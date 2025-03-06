Brawl Stars Season 36 Brawl Pass: Cost, rewards, and more

Supercell has just released the Brawl Stars Season 36 Brawl Pass. It is a progression-based reward track that contains Coins, Power Points, skins, and plenty of other resources as rewards. The main attraction of this month's pass is the Mummified Frank skin, unlocked at the final tier of the Brawl Pass. Furthermore, the chromas of the featured skin can be acquired from Brawl Pass Plus.
This article highlights the Brawl Stars Season 36 Brawl Pass.
Brawl Stars Season 36 Brawl Pass: All you need to know
Duration
This version of the Brawl Pass was released on March 6, 2025. It will expire on April 3, 2025. In Brawl Stars, new seasons and passes arrive on the first Thursday of every month.
Details
There are three variants of Brawl Stars Season 36 Brawl Pass: Free, Brawl Pass, and Brawl Pass Plus. While all players are eligible to collect rewards from the free tier, the other two are purchased by spending real money.
Additionally, players who buy the Brawl Pass also get rewards in the free tier. Similarly, purchasing the Brawl Pass Plus gives access to the rewards of the free pass, Brawl Pass, and Brawl Pass Plus.
Cost
Players can purchase the Brawl Stars Season 36 Brawl Pass by paying for it in their local currency. For instance, players in the USA can buy Brawl Pass for 6.99 USD and Brawl Pass Plus for 6.99 USD.
Players can purchase both variants from the in-game shop and the Supercell Store Website. Acquiring them from the latter will also grant the following store bonuses:
- Brawl Pass: 350 points for Supercell ID rewards and 10% pass progression.
- Brawl Pass Plus: 500 points for Supercell ID rewards and 30% pass progression.
Rewards
Here are all the rewards of the brawl pass:
How to advance in the Brawl Stars Pass
Players can advance through the Brawl Stars Season 36 Brawl Pass by collecting the Pass XP. It can be acquired as follows:
- Completing seasonal quests.
- Participating and winning in-game battles.
- Ranking up brawlers.
- Using XP Doublers.
- Tapping on banners when events change.
