eFootball 2025 Big Time and Show Time Portugal Pack: Schedule, cost, and more

The eFootball 2025 Big Time and Show Time Portugal Pack arrived on August 4, 2025, and as Cristiano Ronaldo became the most-voted player in the Epic Big-Time voting, Konami has released a Big Time card for the player in this pack. This pack requires players to use eFootball Coins to draw from the pack, and you can get some great players in different positions.The eFootball 2025 Big Time and Show Time Portugal Pack includes over 130 player cards. You can get Show Time cards of CMF Vitinha and LB Nuno Mendes, Big Time card of CF Cristiano Ronaldo, and more.Read on to learn everything about the eFootball 2025 Big Time and Show Time Portugal Pac. eFootball 2025 Big Time and Show Time Portugal Pack: Schedule and costThe Big Time and Show Time Portugal Pack arrived in-game on August 4, 2025, and will expire on August 11, 2025. The pack includes several player cards, including a Big Time Card of Cristiano Ronaldo.Also read: New details of eFootball v5.0.0 updateYou will need 100 eFootball Coins for a 1x draw from the pack. Or you can use 1000 eFootball Coins for a 10x draw instead. However, Konami gives away a Big Time Chance Deal to every player logging into the game. If you are lucky enough, you can get the card you need by using the Chance Deal to draw the card for free.Best player cards to pick from the eFootball 2025 Big Time and Show Time Portugal PackChoosing a card from the Big Time and Show Time packs in eFootball is a tough decision. It depends on the position you want to strengthen in your eFootball Dream Team. Besides, you must use eFootball Coins to draw from these packs. Therefore, it's more common than not that a player uses all their eFootball Coins but fails to grab any of the special cards, so they then have to make the best out of what they got from the draws.Also read: Best picks from the European Club Midfielders packShow Time Vitinha and Nuno Mendes and Big Time Cristiano Ronaldo cards in eFootball 2025 Big Time and Show Time Portugal Pack (Image via Konami)That said, if you are looking for a CMF card, Vitinha is the best option. This is an Orchestrator card with abilities Long Ball Expert, Long Ranger, and Early Crosser. So, your forwards will have frequent passes to score a goal. It also has a Technique Booster, making this card hard to defend against.If you are trying to increase your LB options, the Show Time Nuno Mendes card is probably the best pick for you. This Attacking Full Back card has amazing speed and great crossing abilities. The Dueling Booster makes it almost impossible for the wingers to get past him and deliver a cross in your box.Also read: How to get Nominating Contracts in eFootball 2025Lastly, the CF Cristiano Ronaldo Big Time card in the eFootball 2025 Big Time and Show Time Portugal Pack is the best pick if you need a Goal Poacher in your team. This card has abilities like Trickster, Speeding Bullet, Long Ranger, and more. It can score from anywhere inside and around the opponent's six-yard box. This card also has a Striker's Instinct Booster that buffs its effects by three points, making it one of the best center forwards to play with.Other cards in the eFootball 2025 Big Time and Show Time Portugal Pack (Image via Konami)There are other trending cards of CB Ruben Dias, AMF Bernardo Silva, RWF Pedro Neto, RB Diogo Dalot, DMF Ruben Neves, CB Goncalo Inacio, RB Nelson Semedo, and DMF Renato Veiga, along with 100+ other normal player cards. If those positions of your Dream Team need some strengthening, and you currently have a few options to work with, it is best if you sit out this time and save coins for when Konami drops packs with better player cards in those positions.