Brawl Stars Season 40 Brawl Pass: Cost, rewards, and more

Brawl Stars Season 40 Brawl Pass went live on July 3, 2025, and will run until August 7. This fresh season's reward track has brought tons of new collectibles for players to grab, such as cosmetics, in-game items, pins, sprays, and icons. Read on to learn more about all the rewards offered in the Brawl Stars Season 40 Brawl Pass.
All rewards offered in the Brawl Stars Season 40 Brawl Pass
For those unaware, Brawl Stars features two versions of Brawl Pass: Brawl Pass (Regular) and Brawl Pass Plus. The former costs $3.48, while the latter costs $5.23. These prices can vary depending on the buyer's country or region.
After purchasing the Brawl Stars Season 40 Brawl Pass, you can progress in the seasonal reward track by collecting Brawl Pass XP. This is done by completing quests.
It's crucial to note that the title features three seasonal prize paths: one is accessible for everyone and the remaining two are for those who purchase the Brawl Pass and Brawl Pass Plus.
Here are all the rewards offered in the Brawl Stars Season 40 Brawl Pass. Note that the second and third items in each entry are accessible to Brawl Pass and Brawl Pass Plus holders, respectively:
- Milestone 0: 500 Power Points, 1000 Bling, 1500 Bling
- Milestone 1: 500 Power Points, Player Pin
- Milestone 2: 1000 Coins, 1000 Coins, 1500 Coins
- Milestone 3: Starr Drop, 100 Bling
- Milestone 4: 100 Credits, 100 Credits
- Milestone 5: Starr Drop, Player Pin
- Milestone 6: 10 Gems, 10 Gems, 10 Gems
- Milestone 7: Starr Drop, 100 Bling
- Milestone 8: 100 Credits, 100 Credits
- Milestone 9: Starr Drop, Player Pin
- Milestone 10: 1000 Power Points, 1000 Power Points, 1500 Power Points
- Milestone 11: Starr Drop, 100 Bling
- Milestone 12: 100 Credits, 100 Credits
- Milestone 13: Starr Drop, Player Pin
- Milestone 14: 1000 Coins, 1000 Coins
- Milestone 15: Starr Drop, 100 Bling
- Milestone 16: 100 Credits, 100 Credits
- Milestone 17: Starr Drop, Player Pin
- Milestone 18: 10 Gems, 10 Gems, 10 Gems
- Milestone 19: Starr Drop, 100 Bling
- Milestone 20: 1000 Coins, 1000 Coins
- Milestone 21: Starr Drop, New Spray Tag
- Milestone 22: 100 Credit, 100 Credit
- Milestone 23: Starr Drop, 100 Bling
- Milestone 24: 1000 Power Points, 1000 Power Points
- Milestone 25: Starr Drop, Unlock a Brawler (up to epic) or get Credits to unlock your next Brawler on the Starr Road or Fame
- Milestone 26: 100 Credits, 100 Credits
- Milestone 27: Starr Drop, 100 Bling
- Milestone 28: 10 Gems, 10 Gems, 10 Gems
- Milestone 29: Starr Drop, Player Pin
- Milestone 30: 1000 Coins, 1000 Coins
- Milestone 31: Starr Drop, 100 Bling
- Milestone 32: 100 Credits, 100 Credits
- Milestone 33: Starr Drop, Player Pin
- Milestone 34: 1000 Coins, 1000 Coins
- Milestone 35: Starr Drop, 100 Bling
- Milestone 36: 100 Credits, 100 Credits
- Milestone 37: Starr Drop, Player Pin
- Milestone 38: 10 Gems, 10 Gems, 10 Gems
- Milestone 39: Starr Drop, 100 Bling
- Milestone 40: 1000 Coins, 1000 Coins
- Milestone 41: Starr Drop, Player Pin
- Milestone 42: 10 Gems, 10 Gems, 10 Gems
- Milestone 43: Starr Drop, 100 Bling
- Milestone 44: 1000 Coins, 1000 Coins, 1500 Coins
- Milestone 45: Starr Drop, New Player Icon
- Milestone 46: 100 Credits, 100 Credits, Serapis Mortis skin
- Milestone 47: Starr Drop, 100 Bling
- Milestone 48: 1000 Coins, 1000 Coins, Pluto Mortis Skin
- Milestone 49: 100 Credits, 100 Credits
- Milestone 50: Legendary Starr Drop, Hades Mortis Skin, Legend Player Title
That covers all the rewards offered in the Brawl Stars Season 40 Brawl Pass.
