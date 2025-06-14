Can you use extra tokens after Monopoly Go Rebel Racers ends?

The Monopoly Go Rebel Racers event arrived on June 11, 2025, and will run till June 15, 2025. To progress in the event, you must collect flag tokens and use them to roll the event's dice, advancing your team's car on a race track. Each roll costs 20 tokens, which can be further increased using multipliers. Since the event is set to expire on June 15, 2025, you must utilize your flag tokens before then.

You cannot use the flag tokens from the Rebel Racers once the event ends. For those curious, this article provides further explanation of what will happen to any extra flag tokens after the conclusion of Monopoly Go Rebel Racers.

What will happen to extra tokens after the Monopoly Go Rebel Racer event ends?

Since the Rebel Racers is a temporary event, all items attached will disappear when it ends on June 15, 2025. This includes any unspent flag tokens that are collected from banner tokens.

Notably, the game will grant players some Cash in exchange for the unspent tokens. The exact value will depend on the number of flags available and the board level.

You can use this cash to build and fix landmarks. However, you should spend the tokens in the event, as they grant resources like cash and dice rolls. The event rewards also include the AT-AT board token and Rebel Alliance shield, which cannot be unlocked later.

How to earn extra flag tokens for the Monopoly Go Rebel Racers event

Rebel Racers track in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Rebel Racers is a four-day event and offers many rewards. To acquire them, you must collect and spend event tokens. Here are some ways to collect them:

Quick Wins: Quick Wins are daily tasks given to tycoons; they reward Cash, Dice, and Stickers upon completion. During Rebel Racers, you can expect to find event tokens as rewards.

Quick Wins are daily tasks given to tycoons; they reward Cash, Dice, and Stickers upon completion. During Rebel Racers, you can expect to find event tokens as rewards. Lap rewards: Your team will be rewarded with a gift box when a lap is completed. These often contain a few flag tokens.

Your team will be rewarded with a gift box when a lap is completed. These often contain a few flag tokens. Banner events: Any Banner reward that runs parallel to the Monopoly Go Rebel Racers event will grant a bunch of tokens.

Any Banner reward that runs parallel to the Monopoly Go Rebel Racers event will grant a bunch of tokens. Land on specific tiles: During partner events, you can collect free tokens by landing on specific tiles with a flag icon. Additionally, using a roll multiplier while landing on such tiles will increase the number of tokens received.

