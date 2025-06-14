Clash of Clans Debt Collector: Stats, abilities, and how to get

The Clash of Clans Debt Collector is a limited-time troop released in the ongoing Dark Deal event. This festivity is a medal event themed around the live season's 20th-century black-and-white noir genre. Furthermore, it features two event-exclusive currencies: Goblin Cash and Mischief Medals. The former is collected by performing Home Village multiplayer attacks and looting it from the enemy's base.

The more you collect, the further you progress in the event's reward track, receiving the rewards offered there, including Clash of Clans Debt Collector and Mischief Medals.

Since the Clash of Clans Debt Collector is a time-limited troop, you should make the most of it and incorporate it into your attack strategy. Read on to learn more about this troop.

Also read: How to spend Clash of Clans Mischief Medals wisely

Trending

What can the Clash of Clans Debt Collector do?

Make the most of Debt Collector (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Debt Collector is skilled at targeting resource buildings and looting more than a regular Goblin. Moreover, it generates a small chunk of loot by itself rather than stealing it from the enemy.

Also read: How to collect Clash of Clans Mischief Medals like a pro

Here are the stats of the Clash of Clans Debt Collector:

Extra loot: 100%

Damage type: Single Target

Targets: Ground

Favorite target: Resources (Damage x4)

Housing space: 4

Movement speed: 16

Here are the Town Hall Levels, which will determine the Level of Debt Collector you receive:

Town Hall 6: Level 1, 80 HP, 30 DPS

Town Hall 7: Level 2, 100 HP, 35 DPS

Town Hall 8: Level 3, 120 HP, 40 DPS

Town Hall 9: Level 4, 140 HP, 45 DPS

Town Hall 10: Level 5, 160 HP, 50 DPS

Town Hall 11: Level 6, 180 HP, 55 DPS

Town Hall 12: Level 7, 200 HP, 60 DPS

Town Hall 13: Level 8, 220 HP, 65 DPS

Town Hall 14: Level 9, 240 HP, 70 DPS

Town Hall 15: Level 10, 260 HP, 75 DPS

Town Hall 16: Level 11, 280 HP, 80 DPS

Town Hall 17: Level 12, 300 HP, 85 DPS

Also read: Clash of Clans Dark Crown Equipment: Specialties and how to get

That covers everything you need to know about Debt Collector. Feel free to read more articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 700 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More