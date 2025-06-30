Best Soy (Shun Kano) build guide in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Soy or Shun Kano takes the Guardian’s role in Persona 5: The Phantom X team. The Ice element character can apply defense debuff consistently and Freeze foes with his skill 1, Icicle Hatchet. Shun can also restore allies’ HP and increase the party’s HP. His Hidden Ability, Daunting Firepower, makes him an ideal counter against enemies weak to Gun Attacks.

It significantly increases ammo, allowing the team to execute an All-Out Attack quite often. If you also want to dominate the battle with Gun Attacks, this guide will help you build the best Sun Kano in P5X.

Best Revelation Cards for Soy (Shun Kano) in Persona 5: The Phantom X

You can use two Revelation Cards in Persona 5: The Phantom X to build Soy. The first is Control, whose two-set effect increases his HP. Its four-set effect allows him to deal additional damage based on his health with his skills.

Another card you can use is Prosperity. Its two-set effect reduces incoming damage for this Guardian character. The card’s four-set effect charges his Highlight gauge by 25% immediately after he enters the battle.

Shun Kano's Overview (Image via ATLUS)

These are the main stats to aim for with the above-given cards:

Sky: HP

Moon: HP

Star: HP

In addition to HP in the sub-stats, you can also get Critical Rate.

Best Weapons for Soy (Shun Kano) in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Like other P5X characters, you can use 4-star and 5-star rarity Weapons while building Soy. Here are their names and details at rank 1:

Permafrost: It increases his max HP by 30%. When Shun Kano heals an ally with Desperado ’s effect, there is a 52% chance he will apply the same effect to another ally with the lowest HP. The Weapon also decreases the enemy’s defense by 30% while they attack Shun.

It increases his max HP by 30%. When Shun Kano heals an ally with ’s effect, there is a 52% chance he will apply the same effect to another ally with the lowest HP. The Weapon also decreases the enemy’s defense by 30% while they attack Shun. Demon’s Bite: It increases his max HP by 12%. Shun’s HP increases by an additional 11% when Desperado is active. His Defense and ailment resistance also increase by 11%.

Both Weapons are ideal for Shun in Persona 5: The Phantom X. Permaforst focuses on supporting allies and Shun, whereas Demon’s Bite increases Shun’s survivability with various buffs.

Skill priority

Persona and Skills overview (Image via ATLUS)

You can upgrade Soy or Shun Kano’s skills in the following order:

Skill 2 (Smash Hit) > Skill 3 (Icy Defense) > Thief Tactics > Skill 1 (Icicle Hatchet)

Best teams for Soy in Persona 5: The Phantom X

You will deal massive damage to enemies by inflicting them with Defense debuffs when using Soy. He also plays as a secondary healer for the team. Keeping that in mind, here are some of the best team options for Shun Kano in Persona 5: The Phantom X:

Puppet+Skull+Leon

Wonder Personas:

Dominion: Attack Up and Damage Up

Attack Up and Damage Up Koumokuten: Attack Up and Damage Up

Attack Up and Damage Up Dionysus: Critical Hit Rate and Critical Damage

Okyann+Mont+Leon

Wonder Personas:

Janosik: Defense Down

Defense Down Dionysus: Critical Hit Rate and Critical Damage

Critical Hit Rate and Critical Damage Belphegor: Ice Damage Taken Up

Ice Damage Taken Up Dominion: Attack Up and Damage Up

Closer+Okyann+Leon

Wonder Personas:

Dionysus: Critical Hit Rate and Critical Damage

Critical Hit Rate and Critical Damage Thor: Shock, Electric Damage, and Electric Critical Damage

Shock, Electric Damage, and Electric Critical Damage Janosik: Defense Down

Defense Down Dominion: Attack Up and Damage Up

Check out our best Skull build guide in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

