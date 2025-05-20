Best Squad Busters names for anime lovers

Giving yourself an in-game name (IGN) blended with an element of Squad Busters and your favorite anime is an excellent way to stand out from the crowd. However, the problem arises when you can't find your desired moniker. This happens because the developer doesn't allow one alias to be used by multiple players to ensure everyone's unique in-game identity.

Fret not, as this article lists some cool names for Squad Busters enthusiasts blended with different anime, like Naruto, Attack on Titan, and Demon Slayer.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

Cool Squad Busters names for anime lovers

Pick any of these names! (Image via Supercell)

Here's a list of some Squad Busters names for anime lovers:

Shadow Hokage

One Punch Pal

Sharingan Spam

Titan Snack

Luffy Loots

Deku Destroyer

Nani Noob

Bankai Boi

Spirit Gunner

Toon Shinobi

Ultra Instinct Ish

Itachi’s Intern

Chibi Chaos

Jojo Ref Here

Gomu Gomu Gang

Tanjiro Tilted

Susanoo Swinger

Killua Clicks

Gurren Gunner

Bakugo Blaster

Erwin Yeets

Urahara Umbrella

L Lawless

Power Up Pal

Ramen No Jutsu

Zoro Can’t Aim

Kamehame Who

Eva Unit Nope

Kon Slayer

Naruto Runs

Eren’s Elbow

Senpai Squad

Not Pikachu

Ichigo Rage Quit

Alchemist Fail

Gon Rogue

Rimuru Rolls

Spy X Potato

Otaku Attack

Senku Builds Badly

Sasuke Sadness

Baka Blaster

Nezuko Naps

Death Note Drop

Kirito No Chill

Mob Psycho Lag

Gintoki Goofs

Shinra Sparkles

Lelouch Loses

Rengoku Roast

Goku AFK

Madara Misses

Asta Screams

Hellsing Hype

Anime Ending

Saitama Missed

Rika Reloads

Light Yagameh

Zabuza Zoom

Ghibli Gremlin

Gojo Flex

Reigen Revive

Zero Two Tap

Tanaka Tumbles

Crunchyroll Crash

Demon Slayer Drop

Yuji Yells

Otaku Mode On

Kawaii Killer

Himiko Hype

Bakuman Bluffer

Levi’s Lunge

Pochita Punch

Hollow Miss

Uchiha Oops

Dazai Damage

Anya Aims

Pain Peeks

Chainsaw Spam

Meliodas Miss

9 Tails Later

Fullmetal Potato

One Piece Nope

Re Zero Respawn

Rimuru Rages

Ahegao Aim

Akatsuki AFK

Crunchy Ninja

Anime Buff

Toon Titan

Studio Botched

Cowboy Bebop’d

Ramen Rusher

Chopper Charge

Pudding Punch

Deku’s Dad

Shinobi Socks

Hxh Hopper

Catgirl Chaos

Bleach Banter

Some of these aliases could already be in use and will, therefore, be inaccessible. Counter this issue by altering your chosen moniker's wording or adding your personal touch.

