Konami finally brought a Big Time Cristiano Ronaldo card in eFootball 2025. While you can use the automatic settings, unlocking the maximum rating of this card solely through this process can be hard. This makes the community eager to learn the best tips to unlock this card's true potential.This article will provide a complete guide to help you have the best build for Big Time Cristiano Ronaldo card in eFootball 2025.Follow this build for the Big Time Cristiano Ronaldo card in eFootball 2025The Big Time Cristiano Ronaldo card in eFootball 2025 can reach up to 100+ overall ratings with the right build. This is a Goal Poacher card, but it can also be deployed in the LWF and RWF positions.Once you add the players to your roster, click on the card and select &quot;Level Training Program&quot; to level up the card. The best way to train the card using the least number of Training Programs is if you use:9 x 10,000 Level Training Programs5 x 4,000 Level Training Programs5 x 1,000 Level Training Programs1 x 100 Level Training ProgramAlso read: How to get Nominating Contracts in eFootball 2025This will help you increase the ratings of the Big Time Cristiano Ronaldo card in eFootball 2025. After this, click on the card again and then click on &quot;Player Progression&quot; and use your Progression Points to increase the ratings of the card.Now, follow the guide below for the best build for Big Time Cristiano Ronaldo card in eFootball 2025:Add eight points to the &quot;Aim&quot; icon to increase Finishing, Curl stats, and Set Piece Taking stats.Add four points to the &quot;Training Cone&quot; icon to increase Ball Control, Tight Possession, and Dribbling stats.Add 12 points to the &quot;Zigzag Line&quot; icon to increase ratings for Attacking Awareness, Acceleration, and Balance Stats.Add 10 points to the &quot;Football Boot&quot; icon to increase Kicking Power, Stamina, and other Speed stats.Finally, add four points to the &quot;Upward Arrows&quot; icon to increase Heading, Jumping, and Physical Contact statistics.Also read: New details for eFootball 2025 v5.0.0 updateThis will take the card's overall ratings to 99. However, since the card already has a Striker's Instinct Booster activated, it will buff the card's effects by three points. So, whenever you field him in your Dream Team, the card is expected to reach 106 ratings. However, you can take it to 107 ratings by adding another Striker's Instinct Booster in the second Booster slot, which will buff the ratings further by one point.Konami recently arranged a community vote for a player card for a currently active player, and it will bring the player's Big Time card in the game. Voting was open until the end of July 2025, and the Big Time Cristiano Ronaldo card was introduced in eFootball 2025 as a part of the Big Time and Show Time Portugal pack, which arrived on August 3, 2025.