Clash of Clans Debt Collector: Stats, abilities, and how to get

The Clash of Clans Debt Collector is a limited-time troop released in the ongoing Dark Deal event. This festivity is a medal event themed around the live season's 20th-century black-and-white noir genre. Furthermore, it features two event-exclusive currencies: Goblin Cash and Mischief Medals. The former is collected by performing Home Village multiplayer attacks and looting it from the enemy's base.
The more you collect, the further you progress in the event's reward track, receiving the rewards offered there, including Clash of Clans Debt Collector and Mischief Medals.
Since the Clash of Clans Debt Collector is a time-limited troop, you should make the most of it and incorporate it into your attack strategy. Read on to learn more about this troop.
What can the Clash of Clans Debt Collector do?
The Clash of Clans Debt Collector is skilled at targeting resource buildings and looting more than a regular Goblin. Moreover, it generates a small chunk of loot by itself rather than stealing it from the enemy.
Here are the stats of the Clash of Clans Debt Collector:
- Extra loot: 100%
- Damage type: Single Target
- Targets: Ground
- Favorite target: Resources (Damage x4)
- Housing space: 4
- Movement speed: 16
Here are the Town Hall Levels, which will determine the Level of Debt Collector you receive:
- Town Hall 6: Level 1, 80 HP, 30 DPS
- Town Hall 7: Level 2, 100 HP, 35 DPS
- Town Hall 8: Level 3, 120 HP, 40 DPS
- Town Hall 9: Level 4, 140 HP, 45 DPS
- Town Hall 10: Level 5, 160 HP, 50 DPS
- Town Hall 11: Level 6, 180 HP, 55 DPS
- Town Hall 12: Level 7, 200 HP, 60 DPS
- Town Hall 13: Level 8, 220 HP, 65 DPS
- Town Hall 14: Level 9, 240 HP, 70 DPS
- Town Hall 15: Level 10, 260 HP, 75 DPS
- Town Hall 16: Level 11, 280 HP, 80 DPS
- Town Hall 17: Level 12, 300 HP, 85 DPS
