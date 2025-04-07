Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal Event: Release date, leaked rewards, and more 

Supercell has released the schedule of the Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal Event via an official blog on the title's official website. It shares details about all the upcoming events in the COC Clashamania Season. However, since the Medal Event features the Clashamania exclusive, WWE Superstars-inspired, temporary Troops, the community is eagerly awaiting the event's launch.

While the official blog post does not reveal details regarding the Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal Event, some leakers have already posted the rewards of this event. This article sheds light on the upcoming Friend or Foe Medal Event and more.

Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal Event: Release date and rewards

According to the official blog post on the title's website, the Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal Event is releasing on April 8, 2025. It will last until April 30, 2025, during which you can attack in Multiplayer Battles to unlock special WWE Superstars-inspired temporary Troops and use them in battles to earn more rewards.

The official blog post revealing the schedule for the Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal Event (Image via Supercell)

You can unlock these Troops and other rewards via the reward progression path during the Medal Event. Furthermore, collect special medals by attacking enemy bases and use them to purchase the Action Figure Epic Equipment for Archer Queen from the Trader's Shop.

They can also be used to purchase Surprise Wheel, the event-exclusive super decoration. Moreover, there will be other in-game assets available in the Trader's Shop during this event, which can be purchased using the special medals.

According to recent leaks on X by @Clash_UpdateX, the Action Figure Hero Equipment and the Surprise Wheel decoration will cost 3100 medals, while the other assets will cost between 30 and 3100 medals.

The leaker also claimed to reveal the rewards arriving in the Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal Event. As per their recent X post, the Medal Event will have a free and a paid rewards progression path.

According to the leaks, you can unlock temporary Troops inspired by WWE Legends like Becky Lynch, Kane, and Andre the Giant from the free reward progression path, along with 3100 medals, some Magic Snacks, and 5K Shiny and 400 Glowy Ores.

Players who bought the Event Pass could get up to 5500 medals, 600 Glowy and 80 Starry Ores, along with the rewards available in the free progression path.

They could also be eligible for 650 Bonus Medals upon completing the reward progression path before the Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal Event concludes.

However, note that the rewards for the Medal Event discussed in this article are based on leaks. Thus, readers should take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

What are some other events arriving in the COC Clashamania season?

According to the official blog post, Supercell is also bringing many other events in the COC Clashamania Season. There will be Epic WWE Season Challenges for players between April 2 and April 18, 2025.

The Gold Rush event will also be live for a week between April 14 and April 20, 2025, while the Clan Games will arrive during the final week, as mentioned in the COC April 2025 events calendar.

Furthermore, Supercell has promised to turn the Army Camps into wrestling rings during the Clash of Clans Friend or Foe Medal Event.

