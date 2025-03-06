Honor of Kings season 9: All new heroes, equipments, and battlefield adjustments explained

The Honor of Kings season 9 was released on March 5, 2025, introducing new events, a hero, game modes, a battlefield mechanic, and more. In addition to the new content, Level Infinite has also adjusted all heroes' base stats, upgraded the mechanics of two, and made balance changes to certain equipment. Additionally, the update includes a tunnel, new monsters, and modifications to the Teleportation Portal as a part of battlefield adjustments.
That said, this article details all heroes, equipment, and battlefield adjustments Level Infinite made in the Honor of Kings’ latest season.
All heroes adjustments in the Honor of Kings season 9
Level Infinite has upgraded the mechanics of the mid-lane hero Ziya and the clash-lane hero Mayene.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here are the details:
Ziya
1) Basic Attack’s attack range
- Before: 600
- Now: 650
2) New Passive effect, Sanctification
This is the new effect added to Ziya’s kit in Honor of Kings season 9, but it only applies when playing in the Roaming position. While sanctifying an ally, they will grant extra buff based on their classes and increase the maximum level cap.
Here are the details:
- Tank: Gains 50 Health Points Mage: 7 Magical Attack per hero level
- Assassin: Gains 2 Movement Speed per hero level
- Marksman: Gains 2% Attack Speed per hero level
- Fighter: Gains 25 Health and 1 Movement Speed per hero level
3) Changes to Skill 1: Divine Seal
Slow effect
- Before: 35% (+7% per skill level)
- Now: 30% (+6% per skill level)
4) Optimization to the Ultimate Skill: Universal Law
Universal Law’s charging speed increases by 10% (won’t increase after level 15).
Mayene
Level Infinite has optimized the synergy of the Mayene’s skill combos in the Honor of Kings season 9. Here are the details:
1) Changes to the Passive skill: Slack off a Lil Bit
Level Infinite has added a new mechanic to Mayene’s Passive skill in Honor of Kings season 9. Using her skill combos subsequently increases the combos' effectiveness by 25%.
Base Recovery:
- Before: 80-192 (+20% physical attack)
- Now: 110-200 (+2% extra health) and increased recovery speed
Strength Recovery speed increase:
- Before: 25%
- Now: 25% to 50%
2) Changes to Skill 1: Whatever (I)
Cooldown
- Before: 9 seconds (-0.4 seconds per skill level)
- Now: 8.5 seconds (-0.3 seconds per skill level)
Crowd Control effect adjustment:
- Before: Not affected by Resistance
- Now: Affected by Resistance, and she can pull enemies more than 450 units
Base damage:
- Before: 200 (+40 per skill level) (+80% per skill level)
- Now: 300 (+60 per skill level) (+100% per skill level)
3) Changes to Skill 2: Whatever (II)
Cooldown
- Before: 9 seconds (-0.4 seconds per skill level)
- Now: 8.5 seconds (-0.3 seconds per skill level)
Health Recovery
- Before: 50 (+50 per skill level) (+60% Physical Attack)
- Now: 200 (+40 per skill level) (+3% extra Health)
4) Changes to Ultimate Skill: Get Serious
Cooldown
- Before: 60s (-5s per skill level)
- Now: 60s (-6s per skill level)
After the adjustment, the Ultimate Skill enters a cooldown period after the skill duration ends.
Base damage
- Before: 300 (+200 per skill level) (+80% Physical Attack)
- Now: 360 (+180 per skill level) (+100% extra Physical Attack)
Movement speed boost
- Before: 20%
- Now: 15% (+7.5% per skill level)
5) Changes to skill combo: Exploit Weakness (Skill 1 > Skill 1)
Base damage
- Before: 250 (+50 per skill level) (+115% Physical Attack)
- Now: 400 (+80 per skill level) (+125% extra Physical Attack)
Extra damage
- Before: 8% (+1% per skill level) of the enemy's max Health
- Now: 10% (+2% per skill level) of the enemy's current Health
Damage reduction
- Before: 20%
- Now: 20% (+4% per skill level)
6) Changes to skill combo: Feint to Attack (Skill 1 > Skill 2)
New mechanic
Feint to Attack deals additional damage once it is used immediately after using a different skill combo.
Base damage:
- Before: 150 (+20 per skill level) (+50% Physical Attack)
- Now: 200 (+40 per skill level) (+70% extra Physical Attack)
Final Knee strike damage:
- Before: 8% (+1% per skill level) of enemy's max Health
- Now: 200 (+40 per skill level) (+70% extra Physical Attack)
7) Changes to skill combo: Defend by Attacking (Skill 2 > Skill 1)
New effect
Mayane gets an additional 100% Health points and Strength recovery upon defeating an enemy hero.
Base damage
- Before: 250 (+50 per skill level) (+100% Physical Attack)
- Now: 350 (+70 per skill level) (+110% extra Physical Attack)
Extra Damage
- Before: 18% lost Health
- Now: 15% lost Health
Health recovery upon defeating an enemy unit
- Before: 100 (+60 per skill level) (+60% Physical Attack)
- Now: 300 (+60 per skill level) (+4.5% extra Health)
8) Changes to skill combo: Defend by Attacking (Skill 2 > Skill 2)
New effect:
Mayane gets an additional 100% Health points and Strength recovery upon defeating an enemy hero. Additionally, players will be able to follow up this attack with other skills more quickly than before.
Base Damage:
- Before: 250 (+120 per skill level) (+200% Physical Attack)
- Now: 500 (+100 per skill level) (+150% extra Physical Attack)
Health recovery:
- Before: 15% lost Health
- Now: 300 (+60 per skill level) (+4.5% extra Health)
Level Infinite has also adjusted the base stats of all heroes in Honor of Kings season 9. They’ve buffed or debuffed the movement speed, base health, physical attack, physical defense, and magical defense to make them align with their class.
Additionally, this update has also buffed the Basic attacks of all mage heroes, adding a 10% magical attack to their magical damage. Heroes already having extra magical damage won’t get affected by this adjustment.
The developers have also adjusted the attack range of farm lane, mid lane, and roaming heroes. Furthermore, the Honor of Kings season 9 includes changes to the crowd control effects of all heroes.
Equipment adjustments in the Honor of Kings season 9
Level Infinite has adjusted the Slow effect of the following equipment in Honor of Kings season 9:
In addition to the above, Level Infinite has made balance adjustments to some equipment in Honor of Kings season 9. Here are the details:
Battlefield adjustments to the Honor of Kings season 9
Level Infinite has made the following adjustments to the Hero’s Gorge in Honor of Kings season 9:
1) New one-way tunnel in the Jungle lane
Players can open a one-way tunnel in the Jungle lane by defeating the Fire Break monster before the four-minute mark. Only teammates can pass through the tunnel, and it will close after the four-minute mark.
2) New resource point in the Jungle lane
Level Infinite has added a new monster in the Jungle lane for better farming in Honor of Kings season 9. The developers have removed one of the small Tusked Boars and added one large and two small ones. Additionally, they have adjusted the terrain near the Tusked Boars' spawn point and thinned walls of some areas.
Level Infinite has made further battlefield adjustments. The small monster has been removed from the Lizards' location, and now the Lizard won’t move and stands on rock columns. Additionally, Level Infinite has reduced the cooldown period of the Teleportation Portal from 45 seconds to 30 seconds and increased the Gold reward from defeating Space Sprite from 40 to 45.