Honor of Kings Feyd build guide: Best equipment, Arcanas, and skill combos

Feyd is the latest hero to debut in the Honor of Kings Season 9. He is an Assassin class hero who can jump onto and walk on the walls and gains Movement Speed buff while doing so. Players can cast the hero's skills and basic attacks mid-air while jumping between walls. The hero can also restore his health, enhance his Basic Attacks, and execute enemies when their HP falls below a certain threshold.

Ad

This article provides the best build for the latest Assassin hero, listing the best equipment, arcanas, skill combos, and more for him in HoK Season 9.

Best equipment for the Feyd build in Honor of Kings

Best equipment for the Assassin hero (Image via Level Infinite)

Below are the best Honor of Kings equipment for the Feyd build:

Ad

Trending

Rapacious Bite: Boosts his physical attack, cooldown reduction, and movement speed.

Boosts his physical attack, cooldown reduction, and movement speed. Boots of Dexterity: This equipment gives him magical defense, movement speed buff, and crowd-control resistance.

This equipment gives him magical defense, movement speed buff, and crowd-control resistance. Axe of Torment: Boosts his physical attack, cooldown reduction, and max health. Additionally, the equipment buffs his physical pierce, boosting his damage.

Boosts his physical attack, cooldown reduction, and max health. Additionally, the equipment buffs his physical pierce, boosting his damage. Master Sword: It boosts his physical attack and increases his damage while attacking enemies below 50% health.

It boosts his physical attack and increases his damage while attacking enemies below 50% health. Cuirass of Savagery: This equipment boosts his physical attack, cooldown reduction, and physical pierce.

This equipment boosts his physical attack, cooldown reduction, and physical pierce. Bloodweeper: Bloodweeper increases his durability by boosting his magical defense and max health and recovers his health.

Ad

Also read: Meng Ya build guide

Best Arcanas for the Feyd build in Honor of Kings

Best arcanas for the hero (Image via Level infinite)

The Honor of Kings players can use the below-listed Arcanas for the Feyd build:

Ad

Red Moon ✕ 2: Buffs his critical rate and attack speed.

Buffs his critical rate and attack speed. Mutation ✕ 8: Boosts his physical attack and physical pierce.

Boosts his physical attack and physical pierce. Stealth ✕ 10: Buffs his physical pierce and physical attack.

Buffs his physical pierce and physical attack. Eagle Eye ✕ 10: Buffs his physical attack and movement speed.

The above-given Arcanas gives the following stats to the hero:

Critical Rate +1%

Attack Speed +3.2%

Movement Speed +10%

Physical Attack +41

Physical Pierce +92.8

Also read: Mai Shiranui build guide

Honor of Kings Feyd build guide: Skill combo

Best skill combo for the latest Assassin hero (Image via Level Infinite)

Below are the best skill combos for the Feyd build in Honor of Kings:

Ad

Stepping on Jade (Basic Skill 2) > Basic Attack > Basic Attack > Jade Chase - Whirling Strike (Basic Skill 1) > Basic Attack > Hardened Jade Seal (Ultimate Skill) > Jade Chase - Whirling Strike (Basic Skill 1) > Basic Attack > Hardened Jade Seal (Ultimate Skill)

Jade Chase - Whirling Strike (Basic Skill 1) > Basic Attack > Hardened Jade Seal (Ultimate Skill) > Basic Attack > Stepping on Jade (Basic Skill 2) > Basic Attack > Hardened Jade Seal (Ultimate Skill)

Also read: HoK Sakeer build guide

Ad

Honor of Kings Feyd build guide: Skills explanation and upgrading priorities

The hero's passive skill in Honor of Kings (Image via Level Infinite)

Below is the explanation of Feyd's skills in Honor of Kings:

Ad

Jade Perch - View from Above (Passive Skill): The hero gains 70 points of Movement Speed buff and an increased field of vision while walking freely on the wall. His Basic Attacks convert from ranged to melee but have a longer interval between each attack.

The hero gains 70 points of Movement Speed buff and an increased field of vision while walking freely on the wall. His Basic Attacks convert from ranged to melee but have a longer interval between each attack. Jade Chase - Whirling Strike (Basic Skill 1): He deals 300 (300+100% extra physical attack) physical damage to enemies in his path and launches them for 0.75 seconds (inflicts an additional 50% damage to monsters). The skill grants him a 50% attack speed and enhances his next two Basic Attacks. He deals 250 (75+20% extra physical attack) physical damage with enhanced Basic Attacks. The skill also restores 110 (110+2% extra health) HP for him.

He deals 300 (300+100% extra physical attack) physical damage to enemies in his path and launches them for 0.75 seconds (inflicts an additional 50% damage to monsters). The skill grants him a 50% attack speed and enhances his next two Basic Attacks. He deals 250 (75+20% extra physical attack) physical damage with enhanced Basic Attacks. The skill also restores 110 (110+2% extra health) HP for him. Stepping on Jade (Basic Skill 2): The hero can mount the targeted wall using his Basic Skill 2 and jump to another nearby wall using it again. He can use this skill four times and stock once every eight seconds (up to a maximum of four times).

The hero can mount the targeted wall using his Basic Skill 2 and jump to another nearby wall using it again. He can use this skill four times and stock once every eight seconds (up to a maximum of four times). Hardened Jade Seal (Ultimate Skill): This skill deals 270 (270+65% extra physical attack) physical damage and marks all targets hit with Keen Jade. Using this skill activates the Hardened Jade Strike, which causes the hero to sheath his blade and grants him a vision of the marked enemies. The hero slashes every marked enemy four times as the mark shatters. The first three slashes deal 140 (140+35% extra physical attack) physical damage each and restore 60 (60+1% extra health) HP. The fourth slash deals double the damage and recovers health. The lower his health, the more HP he recovers (up to double the base value). Enemies having less than 14% HP die instantly with the fourth slash. He can use the Ultimate Skill to jump down from the wall.

Ad

Players can upgrade this Assassin hero’s skills in the following order:

Jade Chase - Whirling Strike (Basic Skill 1) > Stepping on Jade (Basic Skill 2) > Jade Chase - Whirling Strike (Basic Skill 1) > Hardened Jade Seal (Ultimate Skill) > Jade Chase - Whirling Strike (Basic Skill 1)

Honor of Kings Feyd build guide: Common skill

Smite is the best common skill for the hero (Image via Level Infinite)

As a Jungler hero, players can use Smite for the Feyd build in Honor of Kings. It helps him kill monsters to effectively farm while jungling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback