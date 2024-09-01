Ziya build in Honor of Kings: Best Equipment, Arcanas, Battle Spell, and Skill combos

Our Ziya build in Honor of Kings focuses primarily on boosting his damage and reducing his skills’ cooldown period. While Ziya is a mage-class Hero perfect for the Mid-Lane in HoK, players can also use him for the Roaming Lane. He is a hard-to-play Hero who excels in the late game. This mage is adept at poking enemies and buffing one of his allies by increasing its level cap to 25.

Ideally, he should stay at the backline and damage enemies with long-range attacks during team fights. Players should be particularly careful about Ziya’s position during fights due to his low survivability.

That said, this guide may help players make the best Ziya build in Honor of Kings.

Note: Some aspects of this article may be subjective.

Ziya build in Honor of Kings: Best equipment

Best equipment for ZIya. (Image via Level Infinite)

Below is the list of best HoK equipment for Ziya build in Honor of Kings:

Boots of Tranquility: This boot gives a 15% Cooldown Reduction. Ziya also gets 60 Movement Speed, and his Common Skills’ cooldown period reduces by 15%.

This boot gives a 15% Cooldown Reduction. Ziya also gets 60 Movement Speed, and his Common Skills’ cooldown period reduces by 15%. Frozen Breath: It grants 160 Magical Attack, 5% Cooldown Reduction, and 600 Max Health. When his skills hit, the enemy’s movement speed is reduced by 20% for 2 seconds. Additionally, his skills deal extra magical damage to enemies with reduced Movement Speed.

It grants 160 Magical Attack, 5% Cooldown Reduction, and 600 Max Health. When his skills hit, the enemy’s movement speed is reduced by 20% for 2 seconds. Additionally, his skills deal extra magical damage to enemies with reduced Movement Speed. Scepter of Reverberation: It grants 240 Magical Attack and 7% Movement Speed to Ziya. His skills also trigger an explosion when they hit, dealing 120 (+40%) magical damage.

It grants 240 Magical Attack and 7% Movement Speed to Ziya. His skills also trigger an explosion when they hit, dealing 120 (+40%) magical damage. Savant’s Wrath: It grants 240 Magical Attack, meaning it increases Ziya’s Magical Attack by 30%.

It grants 240 Magical Attack, meaning it increases Ziya’s Magical Attack by 30%. Twilight Stream: Ziya gets 140 Magical Attack, 10% Cooldown Reduction, and 300 Max Health. His Magical Pierce increases by 16-30 for 4 seconds whenever he deals damage to a Hero. This effect can stack up to 10 times.

Ziya gets 140 Magical Attack, 10% Cooldown Reduction, and 300 Max Health. His Magical Pierce increases by 16-30 for 4 seconds whenever he deals damage to a Hero. This effect can stack up to 10 times. Tome of Wisdom: Ziya gets 400 Magical Attack and 10% Cooldown Reduction. It increases his damage-dealing ability by 0.8% for every 100 Magical Attack (up to 12%).

Players can also use the following equipment to make a tank-focused Ziya build in Honor of Kings:

Crimson Shadow - Redemption

Boots of Tranquility

Holy Grail

Frozen Breath

Mask of Agony

Dawnlight

Ziya build in Honor of Kings: Best Arcanas

Best Arcanas for Ziya. (Image via Level Infinite)

Here are the best Arcanas for the best Ziya build in Honor of Kings:

Nightmare ✕ 6: Nightmare buffs Ziya’s Magical Attack and Magical Pierce.

Nightmare buffs Ziya’s Magical Attack and Magical Pierce. Saint ✕ 4: Saint buffs Ziya’s Magical Pierce.

Saint buffs Ziya’s Magical Pierce. Reincarnation ✕ 10: Reincarnation buffs his Magical Attack and grants him Magical Lifesteal.

Reincarnation buffs his Magical Attack and grants him Magical Lifesteal. Eagle Eye ✕ 10: Eagle Eye boosts Ziya’s Physical Attack and Physical Pierce.

Players can use the following Arcanas for Ziya’s tank build:

Nightmare ✕ 4

Fate ✕ 6

Harmony ✕ 3

Meditation ✕ 4

Reincarnation ✕ 3

Reverberation ✕ 10

Ziya build in Honor of Kings: Best Battle Spell

Flash is the best battle spell for Ziya. (Image via Level Infinite)

Flash is the best spell for a Ziya build in Honor of Kings, considering this mage-class Hero can die easily. This spell will help him escape from enemies and shift his position to a more secure one during team fights. If players can maintain this Mage Hero’s position while fighting, they can also use the Sprint battle spell.

Sprint instantly removes slow effects and buffs Ziya's movement speed by 30% for 10 seconds. While sprinting, the slow effect he receives gets halved, and he gains an additional 20% Movement Speed when out of combat.

Ziya build in Honor of Kings: Best skill combos

Ziya's best skill combo. (Image via Level Infinite)

The recommended skill combos for the best Ziya build in Honor of Kings:

1) Divine Seal (Skill 1) > Divine Punishment (Skill 2) > Universal Law (Ultimate Skill)

2) Universal Law (Ultimate Skill) > Punishment (Skill 2) > Divine Seal (Skill 1) > Universal Law (Ultimate Skill)

Ziya can deal high burst damage and swiftly finish enemies with the first skill combo. Honor of Kings players should master the positions for Divine Seal and Divine Punishment before launching Universal Law while using this skill combo.

Players can use the second skill combo in team fights. It requires Ziya to enter the Sanctifier State, which is accessible after he reaches level 15. After using the Ultimate Skill, players can change Ziya’s position and then use Skill 2 > Skill 1 > Ultimate Skill again, to kill enemies.

Explanation of Ziya’s Passive effect and Skills, and Skills-upgrading priority

Ziya's Passive's effects in Honor of Kings. (Image via Level Infinite)

Here are the details of Ziya’s Skills and Passive effect:

Divine Seal: It places a divine seal on enemies within range, dealing 70 (+14% Magical Attack) magical damage. It is followed by 70 (+12% Magical Attack) magical damage every 0.4 seconds for seven hits. The sealed enemies will gradually lose up to 35% of their Movement Speed and 10% of their Physical and Magical Defense. If the skill hits an enemy, Ziya gains a 30% Movement Speed (which diminishes over one second).

It places a divine seal on enemies within range, dealing 70 (+14% Magical Attack) magical damage. It is followed by 70 (+12% Magical Attack) magical damage every 0.4 seconds for seven hits. The sealed enemies will gradually lose up to 35% of their Movement Speed and 10% of their Physical and Magical Defense. If the skill hits an enemy, Ziya gains a 30% Movement Speed (which diminishes over one second). Divine Punishment: Ziya conjures a magic circle that deals three strikes of damage to nearby foes. Each strike deals 60 (+12% Magical Attack) magical damage. After a brief delay, the circle explodes, dealing 300 (+70% Magical Attack) magical damage to enemies and launching them for 0.75 seconds.

Ziya conjures a magic circle that deals three strikes of damage to nearby foes. Each strike deals 60 (+12% Magical Attack) magical damage. After a brief delay, the circle explodes, dealing 300 (+70% Magical Attack) magical damage to enemies and launching them for 0.75 seconds. Universal Law: Ziya channels divine energy in the desired direction, unleashing three shockwaves. Each of the first two waves deals 120 (+20% Magical Attack) magical damage. The third wave deals 560 (+80% Magical Attack) magical damage. Upon reaching level 15, the skill’s charging speed is increased by 10%. He also gains a 20% probability of entering the Sanctifier state. He can move after channeling a divine energy while in the Sanctifier state. Each subsequent level increases Ziya’s chance to enter the Sanctifier state by 20%.

While learning Ziya’s skills, players can start with his Divine Seal (Skill 1). After unlocking all of his skills, one can prioritize upgrading his Universal Law (Ultimate Skill), followed by Divine Seal (Skill 1) and Divine Punishment (Skill 2).

