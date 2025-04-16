Is Brawl Stars pay-to-win in 2025?

Brawl Stars (BS) remains one of the most popular mobile games worldwide. It was developed by Supercell, which is known for working on games like Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. Released in 2018, Brawl Stars has garnered a massive playerbase. Much of this is owed to its fast-paced 3v3 battle royale gameplay, where players can play with friends and must emerge as the last one standing. Fortunately, Brawl Stars is not a pay-to-win game.
Supercell has released a first-of-its-kind P2W community event in BS, confusing some gamers about whether the title will become pay-to-win in 2025. This article clarifies the confusion.
Is Brawl Stars becoming pay-to-win in 2025?
Brawl Stars is not a pay-to-win game in 2025. Since the developer hasn't clearly announced whether they intend to turn the title into P2W, it's safe to assume they will keep it as it is.
The confusion among gamers is a result of the ongoing P2W community event. Since players have never seen such an event in the title, they have gotten the impression that the game is becoming pay-to-win this year.
All details of the Brawl Stars P2W Community event explored
Details
The P2W Community event is a 10-day festivity that offers many rewards, such as Ultra Trophy Box, Starr Drops, among other items. It features a reward track wherein players must knock out opponents to move forward.
Acquiring a milestone in the event's reward track requires a billion community takedowns. Besides this, there will be a few other in-game events released every two days.
Here are the announced events:
- Double XP
- Mastery Madness
- Double Daily Starr Drops
- Coin Shower
Rewards
- Milestone 1: 5 Starr Drops
- Milestone 2: 1000 Coins
- Milestone 3: 3 Presents
- Milestone 4: 1000 Power Points
- Milestone 5: 1 Mythic Starr Drop
- Milestone 6: 2000 Bling
- Milestone 7: 1 Legendary Starr Drop
- Milestone 8: 500 Credits
- Milestone 9: 1 Hypercharge Starr Drop
- Milestone 10: Ultra Trophy Box*
- Milestone 11: 10 Starr Drops
- Milestone 13 and later: 10 Starr Drops
Since there's no reward limit in the event, every 10 billion takedowns after acquiring all 12 milestones will yield 10 Starr Drops.
All unlocked rewards will be available in the in-game shop and can be claimed from there. However, the Ultra Trophy Box is an exception — it will be delivered once the event ends.
