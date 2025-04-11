Black Beacon gacha system guide: Drop rates, pity, and more

The Black Beacon gacha system, Retrieval, features banners that offer weapons and characters. Players can find two types of banners: character and weapon. Character banners offer units and weapons, and weapon banners offer only weapons. These banners are divided into three categories: permanent, Time-limited, and special event character. The Permanent banners will always be available, offering standard characters and weapons.

The title will introduce new time-limited banners in each update, offering fresh characters and weapons. Lastly, the special Event Character banner features one character at a boosted drop rate.

Black Beacon gacha system guide: Drop rates for the permanent and time-limited banners

Black Beacon characters are of two rarities: 5-star and 4-star (Image via Glohow)

The Black Beacon characters are divided into two rarities: 5-star and 4-star. On the other hand, the weapons have three rarities: 5-star, 4-star, and 3-star. The drop rate of items is based on their rarity, with 3-star having the highest and 5-star the lowest.

The characters and weapons have the same drop rate in banners of both categories. That said, here is the drop rate of characters and weapons for permanent and time-limited banners:

1) Permanent, time-limited, and special event character banners

5-star: 1% (base drop rate), 2.18% (after the pity)

1% (base drop rate), 2.18% (after the pity) 4-star: 10.8%

10.8% 3-star weapon: 88.2%

2) Permanent and time-limited weapon banners

5-star: 1.5% (base drop rate), 3.18% (after the pity)

1.5% (base drop rate), 3.18% (after the pity) 4-star: 10.8%

10.8% 3-star: 87.7%

Black Beacon gacha system guide: Pity system and gacha currency for character and weapon banners

The character and weapon banners have different pity systems in the Black Beacon gacha system. Moreover, the permanent and time-limited banners have different pity systems. Here are the details:

Pity guide for the permanent character banner

Permanent character banner's pity (Image via Glohow)

The permanent character banner features standard characters and requires Lost Time Key currency to pull. Players can obtain at least one 4-star or 5-star character every ten attempts.

The banner’s soft pity triggers after 40 pulls. If one has yet to obtain a 5-star after reaching 40 pulls, the probability of getting one after it doubles. The probability of obtaining a 5-star character increases every five pulls after the 40th.

The banner’s hard pity triggers on the 70th pull. Players are guaranteed to obtain a 5-star on every 70th pull if they don’t get one before the hard pity.

Pity guide for the permanent weapon banner

Permanet weapon banner's pity (Image via Glohow)

The permanent weapon banner features standard weapons and requires the Lost Time Key to pull. Players can obtain at least one 4-star or 5-star weapon every ten attempts.

The banner’s soft pity begins from 25 pulls. If a player has yet to obtain a 5-star after reaching 25 pulls, the probability of obtaining one after it doubles. The probability of receiving a 5-star weapon increases every five pulls after the 25th.

The banner’s hard pity triggers on the 50th pull. Players are guaranteed to obtain a 5-star on every 50th pull if they don’t get one before the hard pity.

Pity guide for the time-limited character banner

Time-limited character banner's pity (Image via Glohow)

Players can get at least one 4-star or 5-star character on every 10 attempts, like the permanent character banner. This banner’s soft pity is the same as the permanent, triggering at the 40th pull. Similarly, the hard pity also triggers at the 70th pull.

However, this banner features the latest character at a boosted drop rate. Players have a 70% chance of obtaining the boosted character at the 70th pull. If one doesn’t get the latest character while hitting the hard pity the first time, they are guaranteed to get it in the next.

Along with the latest character, the banner also features three 4-star characters at a boosted drop rate. While obtaining a 4-star, players have a 70% chance of it being the featured character. The current time-limited banner’s pity will carry over to a new one in the subsequent update. Pulling on this banner requires Time-Seeking Keys.

Pity guide for the time-limited weapon banner

Time-limited weapon banner's pity (Image via Glohow)

Players can get at least one 4-star or 5-star character every 10 attempts from this banner, like the permanent weapon. This banner’s soft pity is the same as the permanent, triggering at the 25th pull. Similarly, the hard pity also triggers at the 50th pull.

However, this Black Beacon gacha banner features the latest weapon at a boosted drop rate. Players will always obtain the boosted weapon upon hitting the hard pity. There is a 70% chance that it will be the same type as the latest weapon. Pulling on this banner requires Time-Seeking Keys when one nabs a 4-star weapon.

Pity guide for the special event character banner

Special event character banner's pity (Image via Glohow)

The pity system for the special event character banner is the same as other banners in Black Beacon gacha. However, it features one existing 5-star character at a boosted drop rate. Players will always obtain the boosted character while getting a 5-star. Pulling on this banner requires Time-Seeking Keys.

All banners in the Black Beacon gacha

Mortal Wanderings, a permanent character banner (Image via Glohow)

Here is the list of available banners as of the global launch in the Black Beacon gacha:

Permanent banners

1) Mortal Wanderings

This banner will be available permanently in the Black Beacon gacha. It features four custom characters: Ereshan, Logos, Viola, Nanna, and Li Chi. Players can select one of the characters to directly obtain after completing the first 30 summons.

2) Divine Forge

This banner will be available permanently in the Black Beacon gacha. Players can select one weapon from the available pool of 5-star weapons to boost their drop rate.

Time-limited banners

1) Holy Oath Blossoms

This banner will be available until May 4, 2025. It features the latest 5-star character, Florence, at a boosted drop rate. Additionally, it features three 4-star characters, Hephae, Enki, and Wushi, at a boosted drop rate.

2) Under the Lattice Window

This banner will be available until May 4, 2025, in the Black Beacon gacha. It features the new 5-star Florence's weapon, Under the Lattice Window, at a boosted drop rate.

3) Ancient Covenant

This special event character banner will be available until May 4, 2025. It features Logos, a 5-star character, at a boosted drop rate.

