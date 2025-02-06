The Brawl Stars Season 35 Brawl Pass has arrived, bringing crucial in-game resources and rewards. This progression-based reward track allows players to earn Brawl Pass XP to advance through it. Moreover, there are three variants of this pass: Free, Brawl Pass, and Brawl Pass Plus — where the latter two can be purchased using real money.

This article highlights the cost, rewards, and other details of the Brawl Stars Season 35 Brawl Pass.

Everything you need to know about the Brawl Stars Season 35 Brawl Pass

This season's Brawl Pass and Brawl Pass Plus contain exclusive skins for Melody in Brawl Stars. Other details of this pass are as follows:

Duration

The Brawl Stars Season 35 Brawl Pass arrived on February 6, 2025, and will be available until March 6, 2025, giving players four weeks to complete it. In Brawl Stars, new passes are released on the first Thursday of every month.

Cost

The free version of the Brawl Stars Season 35 Brawl Pass is available for all players. Whereas, Brawl Pass and Brawl Pass Plus are premium variants and can be purchased by spending money.

The Brawl Pass costs 6.99 USD and grants some extra resources on top of the rewards of the free tier.

The Brawl Pass Plus costs 9.99 USD and grants resources listed in the free pass and Brawl Pass. It also grants skins and other other cosmetics.

Notably, the prices of Brawl Pass and Brawl Pass Plus are charged in local currency and vary based on the player's geographical location. The prices mentioned in this article are for players in the USA.

Rewards

Here are all the rewards of the Brawl Stars Season 35 Pass:

Tier Free Pass Brawl Pass Brawl Pass Plus Free 500 Power Points 1000 Bling 1500 Bling 1 Starr Drop New Player Pin - 2 100 Credits 100 Credits - 3 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 4 1000 Coin 1000 Coin 1500 Coin 5 Starr Drop New Player Pin - 6 100 Credits 100 Credits - 7 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 8 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 9 Starr Drop New Player Pin - 10 1000 Power Points 1000 Power Points 1500 Power Points 11 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 12 100 Credits 100 Credits - 13 Starr Drop New Player Pin - 14 1000 Coins 1000 Coins - 15 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 16 100 Credit 100 Credits - 17 Starr Drop New Player Pin - 18 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 19 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 20 1000 Coins 1000 Coins - 21 Starr Drop New Spray - 22 100 Credit 100 Credit - 23 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 24 1000 Power Points 1000 Power Points - 25 Starr Drop Unlock any Brawler (Upto Epic) or boost next unlock - 26 100 Credits 100 Credits - 27 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 28 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 29 Starr Drop New Player Pin - 30 1000 Coins 1000 Coins - 31 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 32 100 Credits 100 Credits - 33 Starr Drop New Player Pin - 34 1000 Coins 1000 Coins - 35 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 36 100 Credits 100 Credits - 37 Starr Drop New Player Pin - 38 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 39 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 40 1000 Coins 1000 Coins - 41 Starr Drop New Player Pin - 42 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 43 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 44 1000 Coins 1000 Coins 1500 Coins 45 Starr Drop New Player Icon - 46 100 Credits 100 Credits Blackgreen Melodie skin 47 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 48 1000 Coins 1000 Coins Redwhite Melodie skin 49 100 Credits 100 Credits - 50 Legendary Starr Drop Pop Melodie skin Good Random Player Title

Players can purchase the Brawl Pass from the in-game shop, while the Brawl Pass Plus is available both in the in-game shop and on the Supercell Store website.

Purchasing the Brawl Pass Plus from the website grants the following bonuses:

30 % instant progression in the Brawl Pass.

500 Points for the Supercell ID rewards.

How to progress through the Brawl Season 35 Stars Pass

Tap on the banners to collect Brawl Pass XP (Image via Supercell)

To progress through the Brawl Pass, you need to collect a currency called the Brawl Pass XP. Here is how you can earn it:

Completing seasonal Brawl Stars Quests.

Increasing the ranks of brawlers you have unlocked.

Winning and participating in Brawl Stars battles.

Utilizing XP doublers whenever possible.

Claiming the free XP on event changes.

