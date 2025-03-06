Honor of Kings season 9: All new heroes, equipments, and battlefield adjustments explained

The Honor of Kings season 9 was released on March 5, 2025, introducing new events, a hero, game modes, a battlefield mechanic, and more. In addition to the new content, Level Infinite has also adjusted all heroes' base stats, upgraded the mechanics of two, and made balance changes to certain equipment. Additionally, the update includes a tunnel, new monsters, and modifications to the Teleportation Portal as a part of battlefield adjustments.

That said, this article details all heroes, equipment, and battlefield adjustments Level Infinite made in the Honor of Kings’ latest season.

All heroes adjustments in the Honor of Kings season 9

Level Infinite has upgraded the mechanics of the mid-lane hero Ziya and the clash-lane hero Mayene.

Here are the details:

Ziya

Mid lane hero, ZIya (Image via Level Infinite)

1) Basic Attack’s attack range

Before: 600

600 Now: 650

2) New Passive effect, Sanctification

This is the new effect added to Ziya’s kit in Honor of Kings season 9, but it only applies when playing in the Roaming position. While sanctifying an ally, they will grant extra buff based on their classes and increase the maximum level cap.

Here are the details:

Tank: Gains 50 Health Points Mage: 7 Magical Attack per hero level

Gains 50 Health Points Mage: 7 Magical Attack per hero level Assassin: Gains 2 Movement Speed per hero level

Gains 2 Movement Speed per hero level Marksman: Gains 2% Attack Speed per hero level

Gains 2% Attack Speed per hero level Fighter: Gains 25 Health and 1 Movement Speed per hero level

3) Changes to Skill 1: Divine Seal

Slow effect

Before: 35% (+7% per skill level)

35% (+7% per skill level) Now: 30% (+6% per skill level)

4) Optimization to the Ultimate Skill: Universal Law

Universal Law’s charging speed increases by 10% (won’t increase after level 15).

Mayene

Clash lane hero, Mayene (Image via Level Infinite)

Level Infinite has optimized the synergy of the Mayene’s skill combos in the Honor of Kings season 9. Here are the details:

1) Changes to the Passive skill: Slack off a Lil Bit

Level Infinite has added a new mechanic to Mayene’s Passive skill in Honor of Kings season 9. Using her skill combos subsequently increases the combos' effectiveness by 25%.

Base Recovery:

Before: 80-192 (+20% physical attack)

80-192 (+20% physical attack) Now: 110-200 (+2% extra health) and increased recovery speed

Strength Recovery speed increase:

Before: 25%

25% Now: 25% to 50%

2) Changes to Skill 1: Whatever (I)

Cooldown

Before: 9 seconds (-0.4 seconds per skill level)

9 seconds (-0.4 seconds per skill level) Now: 8.5 seconds (-0.3 seconds per skill level)

Crowd Control effect adjustment:

Before: Not affected by Resistance

Not affected by Resistance Now: Affected by Resistance, and she can pull enemies more than 450 units

Base damage:

Before: 200 (+40 per skill level) (+80% per skill level)

200 (+40 per skill level) (+80% per skill level) Now: 300 (+60 per skill level) (+100% per skill level)

3) Changes to Skill 2: Whatever (II)

Cooldown

Before: 9 seconds (-0.4 seconds per skill level)

9 seconds (-0.4 seconds per skill level) Now: 8.5 seconds (-0.3 seconds per skill level)

Health Recovery

Before: 50 (+50 per skill level) (+60% Physical Attack)

50 (+50 per skill level) (+60% Physical Attack) Now: 200 (+40 per skill level) (+3% extra Health)

4) Changes to Ultimate Skill: Get Serious

Cooldown

Before: 60s (-5s per skill level)

60s (-5s per skill level) Now: 60s (-6s per skill level)

After the adjustment, the Ultimate Skill enters a cooldown period after the skill duration ends.

Base damage

Before: 300 (+200 per skill level) (+80% Physical Attack)

300 (+200 per skill level) (+80% Physical Attack) Now: 360 (+180 per skill level) (+100% extra Physical Attack)

Movement speed boost

Before: 20%

20% Now: 15% (+7.5% per skill level)

5) Changes to skill combo: Exploit Weakness (Skill 1 > Skill 1)

Base damage

Before: 250 (+50 per skill level) (+115% Physical Attack)

250 (+50 per skill level) (+115% Physical Attack) Now: 400 (+80 per skill level) (+125% extra Physical Attack)

Extra damage

Before: 8% (+1% per skill level) of the enemy's max Health

8% (+1% per skill level) of the enemy's max Health Now: 10% (+2% per skill level) of the enemy's current Health

Damage reduction

Before: 20%

20% Now: 20% (+4% per skill level)

6) Changes to skill combo: Feint to Attack (Skill 1 > Skill 2)

New mechanic

Feint to Attack deals additional damage once it is used immediately after using a different skill combo.

Base damage:

Before: 150 (+20 per skill level) (+50% Physical Attack)

150 (+20 per skill level) (+50% Physical Attack) Now: 200 (+40 per skill level) (+70% extra Physical Attack)

Final Knee strike damage:

Before: 8% (+1% per skill level) of enemy's max Health

8% (+1% per skill level) of enemy's max Health Now: 200 (+40 per skill level) (+70% extra Physical Attack)

7) Changes to skill combo: Defend by Attacking (Skill 2 > Skill 1)

New effect

Mayane gets an additional 100% Health points and Strength recovery upon defeating an enemy hero.

Base damage

Before: 250 (+50 per skill level) (+100% Physical Attack)

250 (+50 per skill level) (+100% Physical Attack) Now: 350 (+70 per skill level) (+110% extra Physical Attack)

Extra Damage

Before: 18% lost Health

18% lost Health Now: 15% lost Health

Health recovery upon defeating an enemy unit

Before: 100 (+60 per skill level) (+60% Physical Attack)

100 (+60 per skill level) (+60% Physical Attack) Now: 300 (+60 per skill level) (+4.5% extra Health)

8) Changes to skill combo: Defend by Attacking (Skill 2 > Skill 2)

New effect:

Mayane gets an additional 100% Health points and Strength recovery upon defeating an enemy hero. Additionally, players will be able to follow up this attack with other skills more quickly than before.

Base Damage:

Before: 250 (+120 per skill level) (+200% Physical Attack)

250 (+120 per skill level) (+200% Physical Attack) Now: 500 (+100 per skill level) (+150% extra Physical Attack)

Health recovery:

Before: 15% lost Health

15% lost Health Now: 300 (+60 per skill level) (+4.5% extra Health)

Expand Tweet

Level Infinite has also adjusted the base stats of all heroes in Honor of Kings season 9. They’ve buffed or debuffed the movement speed, base health, physical attack, physical defense, and magical defense to make them align with their class.

Additionally, this update has also buffed the Basic attacks of all mage heroes, adding a 10% magical attack to their magical damage. Heroes already having extra magical damage won’t get affected by this adjustment.

The developers have also adjusted the attack range of farm lane, mid lane, and roaming heroes. Furthermore, the Honor of Kings season 9 includes changes to the crowd control effects of all heroes.

Equipment adjustments in the Honor of Kings season 9

Level Infinite has adjusted the slow effect of some equipment in season 9 (Image via Level Infinite)

Level Infinite has adjusted the Slow effect of the following equipment in Honor of Kings season 9:

Equipment Adjustment Sunglow Striker 1) Removed the Passive effect, Maim

2) Physical Attack adjustment: Before: 20 Now: 25 Axe of Torment 1) Removed the Passive effect, Maim

2) Physical Pierce adjustment of the Passive effect, Sever: Before: 68–180 Now: 90–180 Pure Sky 1) Adjustment to the Slow effect from Passive, Maim: Before: 30% Now: 15%–30% Sky Dome 1) Slow From Passive - Maim: Before: 30% Now: 15%–30% Frozen Breath 1) Adjustment to the Slow effect of Passive, Deep Freeze: Before: 20% Now: 15%–30%

2) Duration of Slow From Passive - Deep Freeze:

Before: 2s Now: 1.5s

3) Magical Damage From Passive - Frostbite: Before: 120–400 Now: 100–200 (+20% Magical Attack) Frigid Charge 1) Adjustment to the Slow effect of the Active skill, Impact: Before: 50% Now: 25%–50%

2) Area Damage From Active - Impact: Before: 60–200 Now: 100–200 Winter 1) Optimization to the Slow effect description of Active skill, Impact: Before: 90% Now: Extreme slow

2) Adjustment to the Area Damage from Active skill, Impact: Before: 60–200 Now: 100–200 Ominous Premonition 1) Price adjustment Before: 2,180 Now: 2,150

2) Slow From Passive, Cold Steel: Before: 10% Now: 7.5%–15% Glacial Buckler 1) Adjustment to the Slow effect of Passive, Frost Shock: Before: 30% Now: 15%–30%

2) Adjustment to the Area Damage of Passive, Frost Shock: Before: 100–240 Now: 130–260 Frostscar’s Embrace 1) Adjustment to the Slow effect of Passive, Savagery: Before: 30%, 20% in ranged form Now: 15%–30%, 50% less in ranged form

2) Adjustment to the Extra Damage of Passive, Savagery: Before: 140–420 Now: 210–420 Crimson Show - Radiance and Guardian - Radiance 1) Max Health: Before: 1,200 Now: 1,000

2) Adjustment to the Max Health Increase of Passive, Reward: Before: 300–600 Now: 400–800

3) Adjustment to the Main Attack Stat Increase of Passive, Reward: Before: 32–60 Now: 25–50

4) Cooldown for Active - Mirror Domain: Before: 60s Now: 75s

In addition to the above, Level Infinite has made balance adjustments to some equipment in Honor of Kings season 9. Here are the details:

Equipment Adjustment Daybreaker 1) Attack Speed: Before: 35% Now: 30% Crimson Shadow 2) Main Attack Stat Increase From Passive, Reward: Before: 20–40 Now: 15–30 Guardian 1) Main Attack Stat Increase From Passive - Reward: Before: 20–40 Now: 15–30 Crimson Shadow - Redemption, Crimson Shadow - Starspring, Crimson Shadow - Howl, Guardian - Redemption, Guardian - Starspring, and Guardian - Howl 1) Max Health: Before: 1,200 Now: 1,000

2) Max Health Increase From Passive, Reward: Before: 300–600 Now: 400–800

3) Main Attack Stat Increase From Passive, Reward: Before: 32–60 Now: 25–50

Battlefield adjustments to the Honor of Kings season 9

Level Infinite has made the following adjustments to the Hero’s Gorge in Honor of Kings season 9:

1) New one-way tunnel in the Jungle lane

Players can generate a tunnel by defeating the Fire Beak (Image via Level Infinite)

Players can open a one-way tunnel in the Jungle lane by defeating the Fire Break monster before the four-minute mark. Only teammates can pass through the tunnel, and it will close after the four-minute mark.

2) New resource point in the Jungle lane

Level Infinite has removed one small Tusked Boar from the Jungle lane (Image via Level Infinite)

Level Infinite has added a new monster in the Jungle lane for better farming in Honor of Kings season 9. The developers have removed one of the small Tusked Boars and added one large and two small ones. Additionally, they have adjusted the terrain near the Tusked Boars' spawn point and thinned walls of some areas.

Level Infinite has made further battlefield adjustments. The small monster has been removed from the Lizards' location, and now the Lizard won’t move and stands on rock columns. Additionally, Level Infinite has reduced the cooldown period of the Teleportation Portal from 45 seconds to 30 seconds and increased the Gold reward from defeating Space Sprite from 40 to 45.

