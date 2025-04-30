Brawl Stars balance changes (April 30, 2025): All buffs, nerfs, and more

The Brawl Stars balance changes for April 30, 2025, arrive just a day before the launch of the Battle for the Katana Kingdom Season. The new changes will be applied after the April 30 maintenance break. Supercell announced the maintenance via an X post on the title's official page, which also talked about the bug fixes arriving before the next season's launch.

According to the developer, they will apply buffs to seven Brawlers and will nerf 12 of them during this maintenance. This article will discuss the Brawl Stars balance changes you will see in the title after today's maintenance.

Brawl Stars balance changes (April 30, 2025): Brawler buffs

As mentioned, Supercell will buff seven Brawlers in this update. These are Crow, Mico, Jessie, Bonnie, Willow, Pam, and Meg.

Check out the details regarding these adjustments below:

Crow

Heal Reduction increased: From 40% to 60%

Bonnie

Can use her Super right away after landing to return to her cannon, Clyde.

Mico

Main attack reload speed increased: From 2600 to 2400

Jessie

Health increased: From 3000 to 3100

Willow

Health increased: From 2800 to 3100

Pam

Main attack - Damage: Increased from 260 to 300

Meg

Speed movement outside the mecha increased: From 770 to 820

Brawl Stars balance changes (April 30, 2025): Brawler nerfs

The Brawl Stars balance changes that arrive before the Battle for the Katana Kingdom Season will see 12 Brawler nerfs.

Brawlers like Lumi and Buster are getting nerfs in this update (Image via Supercell)

This list of Brawlers includes Lumi, Carl, Buster, Bea, and more. Here are the details about the nerfs:

Lumi

Health decreased: From 3000 to 2800

From 3000 to 2800 Gadget cooldown increased (Grim and Frostbitten): From 18sec to 22sec

Bea

Gadget cooldown increased (Rattled Hive): From 20sec to 24sec

Ollie

Health decreased: From 5600 to 5300

Carl

Gadget damage decrease (Heat Ejector): From 370 to 300

Buster

Base health decreased: From 5000 to 4800

Chester

Hypercharge charge rate decreased: From 30 to 25

Meeple

Main attack damage decreased: From 1300 to 1200

Angelo

Gadget cooldown increase (Master Fletcher): From 14sec to 18sec

Gray

Gadget cooldown increase (Walking Cane): From 20sec to 23sec

Mandy

Hypercharge charge rate decreased: From 40 to 35

Stu

Hypercharge charge rate decreased: From 3 to 2

Byron

Gadget cooldown increase: Booster Shots 14sec to 18sec

Brawl Stars balance changes (April 30, 2025): All bug fixes

Supercell also announced certain bug fixes that will be part of the maintenance before the arrival of Brawl Stars Battle for the Katana Kingdom Season. The developer is finally restoring Melodie's height, which was a matter of concern for the community during the last few days. Issues with the Mega Pig event, Brawler voiceovers, and more are also being fixed in this update.

Check out all the bug fixes arriving in the Brawl Stars balance changes (April 30, 2025) below:

Melodie is tall again!

Resolved a bug preventing Gadget selection for free maxed-out Brawlers in Ranked if the player already owned one

Patched a bug where Penny's second projectile targeted the same spot as the first one instead of aiming at enemies

Lumi’s basic attack no longer gets stuck because of the quickfire modifier

The Mega Pig now delivers the rewards correctly

Jae-yong’s voiceover is fixed

Squeak, Nita, and Eve's visual issues on some low-end Android devices are repaired

Other minor visual tweaks

As you wait for the Brawl Stars Battle for the Katana Kingdom Season, you can earn some free rewards from the Golden Week Freebies event.

