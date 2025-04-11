Black Beacon coupon codes (April 2025) and redemption guide

There are two Black Beacon coupon codes on the title’s global launch. Glohow posted them on the title’s official X handle. They contain various in-game items, such as Spherical fruits, Orelium, and Lost Time Key. You can redeem them with an in-game method that requires following a few steps. However, you must unlock the in-game mailbox before redeeming because that is where the rewards from the redeemed codes will appear.

This article lists all active coupon codes in Black Beacon for April 2025 and provides a comprehensive guide to redeem the codes and claim freebies.

List of all active Black Beacon coupon codes for April 2025

Here is the list of all active Black coupon coupon codes for April 2025:

Welcome2Babel: 1 ✕ Lost Time Key, 15000 ✕ Orelium, 2 ✕ Proof of Search for Kowledge - Page, and 5 ✕ Spherical fruits - Small (expires on April 30, 2025, at 04:00 UTC+0)

1 ✕ Lost Time Key, 15000 ✕ Orelium, 2 ✕ Proof of Search for Kowledge - Page, and 5 ✕ Spherical fruits - Small SeektheTruth: 1 ✕ Fire of Hephae -Small, 3 ✕ Spherical fruits - Small, and 1 ✕ Gift Certificate - Medium (expires on May 31, 2025, at 04:00 UTC+0)

You must redeem the above-listed Black Beacon coupon codes before their expiration date to receive the applicable rewards. Moreover, each code can give free spins only once per account. As mentioned, you must unlock the in-game mailbox by completing Chapter 1, Stage 4, to receive the rewards.

A comprehensive redemption guide for Black Beacon coupon codes

Black Becon's code redemption page (Image via Glohow)

You can redeem the Black Beacon coupon codes in-game. New players must complete the tutorial and play the title until they unlock the in-game mailbox. After that, follow the below-listed steps:

Launch Black Beacon on your Android or iOS device and sign in to your account.

on your Android or iOS device and sign in to your account. Enter the lobby and click the Pentagon-shaped button at the bottom left of the screen .

. A quick menu will open on the right side. Click the Settings button to enter its menu in the quick menu.

button to enter its menu in the quick menu. Switch to the Account tab. Copy your CS code that you can find at the top in the Account menu.

tab. Copy your CS code that you can find at the top in the Account menu. Click the Redemption Code button at the bottom left corner of the Account menu.

button at the bottom left corner of the Account menu. You will be redirected to the coupon code redemption page. Paste the copied CS code into the box that says, “Enter your CS code.”

into the box that says, Type or copy and paste the coupon code into the box that says, ” Enter your Coupon Code.”

Click the Use Coupon button, opening a dialog box.

button, opening a dialog box. Select the Blackbeacon server and click the Use coupon button in the dialog box.

Return to the title and collect the applicable freebies from your in-game mailbox.

That concludes our coupon codes for Black Beacon and a guide to claiming freebies from them.

