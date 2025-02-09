Brawl Stars Ranked update February 2025 sneak peek: What we know so far

Supercell announced on X that the next Brawl Stars Ranked update will be coming on February 25, 2025 — the same day the ranked season ends. While a new update is always expected at the end of every season, the devs confirmed that this game mode will be revamped with this upcoming update, which will remove all current Battle Cards (except one), replacing them with brand-new ones. As such, this ranked season will be shorter than the previous ones.

Players will get brand-new Brawl Stars Ranked Battle Cards

The current Brawl Stars Ranked season that started this month will be shorter than the average one. Most Ranked seasons last around a month. But the current one is significantly shorter, ending on February 25, 2024. While many might see this as an unexpected change, most wondered what the reason might be.

Supercell finally announced through an X post that they will completely rework and overhaul the Brawl Stars Ranked mode. While they haven’t revealed some of the bigger changes that players will get to witness, it has been confirmed that we will get all-new Brawl Stars Battle Cards. As such, all the current Ranked Battle Cards will be removed from the game permanently, making this the last season for you to unlock them.

Battle Cards in Brawl Stars are the backgrounds players can see behind their chosen characters at the start of every match. Players can select which background they want — depending on the rank they have reached — along with three added slots for adding a pin, emote, and a title for better personalization. Moreover, if you reach the same or a higher rank several seasons in a row, you will see your Ranked icon getting an additional star.

The developers have declared that the all-time highest-ranked Batlle Card unlocked by players so far will be permanently added to your collection. Therefore, if a player reaches the Legendary or Masters ranks, you will permanently get their respective backgrounds. However, we still don't know if the system of adding customizable pins, emotes, and titles will be removed.

A new Brawl Stars Ranked system

The X post also showcased what seems to be new ranks. Currently, there are seven ranks in this game, which are:

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Diamond

Mythic

Legendary

Masters

However, the X post showed the background and icon of a new rank to unlock after Masters. Many have speculated that this might be the new Champion rank, which will become the highest rank one can achieve.

However, since the X post didn’t reveal much, we hope to see more about these new Brawl Stars Ranked changes in an upcoming blog post expected to be released before the next Brawl Talk scheduled for February 22, 2025.

