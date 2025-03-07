Honor of Kings season 9 patch notes: New hero, events, game modes, and more

Level Infinite launched Honor of Kings season 9 on the global server on March 5, 2025. The latest season introduced a new assassin hero, events, game modes, a battlefield mechanic, and more. The developers also fixed some bugs, adjusted the base stats of all units, and upgraded the mechanics of Ziya and Mayene’s kit. Furthermore, Level Infinite has made balance changes to the equipment and battlefield in-game.

This article details the season 9 patch notes of Honor of Kings.

Honor of Kings season 9 patch notes: New hero

Feyd is the new hero to join the Hero’s Gorge in Honor of Kings season 9 update. He belongs to the Assassin class and plays in the Jungle Lane. The hero can jump onto the wall and walk on it, gaining movement speed buff. His skills can deal physical damage, restore his health points, and grant attack speed buff.

This new hero has excellent synergy with Dyadia and Shi in duo pairings. For trio pairings, players can use him with De Renjie and Cai Yan or Dyadia and Yixing.

Honor of Kings season 9 patch notes: New events

New events in season 9 (Image via Level Infinite)

Here is the list of new events in Honor of Kings season 9:

Miracle Moment: This event will be available till March 26, 2025. Players can complete missions in Miracle Moment to earn points. They exchange it with the new hero Feyd and other in-game items.

This event will be available till March 26, 2025. Players can complete missions in Miracle Moment to earn points. They exchange it with the new hero Feyd and other in-game items. Magic Cards: The Magic Cars event will be available from March 10 to April 3, 2025. Players can participate in War of Wonders for Wonder Vouchers. They can use the vouchers to refresh rewards, increasing their quality. One can get a Legendary skin from the Magic Cards event while refreshing the rewards.

The Magic Cars event will be available from March 10 to April 3, 2025. Players can participate in War of Wonders for Wonder Vouchers. They can use the vouchers to refresh rewards, increasing their quality. One can get a Legendary skin from the Magic Cards event while refreshing the rewards. Friday Frenzy: This event will be available till March 30, 2025. Players play premade matches in ranked mode and get guaranteed skins as rewards. It rewards up to two skins for participation and up to four unowned skins during the event. Additionally, Friday Frenzy gives team-up privileges for players in the premade matches.

Honor of Kings season 9 patch notes: New game modes

Level Infinite has added new game modes and a battlefield mechanic in season 9 (Image via Level Infinite)

Here are the details of new game modes in Honor of Kings season 9:

Infinite Brawl

This game mode will become permanently available after March 7, 2025. Level Infinite has added three new Blessing Stones in the game mode. They are listed below:

Windchasing Arrow

Form Fluctuation

Shadow Image

The developers have also improved all Blessing Stones in the Infinite Brawl game mode.

Dreamscape Brawl

Level Infinite has made certain improvements to the Dreamscape Brawl game mode. They’ve made the map smaller and added the Teleportation Portal beside both bases. The bases provide health recovery and one can buy equipment at any time. Moreover, the base will support the HoK heroes locked in a stalemate for a long period.

New battlefield mechanic, Celestial Light

In addition to the new game modes, Level Infinite has added a new Celestial Light battlefield mechanic. Celestial Light brings the day and night cycle in the Hero’s Gorge with the power of the Sun and Moon. When the Sun shines during the day, heroes in the Gorge can expose nearby enemies and deal damage over time.

When the Moon appears at night, the heroes can expose nearby enemies, deal damage over time, and inflict crowd control effects. This battlefield mechanic will be available from March 20 to April 9, 2025.

Seasonal game mode, Ketupat

Level Infinite has also added a new seasonal game mode, Ketupat, available till March 20, 2025. Players can gain a new skill by planting a ketupat after slaying the Tyrant. It will remain on the battlefield for a limited time and can restore health to the heroes who touch them. Players can get three ketupats by planting it once.

New systems in Honor of Kings season 9 update

New systems in season 9 (Image via Level Infinite)

Here are the details of new systems in Honor of Kings season 9 update:

Ban/Pick interface

Players can now view a hero’s skill descriptions and introduction video while choosing a hero to ban or pick. Additionally, the developers will check to ensure whether the players have downloaded all the model resources of their selected heroes. The game will automatically download the resources for those who don’t have it before the match begins.

Close Friends Groups

Close Friends Groups is a new system in Honor of Kings that allows players to create an in-game group of ten people. During the Ramadan event, members of Close Friends Groups can share all skins owned by each other. However, there is a weekly limit to skin sharing, and it doesn’t include some limited skins.

Additionally, exclusive surprise red packets will drop during the War of Wonders event. Players with three or more people in the Close Friends Group can only use the packets.

Improvements to the match message interface

Level Infinite has moved the in-match Auto-Translation Toggle. Players can now view it on the first page of the match messages screen.

War of Wonders

Players will receive a certain amount of event-themed currency, Victory Wish, every week during the event. They can use it to wish for their team’s victory before the match starts. The winning team can get plenty of wish rewards and an opportunity to draw for rewards. One can also get free skins, titles, and new player IDs as rewards from the event center.

Bug fixes and improvements in Honor of Kings season 9

Bug fixes in season 9 (Image via Level Infinite)

Here is the list of bug fixes and improvements Level Infinite made in Honor of Kings season 9:

Fixed an issue where the final 5-second countdown at the top of the ban/pick screen would show the Mid Lane icon for every lane.

Fixed an issue in custom layouts where when two active skill buttons were edited and saved, changes would only be applied to one of the two.

Fixed an issue with the Snowventure background where some effects would be displayed on the enemy team's side when the player's team was at the bottom of the match loading screen.

Fixed an issue where occasionally red dot notifications would indicate unfinished content on the Honor Pass screen, but no red dot would be shown on the Honor Pass button in the lobby.

Fixed an issue where occasionally when the in-match minimap was set to the right side of the screen, it would overlap with other elements.

Fixed an issue where occasionally heroes would always be shown as frozen after being inflicted with freeze.

Fixed an issue where the number of stars in the Spirits of the Marsh interface did not display correctly according to the tier.

That’s all for our Honor of Kings season 9 patch notes. Players can check out this article for the details of the hero, equipment, and battlefield adjustments.

