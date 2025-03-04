Feyd in Honor of Kings: All skills explored 

Level Infinite is all set to release Feyd in Honor of Kings. He boasts multiple skills, including Jade Perch, Jade Chase, Stepping on Jade, and Hardened Jade Seal. These abilities make Feyd a formidable entity on the battlefield, and their skillful utilization can easily pave the way to victory.

Ad

On that note, let's explore all abilities of Feyd in Honor of Kings.

All the skills of Feyd in Honor of Kings explored

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Below are all the skill sets of Feyd in Honor of Kings:

1) Jade Perch: View from above (Passive)

This ability allows Feyd to climb on a wall, giving him an increased field of vision and a movement speed boost. Furthermore, it lets him move more freely.

In this stance, Feyd's basic attacks turn into ranged attacks and can be used while jumping off the walls. However, they have a longer attack interval.

Ad

Also read: Honor of Kings: How to get Li Bai Vulpes Aeternus skin for free

2) Jade Chase: Whirling Strike (Active)

Jade Chase lets Feyd in Honor of Kings move more swiftly, allowing him to damage and launch all foes that come his way. The ability also allows Feyd to deal extra damage to monsters and grants him an attack speed boost.

After activation, this ability enhances the next two Basic Attacks of the character, which simultaneously deal additional damage and restore health.

Ad

Also read: Honor of Kings: How to get Mai Shiranui for free

3) Stepping on Jade

Using the Stepping on Jade ability, Feyd can jump on a wall and to nearby obstacles.

4) Hardened Jade Seal

Hardened Jade Seal lets Feyd swing his mighty blade and deal additional physical damage to foes while marking them with the Soul Jade. Using this ability also triggers a Freezing Attack, by which he sheaths his blade and slashes all marked enemies four times.

Ad

The first three slashes inflict physical damage and restore the character's health. The fourth, on the other hand, inflicts double damage and recovers extra health. If Feyd's target's health is critical, the fourth slash defeats them altogether.

Also, this skill can be used to jump off a wall if the character is atop one.

More articles related to Honor of Kings by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback