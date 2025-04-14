Brawl Stars P2W Community event: Details and rewards explored

Supercell has recently released the Brawl Stars P2W Community event, and it is packed with in-game rewards. You can participate in the 10-day event to acquire Ultra Trophy Box, Starr Drops, and other resources by advancing through a progression-based reward track. To advance, you have to knock out opponents, and the collective points are counted.
This article further describes the Brawl Stars Play-2-Win event, abbreviated as P2W event.
Brawl Stars P2W Community event: Everything you need to know
Duration
The Brawl Stars P2W Community event went live on April 14 and will be available till April 24, 2025, at 9 am UTC. Therefore, you have 10 days to make the most out of this event.
Details
The Brawl Stars P2W event features a progression-based reward track, where each tier of rewards is granted for one billion community takedowns. Apart from this, the title will feature an in-game event every two days. The events announced so far are as follows:
- Double XP
- Mastery Madness
- Double Daily Starr Drops
- Coin Shower
Also read: Best Brawlers to use with Ollie in Brawl Stars
Rewards
The complete list of rewards for the Brawl Stars Play To Win community events is given below:
Therefore, once 12 milestones are completed, every ten billion takedowns will grant 10 Starr Drops. There is no reward limit for the Brawl Stars Play To Win Community event.
Any unlocked rewards will be available in the in-game shop and can be claimed from there. The Ultra Tropy Box is an exception, as it will be delivered when the event ends on April 24, 2025.
Brawl Pass Giveaway
Five Brawl Stars players will win 12 Brawl Pass Plus and 10 Brawl Pass Plus to share with their friends from the P2W community event. To participate, you have to upload videos of their best play on any social media platform, using the hashtag '#BrawlStarsP2W' on their posts.
The winners will be announced after the event ends and will be awarded 22 Brawl Stars Brawl Passes Plus.
