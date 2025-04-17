Black Beacon reroll guide: Best characters to reroll

Our Black Beacon reroll guide will help you get the characters you want from the in-game gacha pool, Retrieval. The rerolling process doesn’t take much time, requiring approximately 15 minutes for a reroll. While rerolling, you can pull on two banner types: permanent and time-limited. Pulling on the permanent banners requires Lost Time Keys, and time-limited demands Time Seeking Keys. You can also use Rune Shards instead of keys to pull on the banners.

This article provides a complete reroll guide for Black Beacon and lists the best characters to aim for while rerolling.

A step-by-step Black Beacon reroll guide

Permanent banner in the title (Image via Glohow)

Here is a step-by-step guide to reroll in Black Beacon:

Step 1: After installing the title, sign in as a Guest.

Play the game and complete Chapter 1, Stage 4 to unlock the Retrieval feature (in-game gacha). It will take around 20 minutes if you skip the story and dialogs.

After unlocking the Retrieval, you will get the first multi-sons for free. You can get the 4-star character Asti from these tutorial pulls.

Pull on the permanent and time-limited banners. If you are satisfied with the results, bind your account. You have three options: Google, Apple ID, and Facebook.

If you are not satisfied with the results, delete your guest account and re-roll again. To do so, click the pentagon-shaped button at the bottom left of the main screen. Then, go to Settings > Account > Delete Account.

By the time you’ve unlocked the Retrieval feature, you will have 900 Rune Shards, 38 Lost Time Keys, and 10 Time-Seeking Keys. You can exchange 150 Rune Shards for one Time-Seeking Key, giving you 16 pulls on the time-limited banner.

You can achieve the above-mentioned pulls by following these steps:

Claim pre-registration and other rewards from your in-game mailbox.

Complete Character Trial in the Events menu. You can play the trials for Florence, Hephae, Wushi, and Enki.

Complete the tutorials for the unlocked units in the Character menu.

Claim free rewards from the in-app store.

Claim level-up rewards.

Claim Progress reward from the Story mode.

Best characters to reroll in Black Beacon

5-star character, Li Chi (Image via Glohow)

Black Beacon’s gacha offers different banners for characters and weapons. It’s best to pull on the character banners while rerolling. There are time-limited and permanent banners to pull for the characters. You can select one of the five listed 5-star for free from the permanent banner after doing 30 summons. The available characters are listed below:

Ereshan

Logos

Viola

Nanna

Li Chi

You can select Li Chi from the permanent banner after completing 30 pulls. He is one of the best DPS characters, even without any dupes. Learning his skill combo might be slightly difficult, but rewarding. As Li Chi loses a certain amount of HP while using his skills, you must use a healer like Asti or a support-type character like Ninsar with him.

You can pull on Holy Oath Blossoms time-limited banner for Florence. She is the best DPS character in the title as of this writing. Besides Florence and Li Chi, you can aim for Azi, Hephae, and Ming while rerolling.

