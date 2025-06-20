Arena Breakout Season 9 Dev Talk: Increased Extraction rate, Optimized Combat, and more 

The Arena Breakout Season 9 Dev Talk has been released on the title's official YouTube channel. In this upcoming season, players will see an increased extraction rate, optimized combat, and weather changes, among other content. Season 9, called No Rules In The Storm, will be a special one as it marks the title's second anniversary. So, brace yourself for a new adrenaline-fueled season, which will kick off on July 3, 2025.
Read on to learn more about the Arena Breakout Season 9 Dev Talk.
All content revealed in the Arena Breakout Season 9 Dev Talk
Better looting and extraction experience
According to the Arena Breakout Season 9 Dev Talk, the developer feels map design plays a crucial role in creating a great looting and extraction experience. These include the spawn points, extraction routes, and resource locations.
Owing to the feedback received, the team realized that some map designs feel outdated and can make looting and extracting a little frustrating. This is why they have incorporated an increased extraction rate.
As for the current maps, the team has revamped them to ensure the gameplay stays fresh and fun. Furthermore, all spawn points that lead to excessive early-raid combat will be removed.
Combat experience
Considering how players loved the snowy map in Season 8, the developer has decided to incorporate a dynamic weather feature on the farm. Consequently, when you visit Farm Lockdown, you will see fog or thunderstorms, or a change in weather in the middle of the match.
In Season 9, there will be the ADF fire feature, allowing you to engage with enemies more quickly. However, if you don't like it, you can turn it off in the Settings.
Balance and dynamic
To encourage more dynamic and versatile gameplay, the developer has incorporated Quiet Walk Draining Stamina and Adrenalin Rush. Moreover, two new experimental airdrops will be introduced: the Bioscanner and the Drone.
While the Bioscanner lets you detect enemies in the vicinity, the Drone lets you recon the area around you, providing intel before you choose to engage with foes.
Team improvements
According to the Arena Breakout Season 9 Dev Talk, the new season will bring an Anti-Griefer Team Damage Protection system. It activates when no enemies are around, preventing you from accidentally killing your teammates with grenades.
A quick ping feature will also arrive with the fresh season. It will help you share information with your teammates more efficiently.
Anniversary celebration
Since Season 9 will mark the second anniversary of the game, the developer will celebrate the occasion by incorporating a new progression system, which will comprise three parts: Season Challenges, Season Archive, and Improved Ranked System. Extra Weekly Supplies will also be there.
These updates will grant you even more free rewards.
