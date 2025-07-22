  • home icon
eFootball 2025 European Club Midfielders Pack: Schedule and Legendary Player cards explored

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 22, 2025 15:02 GMT
eFootball 2025 European Club Midfielders Pack
eFootball 2025 European Club Midfielders Pack is now live (Image via Konami)

Konami released the eFootball 2025 European Club Midfielders Pack on July 22, 2025, amid the hype around the title's upcoming version update. The new pack includes plenty of players of different positions, and you can get amazing midfielders like Fabian Ruiz, Youssouf Fofana, and more. However, the three Legendary Player Cards with booster slots are the most lucrative.

This article discusses everything you need to know about the new pack.

eFootball 2025 European Club Midfielders Pack: Schedule and cost

The eFootball 2025 European Club Midfielders Pack arrived in the game on July 22, 2025. You will be able to draw from this pack until July 28, 2025. You can perform 1x draws for 100 eFootball coins each, or you can avail the 10% discount on the 10x draws and perform 10x draws for 900 eFootball coins.

There are 150 players in the eFootball 2025 European Club Midfielders Pack. Three among them are Epic Players, while eight others are Highlighted Players. 15 of these 150 are five-star rated, while 30 are four-star cards, and 105 are three-star rated.

eFootball 2025 European Club Midfielders Pack brings three Legendary Player Cards with booster slots

Most players will aim to sign any of the 11 players (three Epic and eight Highlighted cards) for their team. However, the three Epic Player Cards with booster slots are the most lucrative offers from this pack.

These Epic Player Cards are Michel Platini, Patrick Vieira, and Edgar Davids. Read on to learn more about them.

Michel Platini

The Michel Platini card can reach the maximum ratings of 101; note that his is the only AMF player among the Epic Cards. The right-footed Classic No. 10 arrives with a Speeding Bullet Playing Style, which makes him a perfect pick when you are trying to exploit the free space in front of the opponent's box.

Michel Platini is a Classic No. 10 card (Image via Konami)
Platini's card has great ball control, passing, and curl, and it also gets a Striker's Instinct Booster that gives a +2 buff to the player's stats. With such a build, this card can trouble the rival defenders.

Patrick Vieira

At 192cm, Patrick Vieira's DMF card can be another great pick for players trying to revitalize their defense. The right-footed star's 86-rated card can reach a maximum level of 100 with the right player progression. This Box-to-Box DMF stands like a wall in front of your defense. He is also a great ball carrier who links the attack and midfield with the defense during games.

Patrick Vieira is among the best DMFs in the game (Image via Konami)
This card has some great defensive stats, and his tight possession rating means he is great at carrying the ball and taking control of the midfield. Vieira has a Defending Booster that adds +2 ratings to other stats.

Edgar Davids

The 85-rated base card of this DMF can go up to 99 ratings upon using the right Player Progression. Despite being significantly shorter than Vieira, this Destroyer has great low passing, decent lofted passing, and incredible defensive stats ratings.

Edgar Davids has both offensive and defensive qualities (Image via Konami)
The Balancer Booster adds a +2 buff to your stats. Besides, the ball-carrying ability and passing range of Edgar Davids can also help you get a match-winning assist or a last-minute save.

bell-icon Manage notifications