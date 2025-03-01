Brimley in Reverse 1999: Skills overview, best teammates, and Insight materials

Bluepoch will release Brimley in Reverse 1999’s Phase Two of the version 2.3 update. She will debut via the banner, The Book of Whys, where she enjoys a boosted drop rate alongside Flutterpage. Brimley is a 5-star arcanist of Mineral Afflatus who deals Mental damage. Moreover, he enables an ally to do follow-up attacks by granting them the Riding Double effect.

Brimley can also dispel debuffs from allies and recover Moxie for himself with his Inheritance, Hat-First Into Action. This article lists Brimley's Insight materials and highlights his skills as well as his best teammates.

Brimley in Reverse 1999: Skills overview

Brimley using his Ultimate Skill (Image via Bluepoch)

An overview of Brimley’s skills in Reverse 1999 has been provided below:

Keep Up the Pace (Basic Skill 1): Brimley deals damage to two enemies with Keep Up the Pace. He gains one stack of the Horsemanship effect after attacking. Once the Horsemanship stacks reach three, he consumes all stacks, causing an ally under the Riding Double effect to cast a rank one card of their Basic Skill 2 (this effect can trigger only once per round).

Brimley deals damage to two enemies with Keep Up the Pace. He gains one stack of the Horsemanship effect after attacking. Once the Horsemanship stacks reach three, he consumes all stacks, causing an ally under the Riding Double effect to cast a rank one card of their Basic Skill 2 (this effect can trigger only once per round). Hop On! (Basic Skill 2): This is a buff-type skill that grants the Riding Double effect to one ally. Only one Riding Double effect can exist at a time. Brimley also gains the Horsemanship effect using a higher rank of Hop On! Card.

This is a buff-type skill that grants the Riding Double effect to one ally. Only one Riding Double effect can exist at a time. Brimley also gains the Horsemanship effect using a higher rank of Hop On! Card. Giddy Up, Mate! (Ultimate Skill): This skill deals Mental DMG to all enemies. Brimley inflicts a Reality defense debuff on the target for a certain number of rounds after attacking. Then, he causes the ally in Riding Double to cast a rank one card of its Basic Skill 1 once.

Explanation of Brimley’s status effects:

Horsemanship: Upon reaching three stacks, he can cast Keep Up the Pace, causing the ally in Riding Double to execute an extra action.

Upon reaching three stacks, he can cast Keep Up the Pace, causing the ally in Riding Double to execute an extra action. Riding Double: It increases the ally’s attack based on Brimley’s attack during extra actions.

Brimley's Inheritance or Passive is called Hat-First Into Action. This lets him dispel an additional two Stats Down, Neg Status, or Control statuses at random from an ally while casting Hop On!

His damage dealt increases upon entering the battle at Insight II. At Insight III, he gains the Horsemanship effect (once per round) after an ally performs an extra action. Brimley restores one Moxie to himself (once per round) whenever the ally in the Riding Double takes three actions.

Brimley in Reverse 1999: Best teammates

Brimley has excellent synergy with Flutterpage in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Since Brimley is a 5-star, Timekeepers will get him while pulling for the Star Afflatus arcanist Flutterpage on The Book of Whys banner. They can use Brimley in Reverse 1999 as a Sub DPS for their team. His ability that enables an ally to cast follow-up attacks, buffs during extra actions, and Reality defense debuff makes him a great Sub DPS for arcanists with follow-up attacks and Reality damage in their kit.

Here are the best teammates for Brimley in Reverse 1999:

Flutterpage: DPS

Lucy: DPS

Lilya: DPS

Anjo Nala: DPS

37: DPS

J: DPS

Timekeepers can use Vila of the Plant Afflatus, Kakania of the Plant Afflatus, Tooth Fairy of Star Afflatus, or any other survival-type arcanists for the healer role.

Brimley in Reverse 1999: Insight materials

Brimley can dispel debuffs at Insight I (Image via Bluepoch)

Here is the list of Insight materials for Brimley in Reverse 1999:

Insight I materials

Sharpodonty ✕ 12000

Page of Mineral Wealth ✕ 6

Magnesia Crystal ✕ 4

Rough Silver Ingot ✕ 4

Insight II materials

Sharpodonty ✕ 30000

Scroll of Mineral Wealth ✕ 8

Esoteric Bones ✕ 4

Goose Neck ✕ 3

Insight III materials

Sharpodonty ✕ 120000

Tome of Mineral Wealth ✕ 12

Platinum Ouija ✕ 4

Serpent Scepter ✕ 2

That concludes our guide on Brimley in Reverse 1999.

