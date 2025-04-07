  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • All temporary Troops in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal Event explained

All temporary Troops in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal Event explained

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Apr 07, 2025 20:46 IST
Temporary troops in Clash of Clans Medal event
Clash of Clans brings four WWE Superstars-inspired temporary Troops in the Friend or Foe event (Image via Supercell)

The Supercell-approved COC content creators have started sharing sneak peeks about the temporary Troops in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal event. According to a recent X post by @ClashDotNinja, a popular COC content creator, Clashers will get WWE legend-inspired temporary COC Troops in the Clashamania Season's Medal Event.

Ad

As per the post, there will be four temporary Troops in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal Event, i.e., Giant Giant, YEETer, K.A.N.E, and The Disarmer. This article shares everything we know so far about the upcoming temporary Troops.

Temporary Troops in Clash of Clans Medal Event April 2025: Giant Giant

Inspired by WWE legend Andre the Giant, Giant Giant is one of the temporary Troops in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal Event. Giant Giant attacks the enemy defenses with splash damage. It takes 50 Housing Spaces in the army, has 13 Movement Speed, and rages out with increased speed and damage upon losing half of his maximum health.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad
Town Hall levelTroop LevelHPDPS
TH 31800110
TH 421600140
TH 532400165
TH 643200190
TH 754800240
TH 867000310
TH 979000430
TH 10812500550
TH 11915000620
TH 121018500700
TH 131120000780
TH 141221000840
TH 151322000860
TH 161424000940
TH 1715260001020
Ad

YEETer in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal Event

YEETer is among the four temporary Troops in Clash of Clans Friends or Foe Medal Event. Inspired by Jay Uso, this unit brings four tribe members that attack everything before he starts throwing his Tribal Spears. This single-target unit attacks both ground and air targets.

Also read: Three best COC collaboration so far

Ad
Ad

The table below provides details regarding damage dealt by Spear throwing:

Town Hall levelTroop levelHPDPS
TH 31115066
TH 42130072
TH 53145080
TH 64160088
Th 75185095
TH 862100104
TH 972400115
TH 1082700130
TH 1193000145
TH 12103300160
TH 13113700175
TH 14124100190
TH 15134500210
TH 16145000230
TH 17155500255
Ad

The next table shows details regarding the HP and DPS of YEETer's Tribal Tag Team:

Town Hall levelTroop levelHPDPS
TH 3140030
TH 4248036
TH 5358043
TH 6470052
TH 7585063
TH 86105076
TH 97130088
TH 108150097
TH 1191650105
TH 12101850115
TH 13112050130
TH 14122225145
TH 15132500160
TH 16142750180
TH 17153000200
Ad

Temporary Troops in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal Event: K.A.N.E

Created based on the character of Kane, another WWE legend, this temporary troop goes straight for the Town Hall after getting deployed. It takes 75 housing spaces in the army and gets resurrected with a fierce aura after dying.

Also read: King Cody Barbarian King Skin in COC

Ad
Ad

Check out more details regarding K.A.N.E in the table below:

Town Hall levelTrool LevelHPDPS
TH 311100200
TH 421450240
TH 531800270
TH 642300300
TH 752700330
TH 863000360
TH 973300395
TH 1084500435
TH 1195200460
TH 12105600500
TH 13116000550
TH 14126600605
TH 15137300665
TH 16142100720
TH 17159000800
Ad

Temporary Troops in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal Event: The Disarmer

The Disarmer is the final of the four temporary Troops in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal event. Sharing an uncanny similarity with Becky Lynch, IT takes 60 Housing Spaces and has a unique ability that helps to boost its speed and damage for the first 20 seconds and requires enemies to be defeated three times to be out.

Ad
Town Hall levelTroop levelHPDPS
TH 611300100
TH 721700125
TH 832200150
TH 942900175
TH 1053600200
TH 1164400225
TH 1274850250
TH 1385300300
TH 1495900325
TH 15106500350
TH 16117100375
TH 17127800415
Ad

These are the four temporary Troops in Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal Event. While all of them are quite balanced, The Disarmer looks a little broken, especially since you have to defeat her three times to kill her.

Giant Giant and K.A.N.E can be great distractions for the rest of your army. YEETer can be used to finish off CC Troops from afar, while the Tribal Tag Team he summons keeps attacking other buildings. However, since all these troops take up a lot of Housing Space in your army, it will be tough to spam your way into three-star attacks using these troops.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी