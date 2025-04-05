Chano in Honor of Kings: Skills and abilities explored

TiMi Studio confirmed the launch of Chano in Honor of Kings with a post from the title's official X account. Protected by the wolves from his childhood, the new hero can summon a pack of wolves to attack his enemies. Per the hero's lore, Chano will protect anything that he thinks is worth protecting. So, it will be interesting to see how he protects the ally turrets on the battlefield.

This article will talk about the release of Chano in Honor of Kings and will also shed some light on his skills and abilities to help you stay ahead of your peers.

Chano in Honor of Kings: Release date and skills explained

According to the official X post, April 5, 2025, will mark the launch of Chano in Honor of Kings. The Marksman hero has a unique passive that helps him gain a speed boost when hiding in the bushes, helping him assassinate enemies and flee from the scene quickly.

Read on to explore the complete skill guide of Chano in Honor of Kings.

Passive - Hunting

Hunting, Chano's passive, helps him gain a speed boost while hiding in a bush. He also leaps upon leaving a bush. Furthermore, passing through a bush enhances Chano's next Basic Attack into a double shot upon entering a bush. Both of the shots deal Physical Damage.

First skill - Soaring Signal

His first skill allows him to traverse terrains and gain an instant speed boost. When airborne using this skill, his Basic Attack fires a long-range arrow that deals physical damage and knocks back enemies.

Chano uses his first skill to enhance his Basic Attack (Image via TiMi Studio)

Another great part of using this skill is that upon landing, it helps Chano dish out another enhanced Basic Attack with normal attack range.

Second skill - Lupine Trap

The second skill helps Chano in Honor of Kings to set up a trap that will deal physical damage and reveal enemy locations once the foe steps on it. A wolf spirit will also be summoned at each of these trap locations to attack the enemies that triggered the trap. You can set up a maximum of four traps at once.

Ultimate skill - Leader Stance

His ultimate skill helps Chano in Honor of Kings to summon wolf spirits, and the spirits then charge toward the target direction. It consumes the stored charges of his second skill and activates all the nearby traps.

Chano uses his ultimate to summon his wolf spirits and enters in a Horseback Archery mode (Image via TiMi Studio)

Chano also gains the abilities of Horseback Archery. His ultimate skill temporarily increases his Movement Speed, Physical Attack, and his Attack Speed, helping him to eliminate the foes quickly.

Chano in Honor of Kings: Combo attack tips to unlock his full potential

Since Chano is a Marksman Hero with certain skills that complement his assassination abilities, players must have commendable map awareness to unlock his full potential in Honor of Kings.

Whenever you sense an enemy Hero approaching, set up the maximum number of Lupine Traps in the bushes, position yourself in a nearby bush, and wait. Once an enemy triggers the trap(s) and summons the wolf spirits, reveal yourself from the bush and use Chano's passive for the double shot. Then, activate his ultimate skill to enter the Horseback Archery state and fight alongside the pack of wolves.

Save your first skill for the finishing moment. Use it to take a leap and finish off your enemy in style.

