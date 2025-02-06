  • home icon
By Ayush Raturi
Modified Feb 06, 2025 17:21 IST
The Season 35 Brawl Pass has arrived (Image via Supercell)
The Brawl Stars Season 35 Brawl Pass has arrived, bringing crucial in-game resources and rewards. This progression-based reward track allows players to earn Brawl Pass XP to advance through it. Moreover, there are three variants of this pass: Free, Brawl Pass, and Brawl Pass Plus — where the latter two can be purchased using real money.

This article highlights the cost, rewards, and other details of the Brawl Stars Season 35 Brawl Pass.

Everything you need to know about the Brawl Stars Season 35 Brawl Pass

This season's Brawl Pass and Brawl Pass Plus contain exclusive skins for Melody in Brawl Stars. Other details of this pass are as follows:

Duration

The Brawl Stars Season 35 Brawl Pass arrived on February 6, 2025, and will be available until March 6, 2025, giving players four weeks to complete it. In Brawl Stars, new passes are released on the first Thursday of every month.

Also read: Brawl Stars tier list: All Brawlers ranked (February 2025)

Cost

The free version of the Brawl Stars Season 35 Brawl Pass is available for all players. Whereas, Brawl Pass and Brawl Pass Plus are premium variants and can be purchased by spending money.

  • The Brawl Pass costs 6.99 USD and grants some extra resources on top of the rewards of the free tier.
  • The Brawl Pass Plus costs 9.99 USD and grants resources listed in the free pass and Brawl Pass. It also grants skins and other other cosmetics.

Notably, the prices of Brawl Pass and Brawl Pass Plus are charged in local currency and vary based on the player's geographical location. The prices mentioned in this article are for players in the USA.

Rewards

Here are all the rewards of the Brawl Stars Season 35 Pass:

TierFree PassBrawl Pass
Brawl Pass Plus
Free500 Power Points1000 Bling1500 Bling
1Starr DropNew Player Pin-
2100 Credits100 Credits-
3Starr Drop100 Bling-
41000 Coin1000 Coin1500 Coin
5Starr DropNew Player Pin-
6100 Credits100 Credits-
7Starr Drop100 Bling-
810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
9Starr DropNew Player Pin-
101000 Power Points1000 Power Points
1500 Power Points
11Starr Drop100 Bling-
12100 Credits100 Credits-
13Starr DropNew Player Pin-
141000 Coins1000 Coins-
15Starr Drop100 Bling-
16100 Credit100 Credits-
17Starr DropNew Player Pin-
1810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
19Starr Drop100 Bling-
201000 Coins1000 Coins-
21Starr DropNew Spray-
22100 Credit100 Credit-
23Starr Drop100 Bling-
241000 Power Points1000 Power Points-
25Starr DropUnlock any Brawler (Upto Epic) or boost next unlock-
26100 Credits100 Credits-
27Starr Drop100 Bling-
2810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
29Starr DropNew Player Pin-
301000 Coins1000 Coins-
31Starr Drop100 Bling-
32100 Credits100 Credits-
33Starr DropNew Player Pin-
341000 Coins1000 Coins-
35Starr Drop100 Bling-
36100 Credits100 Credits-
37Starr DropNew Player Pin-
3810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
39Starr Drop100 Bling-
401000 Coins1000 Coins-
41Starr DropNew Player Pin-
4210 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
43Starr Drop100 Bling-
441000 Coins1000 Coins1500 Coins
45Starr DropNew Player Icon-
46100 Credits100 Credits
Blackgreen Melodie skin
47Starr Drop100 Bling-
481000 Coins1000 Coins
Redwhite Melodie skin
49100 Credits100 Credits-
50Legendary Starr DropPop Melodie skin
Good Random Player Title

Players can purchase the Brawl Pass from the in-game shop, while the Brawl Pass Plus is available both in the in-game shop and on the Supercell Store website.

Purchasing the Brawl Pass Plus from the website grants the following bonuses:

Also read: Best Ollie build in Brawl Stars (2025)

How to progress through the Brawl Season 35 Stars Pass

Tap on the banners to collect Brawl Pass XP (Image via Supercell)
Tap on the banners to collect Brawl Pass XP (Image via Supercell)

To progress through the Brawl Pass, you need to collect a currency called the Brawl Pass XP. Here is how you can earn it:

  • Completing seasonal Brawl Stars Quests.
  • Increasing the ranks of brawlers you have unlocked.
  • Winning and participating in Brawl Stars battles.
  • Utilizing XP doublers whenever possible.
  • Claiming the free XP on event changes.

