How to master Jungle role in Honor of Kings

Mastering the Jungle role in Honor of Kings is crucial since most farming responsibilities are often on the shoulders of the Jungler and the Farm Laner. While champions on the other lanes mostly rely on clearing the minion waves on their lanes, Junglers focus on bringing down the jungle monsters from the first second to stay a step ahead of enemy champions.

To master the Jungle role in Honor of Kings, you need to pick one of the best-performing Assassins in the current meta. An ideal unit for this role is one with high DPS and damage output. You can check out the Honor of Kings meta tier list to pick up the best Junglers.

This Honor of Kings guide will detail the most crucial tips you need to practice in order to master the Jungle role.

Note: Read the whole article for the explanations, or scroll down to the bottom to check the key takeaways.

A complete guide to master the Jungle role in Honor of Kings

Roam in different lanes as Jungler to help your teammates. (Image via Timi Studio Group)

The key aspects to remember when playing as a Jungler in Honor of Kings are to roam between lanes, kill jungle monsters, and provide teammates with a vision of the map.

A Jungler must have impeccable map awareness, which will not be tough for beginners after enough practice. However, you need to decide whether you will help the hero in your nearest lane to gank or finish up killing the jungle monsters first. This is a crucial decision you may need to make often and something that comes with experience.

Early-game tips for a Jungler in Honor of Kings

Get the Blue Buff first when trying to master the Jungle role in Honor of Kings. (Image via Timi Studio Group)

When filling the Jungle role in Honor of Kings team, you should always target the Blue Buff first and then gradually kill the nearby monsters before moving toward the Red Buff. Once you have taken down these Buffs, you can slowly focus on roaming.

The best Jungler in Honor of Kings should always keep the bottom lane in check. Since the Red Buff is positioned near the bottom lane, it is more convenient to access that lane when beginning to roam.

If your bottom lane is Clash Lane, you will mostly rely on your Clash Laner to secure kills. However, you can get plenty of gold by killing minions when the bottom lane is the Gold Lane. So check which lane is the bottom lane and strategize your gameplay in the early game accordingly.

Focus on rotating with your team and staying near the monsters whenever they spawn so that you can secure the buffs as soon as possible.

When to attack the Overlord and Tyrrant?

Secure the Overlord and Tyrrant Buffs as soon as possible while trying to master Jungle role in Honor of Kings. (Image via Timi Studio group)

It is better to attack the Overlord and the Tyrrants as soon as they spawn since the enemy team will also look forward to doing so. While Junglers in the early and mid-game can easily take down these monsters, ideally, you should not go solo when fighting them.

Call your allies to save you from the popular enemy Jungler's tactics of hiding in the nearby bushes to steal the Overlord and Tyrrant kills from you at the last moment. Getting these buffs will give your team plenty of gold and XP points, which will help you complete your build faster.

Key takeaways to master Jungle role in Honor of Kings

Here are a few key takeaways that can help you master the Jungle role in Honor of Kings:

Start by finishing off the Blue Buffs and then move to the Red Buffs.

Move toward the bottom lane after killing these buffs and start rotating with your team.

Always be present before the jungle monsters spawn at their respective positions.

Focus on grabbing as much gold as possible since this will help you complete your build faster.

Always try to have the most gold among your teammates and enemy Jungler.

Try to get both the Tyrrant and Overlord at all times, or at least one of them, even if the enemies take down the other. Never let the enemy team kill both monsters.

Remember that Junglers are the heroes of the early and mid-game. They are vulnerable in the late game. Thus, try to complete all your responsibilities before the late game begins.

Last, but not least, choose a hero you are extremely familiar with.

Becoming a master in the Jungle role in Honor of Kings is probably one of the toughest jobs. However, if you remember these little nuances, you can easily secure the Jungle Buffs for your teammates.

