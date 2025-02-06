The Brawl Stars Season 35 Brawl Pass has arrived, bringing crucial in-game resources and rewards. This progression-based reward track allows players to earn Brawl Pass XP to advance through it. Moreover, there are three variants of this pass: Free, Brawl Pass, and Brawl Pass Plus — where the latter two can be purchased using real money.
This article highlights the cost, rewards, and other details of the Brawl Stars Season 35 Brawl Pass.
Everything you need to know about the Brawl Stars Season 35 Brawl Pass
This season's Brawl Pass and Brawl Pass Plus contain exclusive skins for Melody in Brawl Stars. Other details of this pass are as follows:
Duration
The Brawl Stars Season 35 Brawl Pass arrived on February 6, 2025, and will be available until March 6, 2025, giving players four weeks to complete it. In Brawl Stars, new passes are released on the first Thursday of every month.
Cost
The free version of the Brawl Stars Season 35 Brawl Pass is available for all players. Whereas, Brawl Pass and Brawl Pass Plus are premium variants and can be purchased by spending money.
- The Brawl Pass costs 6.99 USD and grants some extra resources on top of the rewards of the free tier.
- The Brawl Pass Plus costs 9.99 USD and grants resources listed in the free pass and Brawl Pass. It also grants skins and other other cosmetics.
Notably, the prices of Brawl Pass and Brawl Pass Plus are charged in local currency and vary based on the player's geographical location. The prices mentioned in this article are for players in the USA.
Rewards
Here are all the rewards of the Brawl Stars Season 35 Pass:
Players can purchase the Brawl Pass from the in-game shop, while the Brawl Pass Plus is available both in the in-game shop and on the Supercell Store website.
Purchasing the Brawl Pass Plus from the website grants the following bonuses:
- 30 % instant progression in the Brawl Pass.
- 500 Points for the Supercell ID rewards.
How to progress through the Brawl Season 35 Stars Pass
To progress through the Brawl Pass, you need to collect a currency called the Brawl Pass XP. Here is how you can earn it:
- Completing seasonal Brawl Stars Quests.
- Increasing the ranks of brawlers you have unlocked.
- Winning and participating in Brawl Stars battles.
- Utilizing XP doublers whenever possible.
- Claiming the free XP on event changes.
