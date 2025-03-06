  • home icon
  Brawl Stars Season 36 Brawl Pass: Cost, rewards, and more

Brawl Stars Season 36 Brawl Pass: Cost, rewards, and more

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Mar 06, 2025 17:16 IST
The Brawl Pass for March 2025 has arrived (Image via Supercell)
The Brawl Pass for March 2025 has arrived (Image via Supercell)

Supercell has just released the Brawl Stars Season 36 Brawl Pass. It is a progression-based reward track that contains Coins, Power Points, skins, and plenty of other resources as rewards. The main attraction of this month's pass is the Mummified Frank skin, unlocked at the final tier of the Brawl Pass. Furthermore, the chromas of the featured skin can be acquired from Brawl Pass Plus.

This article highlights the Brawl Stars Season 36 Brawl Pass.

Brawl Stars Season 36 Brawl Pass: All you need to know

New Frank skins (Image via Supercell)
New Frank skins (Image via Supercell)

Duration

This version of the Brawl Pass was released on March 6, 2025. It will expire on April 3, 2025. In Brawl Stars, new seasons and passes arrive on the first Thursday of every month.

Details

There are three variants of Brawl Stars Season 36 Brawl Pass: Free, Brawl Pass, and Brawl Pass Plus. While all players are eligible to collect rewards from the free tier, the other two are purchased by spending real money.

Additionally, players who buy the Brawl Pass also get rewards in the free tier. Similarly, purchasing the Brawl Pass Plus gives access to the rewards of the free pass, Brawl Pass, and Brawl Pass Plus.

Cost

Players can purchase the Brawl Stars Season 36 Brawl Pass by paying for it in their local currency. For instance, players in the USA can buy Brawl Pass for 6.99 USD and Brawl Pass Plus for 6.99 USD.

Players can purchase both variants from the in-game shop and the Supercell Store Website. Acquiring them from the latter will also grant the following store bonuses:

  • Brawl Pass: 350 points for Supercell ID rewards and 10% pass progression.
  • Brawl Pass Plus: 500 points for Supercell ID rewards and 30% pass progression.

Rewards

Here are all the rewards of the brawl pass:

MilestonesFree tier rewardsBrawl pass
Brawl Pass Plus
Free500 Power Points1000 Bling1500 Bling
1Starr DropPlayer Pin-
2100 Credits100 Credits-
3Starr Drop100 Bling-
41000 Coin1000 Coin1500 Coin
5Starr DropPlayer Pin-
6100 Credits100 Credits-
7Starr Drop100 Bling-
810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
9Starr DropClapping Player Pin-
101000 Power Points1000 Power Points
1500 Power Points
11Starr Drop100 Bling-
12100 Credits100 Credits-
13Starr DropThumbs up Player Pin-
141000 Coins1000 Coins-
15Starr Drop100 Bling-
16100 Credit100 Credits-
17Starr DropVictory Player Pin-
1810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
19Starr Drop100 Bling-
201000 Coins1000 Coins-
21Starr DropNew Spray Tag-
22100 Credit100 Credit-
23Starr Drop100 Bling-
241000 Power Points1000 Power Points-
25Starr DropUnlock a free brawler (up to epic) or Progress for the next brawler-
26100 Credits100 Credits-
27Starr Drop100 Bling-
2810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
29Starr DropPlayer Pin-
301000 Coins1000 Coins-
31Starr Drop100 Bling-
32100 Credits100 Credits-
33Starr DropSad Player Pin-
341000 Coins1000 Coins-
35Starr Drop100 Bling-
36100 Credits100 Credits-
37Starr DropPlayer Pin-
3810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
39Starr Drop100 Bling-
401000 Coins1000 Coins-
41Starr DropPlayer Pin-
4210 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
43Starr Drop100 Bling-
441000 Coins1000 Coins1500 Coins
45Starr DropNew Player Icon-
46100 Credits100 Credits
Papyrus Frank Skin
47Starr Drop100 Bling-
481000 Coins1000 Coins
Charcoal Frank Skin
49100 Credits100 Credits-
50Legendary Starr DropMummified Frank Skin
Mummified Title
How to advance in the Brawl Stars Pass

Players can advance through the Brawl Stars Season 36 Brawl Pass by collecting the Pass XP. It can be acquired as follows:

  • Completing seasonal quests.
  • Participating and winning in-game battles.
  • Ranking up brawlers.
  • Using XP Doublers.
  • Tapping on banners when events change.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
