All temporary Troops in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal Event explained

The Supercell-approved COC content creators have started sharing sneak peeks about the temporary Troops in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal event. According to a recent X post by @ClashDotNinja, a popular COC content creator, Clashers will get WWE legend-inspired temporary COC Troops in the Clashamania Season's Medal Event.
As per the post, there will be four temporary Troops in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal Event, i.e., Giant Giant, YEETer, K.A.N.E, and The Disarmer. This article shares everything we know so far about the upcoming temporary Troops.
Temporary Troops in Clash of Clans Medal Event April 2025: Giant Giant
Inspired by WWE legend Andre the Giant, Giant Giant is one of the temporary Troops in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal Event. Giant Giant attacks the enemy defenses with splash damage. It takes 50 Housing Spaces in the army, has 13 Movement Speed, and rages out with increased speed and damage upon losing half of his maximum health.
YEETer in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal Event
YEETer is among the four temporary Troops in Clash of Clans Friends or Foe Medal Event. Inspired by Jay Uso, this unit brings four tribe members that attack everything before he starts throwing his Tribal Spears. This single-target unit attacks both ground and air targets.
The table below provides details regarding damage dealt by Spear throwing:
The next table shows details regarding the HP and DPS of YEETer's Tribal Tag Team:
Temporary Troops in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal Event: K.A.N.E
Created based on the character of Kane, another WWE legend, this temporary troop goes straight for the Town Hall after getting deployed. It takes 75 housing spaces in the army and gets resurrected with a fierce aura after dying.
Check out more details regarding K.A.N.E in the table below:
Temporary Troops in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal Event: The Disarmer
The Disarmer is the final of the four temporary Troops in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal event. Sharing an uncanny similarity with Becky Lynch, IT takes 60 Housing Spaces and has a unique ability that helps to boost its speed and damage for the first 20 seconds and requires enemies to be defeated three times to be out.
These are the four temporary Troops in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal Event. While all of them are quite balanced, The Disarmer looks a little broken, especially since you have to defeat her three times to kill her.
Giant Giant and K.A.N.E can be great distractions for the rest of your army. YEETer can be used to finish off CC Troops from afar, while the Tribal Tag Team he summons keeps attacking other buildings. However, since all these troops take up a lot of Housing Space in your army, it will be tough to spam your way into three-star attacks using these troops.