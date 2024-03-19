How to master Mid Lane in Honor of Kings

Mid Lane is the hot zone in Honor of Kings, where most team fights occur. It is the shortest route between opposing crystals, where both teams’ Mage class heroes clash. The Mid Laners must clear the minion waves faster and support other lanes to push or defend while religiously protecting their Outer tower from falling. If one gives away the Outer tower, the enemy invasion will be imminent as it opens more areas for ganking and invading one’s Jungle.

It is the worst-case scenario to face in the early game. This Honor of Kings guide gives some of the best tips to master the Mid Lane position.

Best tips to master the Mid Lane in Honor of Kings

Mid Lane is taken by the Mage heroes in Honor of Kings, and it is one of the easiest classes to play but hardest to master. Your top priority as a Mid Laner should always be clearing the minion waves. You must also have a good map-rotation sense, help Farm and Clash or Junglers depending on the situation, gank enemies, and most importantly, protect your Outer tower.

With that in mind, let's look at the best tips to master the Mid Lane in Honor of Kings.

Early game strategy

Head to the Mid Lane and clear minion waves after deploying from the base (Image via Level Infinite)

After deploying from the base, head straight to the middle and clear the minion waves first. You must always learn the skills that help clear the minion waves faster while doing so, such as Angela’s Skill 1 and Zhou Yu’s Skill 2. While attacking minions, don’t get too aggressive and go to the middle.

The brushes on either side are perfect for your opponents to gank. Using the same strategy, you can also work with Junglers or Assassins and gank enemies. It’s recommended that you stay alive to stop the enemy minions from pushing and heroes from taking your Outer tower.

Rotate safely to help the other lanes

Choose the safest path while rotating to other lanes from the Mid Lane in Honor of Kings (Image via Level Infinite)

As a Mid Laner, you’re close to the Clash and Farm lanes. After you’ve cleared minion waves, rotate to one of the lanes, depending on the situation, to neutralize the threat in them. If you’re in Farm Lane, don’t kill the minions and leave them for Marksman because they need to level up faster and require heavy farming.

While rotating, use the safer path and always rotate from your Jungle. If you enter enemy territory, you might get ganked by their Assassins or Junglers. The other thing to do while rotating is to help your Jungler take down the Golem and other creatures and remember not to land the last blow on them.

You can kill minions in other areas if the enemy minion waves push and try to take your tower or if no teammates are there to defend.

Pay attention to the mini-map

Pay attention to the mini-map constantly while playing Mid Lane in Honor of Kings (Image via Level Infinite)

You must check the brushes, find whether an enemy is hiding, and alert your allies. You can also hide in them, anticipate the enemy heroes’ actions, and attack them. All these are possible by watching the mini-map, which will help you read enemies' and allies’ positions.

Watching the Honor of Kings map while playing can also help you determine your team’s next course of action and strategies by reading the match’s state from the mini-map. You can help your ally decide whether to push a specific lane, take the enemy’s Jungle, attack high-ground towers, play defensively, or attack the monsters.

Help take Monsters and encroach enemy Jungle

Help Junglers take out the monsters (Image via Level Infinite)

If your ally Jungler is invading the enemy’s Jungle area, help him by neutralizing the enemy heroes with Crowd Control (CC) skills. You must also work with your teammates to eliminate monsters like Tempest Dragon, Overlord, and Tyrant. Your role while taking them is to help by either damaging the monsters or neutralizing the approaching enemy heroes.

Stay at a distance and try to survive longer

Stay at a distance and attack from afar in team fights (Image via Level Infinite)

Don’t engage alone with any enemy hero because Mages are squishy and might die sooner. They also depend highly on their skills to deal damage. Since skills have a cooldown period, you can’t afford to miss one. Retreating might be dangerous if you miss a skill because Mages are squishy with low mobility, allowing enemy heroes to chase and kill you.

While in a team fight, it’s always best to position yourself optimally. Don’t get too close to the commotion and attack from a distance. Always try to stick with the Support and Tank heroes or close to your allies.

Since Mages have high damage like Marksman class heroes, you can quickly help your teammates by chipping opponents’ health and taking an assist. If you have the upper hand, you might also get a few kills for yourself.

Staying alive in the mid and late game must also be the top priority. You can help push the lanes by neutralizing enemy heroes with crowd-control skills, clearing minion waves, and supporting allies to enable them to kill enemies quickly.

Learn your hero’s ability and choose the right items

Choose the right Honor of Kings items based on your hero's playstyle and stats (Image via Level Infinite)

Honor of Kings offers various types of Mages, such as Support, Healers, Assassins, etc. Additionally, some are melee, while others are ranged attackers. Learn every bit about them, like combo skills, weaknesses, strengths, and playstyle. This will help you choose the best items and build them optimally.

For instance, while using Mages specializing in burst damage, choose items that boost their damage output; for Mages specializing in crowd-controlling abilities, use items that slow enemies. On the other hand, if you’re using melee Mages, use items that help HP regen to survive longer in team fights.

While using Mages, practice the timing to land the skills perfectly, anticipate the enemy’s move, rotate safely, use skill combos, and learn more about the Hero’s Gorge. Mastering these techniques will help improve your gameplay in the Mid Lane.

You can also start with some of the best beginner-friendly Mages in Honor of Kings to get accustomed to the gameplay and playstyle. Practice more, get creative, and devise unique strategies to dominate the Mid Lane in Honor of Kings.

