Best Squad Busters names for anime lovers

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Modified May 20, 2025 20:44 IST
Give yourself a cool anime name (Image via Supercell)

Giving yourself an in-game name (IGN) blended with an element of Squad Busters and your favorite anime is an excellent way to stand out from the crowd. However, the problem arises when you can't find your desired moniker. This happens because the developer doesn't allow one alias to be used by multiple players to ensure everyone's unique in-game identity.

Fret not, as this article lists some cool names for Squad Busters enthusiasts blended with different anime, like Naruto, Attack on Titan, and Demon Slayer.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

Cool Squad Busters names for anime lovers

Pick any of these names! (Image via Supercell)

Here's a list of some Squad Busters names for anime lovers:

  • Shadow Hokage
  • One Punch Pal
  • Sharingan Spam
  • Titan Snack
  • Luffy Loots
  • Deku Destroyer
  • Nani Noob
  • Bankai Boi
  • Spirit Gunner
  • Toon Shinobi
  • Ultra Instinct Ish
  • Itachi’s Intern
  • Chibi Chaos
  • Jojo Ref Here
  • Gomu Gomu Gang
  • Tanjiro Tilted
  • Susanoo Swinger
  • Killua Clicks
  • Gurren Gunner
  • Bakugo Blaster
  • Erwin Yeets
  • Urahara Umbrella
  • L Lawless
  • Power Up Pal
  • Ramen No Jutsu
  • Zoro Can’t Aim
  • Kamehame Who
  • Eva Unit Nope
  • Kon Slayer
  • Naruto Runs
  • Eren’s Elbow
  • Senpai Squad
  • Not Pikachu
  • Ichigo Rage Quit
  • Alchemist Fail
  • Gon Rogue
  • Rimuru Rolls
  • Spy X Potato
  • Otaku Attack
  • Senku Builds Badly
  • Sasuke Sadness
  • Baka Blaster
  • Nezuko Naps
  • Death Note Drop
  • Kirito No Chill
  • Mob Psycho Lag
  • Gintoki Goofs
  • Shinra Sparkles
  • Lelouch Loses
  • Rengoku Roast
  • Goku AFK
  • Madara Misses
  • Asta Screams
  • Hellsing Hype
  • Anime Ending
  • Saitama Missed
  • Rika Reloads
  • Light Yagameh
  • Zabuza Zoom
  • Ghibli Gremlin
  • Gojo Flex
  • Reigen Revive
  • Zero Two Tap
  • Tanaka Tumbles
  • Crunchyroll Crash
  • Demon Slayer Drop
  • Yuji Yells
  • Otaku Mode On
  • Kawaii Killer
  • Himiko Hype
  • Bakuman Bluffer
  • Levi’s Lunge
  • Pochita Punch
  • Hollow Miss
  • Uchiha Oops
  • Dazai Damage
  • Anya Aims
  • Pain Peeks
  • Chainsaw Spam
  • Meliodas Miss
  • 9 Tails Later
  • Fullmetal Potato
  • One Piece Nope
  • Re Zero Respawn
  • Rimuru Rages
  • Ahegao Aim
  • Akatsuki AFK
  • Crunchy Ninja
  • Anime Buff
  • Toon Titan
  • Studio Botched
  • Cowboy Bebop’d
  • Ramen Rusher
  • Chopper Charge
  • Pudding Punch
  • Deku’s Dad
  • Shinobi Socks
  • Hxh Hopper
  • Catgirl Chaos
  • Bleach Banter
Some of these aliases could already be in use and will, therefore, be inaccessible. Counter this issue by altering your chosen moniker's wording or adding your personal touch.

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 700 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 1.5 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

