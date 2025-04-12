Supercell announces more extra lives in Brawl Stars UNO Challenge 

Supercell announced the availability of even more extra lives in Brawl Stars UNO Challenge, and the community is excited to try it out. In a recent X post from the title's official X page, the developer announced the addition of extra lives to push the players' cause of completing the event to get the UNO Chester skin. They also teased some upcoming updates in the post.

This article will mention everything the official post shares about the UNO Challenge and other in-game updates in Brawl Stars.

Developer to bring more extra lives in Brawl Stars UNO Challenge

A recent official X post revealed Supercell's plans to add more extra lives in Brawl Stars UNO Challenge. The Brawl Stars UNO Challenge began on April 10, 3025, and is scheduled to continue for a week.

This Special Event challenges the community to complete three stages by winning nine matches (win three games to clear each stage) within four chances to get the all-elusive UNO Chester skin.

It gets tough to win nine matches within four chances to win the skin, especially while playing with randoms. Since many players have already lost all their chances of getting this exclusive skin through this event, the developer has added more extra lives in the UNO Challenge in Brawl Stars to help the community. However, they mentioned that these extra lives will cost gems.

As per the official post, Supercell is adding 20 extra lives in Brawl Stars UNO Challenge, and players will have to spend 9 gems for every two extra lives. So one might need to spend 90 gems if they need all the extra lives to clear this event.

Get the UNO Chester skin by winning this challenge (Image via Supercell)

While the cost of these extra lives in Brawl Stars UNO Challenge will not increase like the other in-game Special Events, it is up to the players how many hard-earned gems they are willing to spend for the sake of the UNO Chester skin.

Developer announced upcoming Special Events in Brawl Stars

The developer has also announced some other Special Events' arrival in Brawl Stars. In the final part of the official post's caption, they mentioned that they will bring some more Special Quests in the coming days, where players can earn more UNO Pins, Sprays, and Player Icons for free in Brawl Stars.

While many expected the Brawl Stars x UNO collaboration event to end after the UNO Challenge's conclusion in Brawl Stars, the recent post confirms there is more to the event than what was initially expected.

