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal Event explained

The Supercell-approved COC content creators have started sharing sneak peeks about the temporary Troops in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal event. According to a recent X post by @ClashDotNinja, a popular COC content creator, Clashers will get WWE legend-inspired temporary COC Troops in the Clashamania Season's Medal Event.

As per the post, there will be four temporary Troops in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal Event, i.e., Giant Giant, YEETer, K.A.N.E, and The Disarmer. This article shares everything we know so far about the upcoming temporary Troops.

Temporary Troops in Clash of Clans Medal Event April 2025: Giant Giant

Inspired by WWE legend Andre the Giant, Giant Giant is one of the temporary Troops in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal Event. Giant Giant attacks the enemy defenses with splash damage. It takes 50 Housing Spaces in the army, has 13 Movement Speed, and rages out with increased speed and damage upon losing half of his maximum health.

Town Hall level Troop Level HP DPS TH 3 1 800 110 TH 4 2 1600 140 TH 5 3 2400 165 TH 6 4 3200 190 TH 7 5 4800 240 TH 8 6 7000 310 TH 9 7 9000 430 TH 10 8 12500 550 TH 11 9 15000 620 TH 12 10 18500 700 TH 13 11 20000 780 TH 14 12 21000 840 TH 15 13 22000 860 TH 16 14 24000 940 TH 17 15 26000 1020

YEETer in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal Event

YEETer is among the four temporary Troops in Clash of Clans Friends or Foe Medal Event. Inspired by Jay Uso, this unit brings four tribe members that attack everything before he starts throwing his Tribal Spears. This single-target unit attacks both ground and air targets.

The table below provides details regarding damage dealt by Spear throwing:

Town Hall level Troop level HP DPS TH 3 1 1150 66 TH 4 2 1300 72 TH 5 3 1450 80 TH 6 4 1600 88 Th 7 5 1850 95 TH 8 6 2100 104 TH 9 7 2400 115 TH 10 8 2700 130 TH 11 9 3000 145 TH 12 10 3300 160 TH 13 11 3700 175 TH 14 12 4100 190 TH 15 13 4500 210 TH 16 14 5000 230 TH 17 15 5500 255

The next table shows details regarding the HP and DPS of YEETer's Tribal Tag Team:

Town Hall level Troop level HP DPS TH 3 1 400 30 TH 4 2 480 36 TH 5 3 580 43 TH 6 4 700 52 TH 7 5 850 63 TH 8 6 1050 76 TH 9 7 1300 88 TH 10 8 1500 97 TH 11 9 1650 105 TH 12 10 1850 115 TH 13 11 2050 130 TH 14 12 2225 145 TH 15 13 2500 160 TH 16 14 2750 180 TH 17 15 3000 200

Temporary Troops in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal Event: K.A.N.E

Created based on the character of Kane, another WWE legend, this temporary troop goes straight for the Town Hall after getting deployed. It takes 75 housing spaces in the army and gets resurrected with a fierce aura after dying.

Check out more details regarding K.A.N.E in the table below:

Town Hall level Trool Level HP DPS TH 3 1 1100 200 TH 4 2 1450 240 TH 5 3 1800 270 TH 6 4 2300 300 TH 7 5 2700 330 TH 8 6 3000 360 TH 9 7 3300 395 TH 10 8 4500 435 TH 11 9 5200 460 TH 12 10 5600 500 TH 13 11 6000 550 TH 14 12 6600 605 TH 15 13 7300 665 TH 16 14 2100 720 TH 17 15 9000 800

Temporary Troops in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal Event: The Disarmer

The Disarmer is the final of the four temporary Troops in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal event. Sharing an uncanny similarity with Becky Lynch, IT takes 60 Housing Spaces and has a unique ability that helps to boost its speed and damage for the first 20 seconds and requires enemies to be defeated three times to be out.

Town Hall level Troop level HP DPS TH 6 1 1300 100 TH 7 2 1700 125 TH 8 3 2200 150 TH 9 4 2900 175 TH 10 5 3600 200 TH 11 6 4400 225 TH 12 7 4850 250 TH 13 8 5300 300 TH 14 9 5900 325 TH 15 10 6500 350 TH 16 11 7100 375 TH 17 12 7800 415

These are the four temporary Troops in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal Event. While all of them are quite balanced, The Disarmer looks a little broken, especially since you have to defeat her three times to kill her.

Giant Giant and K.A.N.E can be great distractions for the rest of your army. YEETer can be used to finish off CC Troops from afar, while the Tribal Tag Team he summons keeps attacking other buildings. However, since all these troops take up a lot of Housing Space in your army, it will be tough to spam your way into three-star attacks using these troops.

