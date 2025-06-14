  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Clash of Clans Debt Collector: Stats, abilities, and how to get

Clash of Clans Debt Collector: Stats, abilities, and how to get

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Modified Jun 14, 2025 21:22 IST
Make the most of this time-limited troop (Image via Supercell)
Make the most of this time-limited troop (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Debt Collector is a limited-time troop released in the ongoing Dark Deal event. This festivity is a medal event themed around the live season's 20th-century black-and-white noir genre. Furthermore, it features two event-exclusive currencies: Goblin Cash and Mischief Medals. The former is collected by performing Home Village multiplayer attacks and looting it from the enemy's base.

The more you collect, the further you progress in the event's reward track, receiving the rewards offered there, including Clash of Clans Debt Collector and Mischief Medals.

Since the Clash of Clans Debt Collector is a time-limited troop, you should make the most of it and incorporate it into your attack strategy. Read on to learn more about this troop.

Also read: How to spend Clash of Clans Mischief Medals wisely

also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

What can the Clash of Clans Debt Collector do?

Make the most of Debt Collector (Image via Supercell)
Make the most of Debt Collector (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Debt Collector is skilled at targeting resource buildings and looting more than a regular Goblin. Moreover, it generates a small chunk of loot by itself rather than stealing it from the enemy.

Also read: How to collect Clash of Clans Mischief Medals like a pro

Here are the stats of the Clash of Clans Debt Collector:

  • Extra loot: 100%
  • Damage type: Single Target
  • Targets: Ground
  • Favorite target: Resources (Damage x4)
  • Housing space: 4
  • Movement speed: 16

Here are the Town Hall Levels, which will determine the Level of Debt Collector you receive:

  • Town Hall 6: Level 1, 80 HP, 30 DPS
  • Town Hall 7: Level 2, 100 HP, 35 DPS
  • Town Hall 8: Level 3, 120 HP, 40 DPS
  • Town Hall 9: Level 4, 140 HP, 45 DPS
  • Town Hall 10: Level 5, 160 HP, 50 DPS
  • Town Hall 11: Level 6, 180 HP, 55 DPS
  • Town Hall 12: Level 7, 200 HP, 60 DPS
  • Town Hall 13: Level 8, 220 HP, 65 DPS
  • Town Hall 14: Level 9, 240 HP, 70 DPS
  • Town Hall 15: Level 10, 260 HP, 75 DPS
  • Town Hall 16: Level 11, 280 HP, 80 DPS
  • Town Hall 17: Level 12, 300 HP, 85 DPS

Also read: Clash of Clans Dark Crown Equipment: Specialties and how to get

That covers everything you need to know about Debt Collector. Feel free to read more articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:

About the author
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Twitter icon

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 700 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications