Best Squad Busters names for anime lovers

Giving yourself an in-game name (IGN) blended with an element of Squad Busters and your favorite anime is an excellent way to stand out from the crowd. However, the problem arises when you can't find your desired moniker. This happens because the developer doesn't allow one alias to be used by multiple players to ensure everyone's unique in-game identity.
Fret not, as this article lists some cool names for Squad Busters enthusiasts blended with different anime, like Naruto, Attack on Titan, and Demon Slayer.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.
Also read: Best characters to use with Elita-1
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Cool Squad Busters names for anime lovers
Here's a list of some Squad Busters names for anime lovers:
- Shadow Hokage
- One Punch Pal
- Sharingan Spam
- Titan Snack
- Luffy Loots
- Deku Destroyer
- Nani Noob
- Bankai Boi
- Spirit Gunner
- Toon Shinobi
- Ultra Instinct Ish
- Itachi’s Intern
- Chibi Chaos
- Jojo Ref Here
- Gomu Gomu Gang
- Tanjiro Tilted
- Susanoo Swinger
- Killua Clicks
- Gurren Gunner
- Bakugo Blaster
- Erwin Yeets
- Urahara Umbrella
- L Lawless
- Power Up Pal
- Ramen No Jutsu
- Zoro Can’t Aim
- Kamehame Who
- Eva Unit Nope
- Kon Slayer
- Naruto Runs
- Eren’s Elbow
- Senpai Squad
- Not Pikachu
- Ichigo Rage Quit
- Alchemist Fail
- Gon Rogue
- Rimuru Rolls
- Spy X Potato
- Otaku Attack
- Senku Builds Badly
- Sasuke Sadness
- Baka Blaster
- Nezuko Naps
- Death Note Drop
- Kirito No Chill
- Mob Psycho Lag
- Gintoki Goofs
- Shinra Sparkles
- Lelouch Loses
- Rengoku Roast
- Goku AFK
- Madara Misses
- Asta Screams
- Hellsing Hype
- Anime Ending
- Saitama Missed
- Rika Reloads
- Light Yagameh
- Zabuza Zoom
- Ghibli Gremlin
- Gojo Flex
- Reigen Revive
- Zero Two Tap
- Tanaka Tumbles
- Crunchyroll Crash
- Demon Slayer Drop
- Yuji Yells
- Otaku Mode On
- Kawaii Killer
- Himiko Hype
- Bakuman Bluffer
- Levi’s Lunge
- Pochita Punch
- Hollow Miss
- Uchiha Oops
- Dazai Damage
- Anya Aims
- Pain Peeks
- Chainsaw Spam
- Meliodas Miss
- 9 Tails Later
- Fullmetal Potato
- One Piece Nope
- Re Zero Respawn
- Rimuru Rages
- Ahegao Aim
- Akatsuki AFK
- Crunchy Ninja
- Anime Buff
- Toon Titan
- Studio Botched
- Cowboy Bebop’d
- Ramen Rusher
- Chopper Charge
- Pudding Punch
- Deku’s Dad
- Shinobi Socks
- Hxh Hopper
- Catgirl Chaos
- Bleach Banter
Some of these aliases could already be in use and will, therefore, be inaccessible. Counter this issue by altering your chosen moniker's wording or adding your personal touch.
Also read: How to get Elita-1
More articles related to Squad Busters by Sportskeeda:
- Best defenders to use
- Elita-1: Stats, abilities, and more
- Best attackers to use
- How to get 5000 gems for free